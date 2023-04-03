Trump Is Probably Going to Hate This Part of His Arraignment Most of All

Before Donald Trump was officially indicted, rumor had it that he was dreading his potential arrest. Not for all the normal reasons: the reputational damage, the financial blow, the stress of trial preparation, the potential jailtime, the historic nature of becoming the first president to be charged with a crime. No, Trump was concerned about something else.

“You get fingerprinted, you get brought in, you have to ask for bail,” said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on CNN last month. “None of that is something that he’s excited about.”

According to a person “with knowledge of the matter” paraphrased in a New York Times article by Haberman and others, Trump had been “deeply anxious about the prospect of an arrest, which is expected to include being fingerprinted.”

None of this reporting explicitly says Trump was worried about his indictment because of the fingerprinting—just that he was anxious about the arrest, and an arrest includes fingerprinting. But there is good reason to believe that this standard step in the booking process will be his least favorite part of the entire ordeal.

Consider that the former president has called shaking hands “a terrible custom…almost barbaric” and claimed to wash his hands “as many times as possible” each day (even before the pandemic). He self-identifies as a “germaphobe” and, in his 1997 book Art of the Comeback, identified himself as “a clean hands freak.” Politico once called him “the most germ-conscious man to ever lead the free world,” as he was known to govern with stern words for sneezers and a heavy hand on the Purell dispenser.

So the prospect of a police officer cradling each one of his 10 individual fingers, rocking them to and fro on an ink pad or glass scanner upon which thousands of other hands have pressed, occasionally having to repeat a finger if that fingerprint didn’t turn out right—can you think of anything less appealing to a guy who can barely stomach a handshake?

Trump’s money and status have protected him from all manner of grave consequences throughout his life. They might well keep him out of prison still. But there’s no one he can hire to submit fingerprints on his behalf. The best defense attorneys in the world couldn’t negotiate an alternative. The courts would surely reject a petition to bypass the printing. There is nothing the former president can do to keep a lucky New York cop’s meaty, grimy paws off his precious fingers.

Of course, there is another reason Trump might be wary of having his palms caressed by one of New York’s finest. Ever since Spy magazine dubbed him a “short-fingered vulgarian” more than 30 years ago, Trump has been sensitive about the size of his hands. Remember when he scrapped with Sen. Marco Rubio about it? And Rubio also implied that Trump had a small penis? And Trump replied that he did not have a small penis? “Good” times.

Anyway, whoever is tasked with printing Trump’s mitts will get an up-close-and-personal feel for their exact size. Presumably, this law enforcement official will have held a broad cross-section of human hands for fingerprinting purposes, and thus will be able to tell immediately how Trump’s measure up. If they’d like, they will be able to draw their own conclusions about the possible size of his penis. (Sorry, sorry, but I’m not the one who brought this up! Please direct all complaints to the office of Marco Rubio.)

None of this can be a pleasant prospect for the former president. It must make him want to hurl! If I were Trump’s attorney and he were convicted, I’d argue at sentencing that enduring the fingerprinting process was punishment enough. At the very least, I’d demand the cops give him a post-printing squirt of hand sanitizer.