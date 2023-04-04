Liberals Are Confident Heading Into the Wisconsin Supreme Court Election. They Should Be.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin voters head to the polls to pick their next state Supreme Court justice. The race pits Janet Protasiewicz, an outspoken liberal, against Daniel Kelly, a staunch conservative. If Protasiewicz prevails, she’ll flip the court to a 4–3 progressive majority, finally breaking conservatives’ longtime grip on the Wisconsin judiciary, with the opportunity to cast the decisive vote in major cases involving abortion, voting rights, gerrymandering, and, potentially, the 2024 presidential election. The race has shattered all previous records for political spending on a judicial election, with more than $45 million spent between the two candidates (and outside groups supporting them).

On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, Mark Joseph Stern and Mary C. Curtis discussed the history and stakes of the election. Their conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Mary C. Curtis: Wisconsin’s judicial elections are technically nonpartisan, meaning candidates don’t run as Democrats or Republicans. But the race has taken on a very partisan tone. Milwaukee Judge Janet Protasiewicz is running on a more progressive platform. Her opponent, Daniel Kelly, who served as a justice on the state Supreme Court before, is a known conservative.

Mark Joseph Stern: And Janet Protasiewicz has really burned her image and her persona into the minds of Wisconsinites. She’s super charismatic. She has that sort of “Wisconsin nice” style, and comes across as very friendly and very smart. Daniel Kelly, on the other hand, sounds a little bit robotic in a lot of these ads. He hasn’t staked out a clear position on a lot of issues. And I think that leads to some mistrust among voters, because when one candidate is saying what she believes and the other is concealing it, you know what you’re going to get with one, and the other is kind of a mystery box.

Exactly what issue has been the primary focus for each candidate?

So for Janet Protasiewicz, undoubtedly this is a race about abortion post-Dobbs. This is all about making sure that Wisconsin is a bastion of reproductive rights. And this is an issue because there is an 1849 law on the books in Wisconsin—which is entirely rooted in the 1800s-era patriarchal, misogynistic thinking about women—that prohibits virtually all abortions. It suddenly sprang back into effect when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. And Janet Protasiewicz has basically come out and said that violates the Wisconsin Constitution. There is a guarantee of equal liberty in the Wisconsin Constitution, and this ban is violating women’s rights to exercise their own choices.

Daniel Kelly has struggled to come up with a good counterbalance to that. I think he knows that running as an anti-abortion candidate is not smart. Abortion rights seems to poll well in Wisconsin. Kelly’s campaign is floundering in part because it’s unclear precisely what he stands for. He’s doing the “balls and strikes” routine—giving a wink to say, hey, I’m going to keep the status quo on this court and make sure that it stays a conservative opponent of the Democratic governor.

There is a lawsuit challenging that Wisconsin abortion law that could reach the state Supreme Court this fall, making the stakes even higher. Has either candidate explicitly said how they might vote or rule on this issue?

This is what’s so interesting. Janet Protasiewicz has come out and said, in a very unusual move, that she believes women should have the freedom to make their own decisions about abortion. Now, she hasn’t come out and said, specifically: “I think this 1849 ban is unconstitutional and I’m going to strike it down.” But a huge number of her ads actually talk about abortion, which is just very unusual for this kind of race.

For Daniel Kelly, it’s not quite so stark. And I think that’s because the anti-abortion groups are really just beginning to wrestle with the reality that opposing abortion is not super popular. The polling suggests it’s really unpopular in Wisconsin. So Daniel Kelly will attack Janet Protasiewicz for being so explicit and blatant about supporting abortion rights, which he deems legislating from the bench. But he has not come out and said: “I plan to uphold this abortion ban because I think that abortion should be criminalized in Wisconsin.”

That’s quite a tightrope he’s trying to walk. It may not work.

Well, Protasiewicz is very much favored going into Election Day. A huge number of Democrats in the state seem to have realized they’ve got to turn out and vote in these elections. And that appears to be exactly what they’re doing.

Well, with a Democratic governor and a Republican legislature, there’s a certain amount of gridlock. It gives that state Supreme Court a lot of power.

Yes, and this is an issue that we’ve seen especially after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. State supreme courts are deciding whether or not abortion will remain legal. They’re deciding how far the state constitution goes in protecting reproductive rights. But this does go way beyond abortion. This goes to redistricting. This goes to basic voting rights and democracy. This goes to a lot of Second Amendment stuff, too. All these hot-button issues that voters care a lot about, they end up getting decided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court with this gridlocked political situation. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is the ultimate arbiter—and that appears to have sunk in for Democrats and they are voting like they understand it.

If Protasiewicz does pull this off, would you say it would give more liberal and progressive voters in Wisconsin a little energy after being kind of demoralized?

I think “kind of demoralized” is putting it lightly. It would be a huge turnaround because, truly, from 2010—when these labor-crushing laws came into effect—until 2018 when Democrat Tony Evers won the governorship, those were incredibly dark days for Wisconsin Democrats. They really felt like their state was sliding to the right, that Republicans were building in these structural advantages that were going to be impossible for them to overcome. And that in part led to their focus on the state Supreme Court. And I think this is what we’re seeing now, it’s like the culmination of a years-long strategy to fight back.

You don’t see a similar game plan in states like Florida, where the Democratic Party has been crushed and shows almost no signs of life today. You don’t see Democrats in places like even North Carolina, where judicial races are very hotly contested, coming up with a master plan to take back their power. But we’re seeing that in Wisconsin, and I think that’ll be inspiring not only to Wisconsin liberals, but to liberals and Democrats all across the country.