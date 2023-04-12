Several States Are Under Red Flag Warnings. What Does That Mean?

People across the country have finally been able to enjoy some warm weather this week after a frigid winter season, but it comes at a cost: The National Weather Service has been issuing red flag warnings across the country, alerting residents to an increased risk of fire.

Large portions of southern Wisconsin, most of Maryland, New York, Connecticut, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and other states have received red flag warnings this week because they’re experiencing temperatures in the 80s paired with humidity levels dropping between 20 and 30 percent, plus wind gusts around 25 to 30 mph. It’s creating a dangerously high chance of fires, with the NWS emphasizing: Don’t burn anything outside.

Advertisement

Red flag warnings are often issued in the spring and fall, when warm temperatures are paired with low humidity and gusty winds and conditions are generally drier. If a fire does develop during this time, it tends to spread rapidly and is especially hard to extinguish.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Much of the central and eastern U.S. is experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures this week—between 10 to 20 degrees above the historical average for mid-April, according to AccuWeather.

The conditions that led to a red flag warning in New Jersey have caused some pretty severe brush fires, including one in the town of Manchester that ended up burning thousands of acres of land. Weather conditions are not expected to improve until the weekend, once some rain comes through on Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement

The NWS advises that during a red flag warning, people shouldn’t throw cigarettes or matches outside of a moving vehicle; that could potentially ignite dry grass and turn into a wildfire. Any outdoor fires, like grills or bonfires, should be properly extinguished, using water to drown out any open flames and stirring materials until everything is cold to the touch.

Each region of the country creates its own local criteria for red flag warnings, like how dry the weather conditions need to be and how warm temperatures should be. When a red flag warning is issued, it’s not only directed at the general public—it also alerts fire managers of federal lands, since they may have scheduled prescribed fires that need to be stopped.

Data from AccuWeather shows that on average nearly 62,000 fires are caused by humans across the U.S. every year, amounting to about 2.4 million acres of burned land. Campfires are the biggest culprit, causing over 10,000 fires since 2006, followed by arson and burning of debris.