There Is Finally Legal Recourse for Donald Trump’s Lies

A jury this week found that Donald Trump told a flagrant, knowing lie.

This wasn’t the day’s top headline. That’s because the former president was also found liable for a horrific sexual assault and also because his dishonesty has become so commonplace that both his supporters and opponents mostly shrug when yet another of his statements turns out to be wholly untethered from the truth. But the libel portion of the verdict in E. Jean Carroll’s civil case against Trump is in and of itself historic: A plaintiff has just showed—and a unanimous jury has found as a matter of fact and of law—that a former president and still-candidate told a deliberate defamatory falsehood, thus clearing a high constitutional hurdle that protects all but the most blatant liars in our public discourse.

We should not, of course, expect Donald Trump to be deterred by this judgment any more than he has been deterred by his election losses. Indeed, Trump was posting even before the jury verdict that he had been somehow barred from testifying, when he had been invited to do so multiple times. And his social media posts about the verdict itself now seem to be doubling down on his original defamatory claims. He continues to insist that Carroll is the liar. Whether or not Trump’s defamation of Carroll continues on the campaign trail, including in a high-profile CNN town hall forum in New Hampshire on Wednesday evening, is anyone’s guess. But no one should lose sight of the fact that Carroll’s win actually represents a staggering turning point: Even under the most free-speech-protective standard imaginable, Trump is accountable for his lies about her.

At its core, and understandably, the two-week Carroll trial homed in on the dominant harm Trump inflicted on the former columnist—a traumatizing and life-altering sexual attack in a dressing room of a department store near Trump Tower. (Disclosure: One of us knows E. Jean Carroll professionally and is friends with her attorney in this case.) Yet while the country’s attention has focused primarily on the testimony designed to show that Trump has a pattern of sexually abusing women, Carroll’s attorneys were also carefully demonstrating to the jury that Trump has a longstanding pattern of lying.

This is because, separate and apart from the remedy for the sexual abuse in a department store changing room, in this litigation Carroll also sought a remedy for injury done to her reputation by an ugly falsehood. When she initially came forward with her story, Trump publicly castigated Carroll as a fraud, calling her story a “con job” and a “hoax.” (The social media post that the jury found defamatory yesterday was actually the second attack on Carroll’s character for which she sued him. The first is still pending in the courts because it happened while Trump was president, and he’s argued that he was acting in his official capacity when responding to her accusation.) Even if there had been no trial for sexual abuse, Carroll had a right under the law to try to hold Trump accountable for the assault on her good name and the damage done by his lie.

The standard In these cases is notoriously difficult for plaintiffs. The law essentially forgives many, if not most, falsehoods about public figures in the interest of preserving space for vibrant dialogue on matters of public concern. Critics of important or newsworthy people have a broad constitutional right to be wrong. The First Amendment rule, famously set forth in New York Times v. Sullivan, provides that plaintiffs like Carroll can prevail only when they prove a shockingly brazen state of mind on the part of their defamer: not just that the statement was false, and not just that this falsehood was reputation-damaging, but also that the speaker subjectively knew that the statement was false and deliberately or recklessly said it anyway. This thick layer of free-speech protection, unique to American jurisprudence, is known as the “actual malice” rule. The high standard is one that Trump himself has argued should be diluted so that people like him might more easily weaponize defamation law to silence their own critics with threatened libel suits. Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch have likewise argued that the Supreme Court should reconsider the Sullivan rule, insisting that “knowing falsity or reckless disregard for the truth” is so strict a standard that it can essentially never be met, and thus permits people to lie with impunity about public figures.

One of the most astonishing and underappreciated aspects of the E. Jean Carroll suit? That Carroll—and Trump—have proven them all wrong. A jury just concluded, and under the most defendant-friendly defamation standard in the world, that Trump fabricated a vile, reputation-harming lie and that he did so on purpose. “He knows what he did,” Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, told the jurors in her closing argument on Monday. “In order for you to find for him, you need to conclude that Donald Trump, the nonstop liar, is the only person in the room who has been telling the truth.” After less than three hours of deliberation, the jury concluded he had not been telling the truth. The jurors’ unanimous verdict form reported “clear and convincing evidence” of both falsity and actual malice. After years of us hearing that the Sullivan standard was far too high to be met, a jury found that Donald Trump met it. That’s how big a liar he is.

It is a sign of just how numb we have become to public falsehood that an unprecedented finding of a former president and leading presidential candidate to have been lying with actual malice is not squarely front-page news today. As journalists have tracked the thousands of lies told by this former president, and he remains the front-runner for the Republican nomination, it starts to seem that his propensity to distort fact simply doesn’t matter; that these are simply the polluted public waters in which we must all swim forevermore. We would do well to remember that authoritarians do not merely attempt to control a nation and its people. They also unfailingly attempt to control the truth. When a would-be president fails even an unstinting rule designed to punish only the most audacious class of liars and lies, it surely should give us pause.

The lesson here is for the rest of us: We cannot become inured to the fact that Trump—an adjudicated fabricator—will continue to lie, and that his lies will most likely continue to meet and surpass the actual malice standard. To focus on the fact that a sexual abuser is the front-runner for the GOP nomination for the presidency is important. To focus on the fact that an adjudicated serial liar is the front-runner matters just as much.

That Trump was found to be not believable under the strictest legal standard in the world should shape and dictate every aspect of the media coverage of his campaign going forward. It should undermine every claim he makes, and it should color the way in which we view anyone who works for and with his campaign. In a fundamental sense, the Carroll verdict should be as much a victory for truth-telling in public discourse as it was for women’s dignity in public spaces. That this seems boring, or secondary, or technical instead of groundbreaking in this political moment suggests that we are more comfortable with flagrant liars in public office than with sexual predators. That cannot and should not be the takeaway from this verdict. E. Jean Carroll’s victory signals a sea change in a decades-long struggle to craft a legal process that trusts and respects women. It also stands as a legal bulwark against a culture in which lying freely and flagrantly goes unpunished. The twin Carroll victories are important for women, yes. They are also vital to the future of democracy itself.