How Biden Can Use Supreme Court Precedent to Win the Debt Ceiling Fight

As the country hurtles toward a potential June 1 default, the media have widely recognized that Republicans in Congress are attempting political blackmail with their threats to force a breach of the debt ceiling if Democrats don’t go along with demanded spending cuts. But “blackmail” is not just a metaphor here. The Supreme Court itself has said that this specific form of coercion is unconstitutional.

Lawyers have been focusing on a provision of the 14th Amendment that has lain dormant since birth. Section 4 commands “The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law … shall not be questioned.” They rightly point out that to default is to “question” the debt in the most serious way possible.

Section 4 binds both the president and Congress. President Joe Biden, accordingly, has a constitutional obligation to use all of the powers of his office to make sure congressionally authorized debt is not “questioned,” which means that obligations must be met on the terms under which they were issued. Any statute that would interfere with this duty is unconstitutional. That includes the Liberty Bond Act of 1917, which created the debt ceiling limit.

The 14th Amendment command appears difficult to discern only because Congress has never tried to violate it before. Congress has always raised the debt ceiling in time, and it might do so again. But some House Republicans seem ready to bring on a global fiscal crisis. Perhaps this is mere posturing. Even so, the situation could easily get out of control if the House turns out to be bad at playing the game of chicken.

Under these circumstances, it helps to understand that the Republican strategy of blackmail is itself unconstitutional, quite independent of the 14th Amendment. The Supreme Court provided the relevant precedent in a surprising place—its 2012 decision addressing the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). While the court upheld most of that act, seven justices, including Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan joining an opinion by Chief Justice Roberts, held unconstitutional the act’s effort to expand Medicaid coverage.

The Medicaid expansion provision told the states that either they accept the new terms of coverage or they lose all of their existing Medicaid funds. In the court’s view, this was not a real choice. The existing scheme provided funds that constituted a significant portion of state budgets—in some cases as much as ten percent. Loss of those funds threatened state fiscal disaster. Congress could condition additional funding on a state adopting the new coverage criteria, but it could not threaten to throw a state into fiscal ruin if the offer was refused. This was not a reasonable invitation to join in a cooperative, federal and state program of Medicaid expansion. It was, rather, an effort to coerce by threatening a ruinous outcome. The ordinary term for coercion through unacceptable choice is blackmail.

Striking down the Medicaid expansion provision, the court set forth a constitutional principle prohibiting blackmail as the mode of operation between co-participants in our constitutional system. The constitutional stature of the states could not be disrespected through coercion. There is no reason to think this norm of respectful behavior applies to national-state relations but not to relations between the branches of the federal government. All are charged with the constitutional mandate to work with each other in good faith to advance the public welfare.

The House is violating the no blackmail standard today. As Congress did with Medicaid expansion, the House is using existing statutory obligations as an instrument of coercion. Just as Congress ten years ago wanted to leave the states no real option, the House wants to leave the Senate and the president no real option. Just as the constitutional path back then was to cooperate in the implementation of new Medicaid programs, the constitutional path today requires cooperation between Congress and the president.

Cooperation in this context looks like the normal legislative process of appropriations. The House is using the debt ceiling to achieve legislative ends it could not otherwise achieve. The constitution puts limits on an attempted end run around our ordinary norms and practices of institutional cooperation.

This case is different from that of Medicaid expansion because the courts are not directly involved. No one has brought a case—President Biden has suggested that his Department of Justice might do so, but has acknowledged that no one can win such a lawsuit in time to avoid default. That does not change the constitutional rule. The constitution binds and directs all the institutions of government quite apart from court orders. President Biden should follow the mandate of the 14th Amendment and meet the nation’s obligations. Doing so, he should call out the unconstitutional abuse of power by the House.