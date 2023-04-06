Who’s Defending Trump? His New Lawyers Are a Motley Bunch.

When it comes to legal representation, Donald Trump sure knows how to pick ‘em. Remember that sunny day back in November 2020 at the Four Seasons—not the hotel, of course, but Four Seasons Total Landscaping—when his lawyer Rudy Giuliani sweated a mysterious dark liquid while accusing President Joe Biden’s campaign of a massive voter fraud scheme?

Now that Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, we couldn’t help but wonder: Who are the characters leading his defense this time around?

Enter Joe Tacopina, Susan Necheles and Todd Blanche, the attorneys seated next to Trump during the former president’s arraignment hearing on Tuesday. Tacopina in particular has drawn attention for his brash working style. Al Sharpton told New York Magazine that there is “a distinct kind of bulldoggedness about him.” In private, his colleagues say he’s a “loudmouth”—at least, that’s what two unnamed sources close to Trump’s legal team told Rolling Stone.

The night before Trump was due to be arraigned in New York City, Tacopina went maximalist with his rhetoric on Fox News. “I feel like we’re on the eve of destruction,” he said.

As Trump’s legal team prepares for this historic case, we decided to take a closer look at who these folks are:

Joe Tacopina

Over the years Tacopina has earned a reputation of being New York’s “most hated lawyer,” “an Italian-American version of Johnnie Cochran, down to the flashy style,” according to the New York Post.

The 56-year-old attorney has a history of representing celebrity clients, including rapper Meek Mill in 2017, baseball legend Alex Rodriguez in 2013 and rappers Sticky Fingaz in 2006 and Foxy Brown in 2005. More recently, Tacopina also represented Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiance, as she testified in front of the House Jan. 6 select committee.

Tacopina first joined Trump’s legal team to represent him in two civil lawsuits brought by E. Jean Carroll that accuse Trump of rape and defamation (the first trial is scheduled for later this month). He will be handling that case in addition to defending Trump in the Manhattan DA case.

Since joining Trump’s legal team, he’s made quite the name for himself while working the media circuit. On MSNBC, when host Ari Melber held up a transcript from a 2018 exchange Trump had with reporters, Tacopina lunged for the document. “Could you put the paper down? Put the paper down. Let me answer,” said Tacopina.

When Tacopina went on Good Morning America, he claimed Bragg’s investigation was “plain extortion” and that “I don’t know since when we’ve decided to start prosecuting extortion victims. He’s denied, vehemently denied, the affair.”

Susan Necheles

Necheles, 64, is a partner at the law firm NechelesLaw LLP, which says she “has extensive experience representing individuals and corporations in government and regulatory investigations.”

Necheles has also had an interesting portfolio of clients, including Eliyahu Ezagui, a Brooklyn developer accused of defrauding dozens of Hasidic families in a massive subprime mortgage fraud scheme. When presenting his defense, Necheles argued Ezagui didn’t dupe his community, but received a “blessing” from a rabbi to build affordable housing. “It was mitzvah to him, a Hebrew word that means a good deed and an obligation,” she said in court.

She also famously represented Venero Mangano, known as “Benny Eggs,” who was the underboss of the Genovese crime family. He was convicted of extortion and conspiracy in 1991 and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Necheles is also the longtime lawyer for former New York Sen. Pedro Espada Jr. who was convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a nonprofit health care network.

Necheles was asked to defend the Trump Organization in a fraud case. The business was found guilty on multiple charges of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Necheles got herself into some trouble there after she showed the jury pieces of testimony that had been stricken from the record.

Todd Blanche

The 48-year-old attorney is the newest addition to Trump’s defense team, joining just a day before Trump’s arraignment. Blanche resigned from his role as partner from the law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft in order to take the job, according to Politico, where he worked as a white-collar criminal defense lawyer. He was also formerly an assistant U.S. attorney in the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office.

Blanche came into Trump’s orbit in 2019 when he represented Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chief, against criminal charges of mortgage fraud, conspiracy and falsifying business records. Blanche was able to get the case dismissed over double jeopardy—since Manafort was already being prosecuted over mortgage applications in a federal trial. At the time, Blanche said Manafort’s indictment was “politically motivated”—now a familiar refrain for Trump.

In 2021, Blanche also represented Igor Fruman, an associate of Giuliani who faced campaign finance-related charges. Fruman eventually pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year and one day in prison along with a $10,000 fine.