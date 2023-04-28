It has been nearly three decades since the day Donald Trump allegedly raped E. Jean Carroll. This week, she was asked to remember dozens of minute details about the circumstances of the assault, which she says took place in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman store in Manhattan.

Did Trump use the word “lingerie” or a different term to describe the gift he was looking for at the store? On what floor of the store did the alleged rape take place? For how long was Carroll riding the escalators? Did she see other people in their vicinity? Did she first glimpse Trump through a revolving door, or a regular door?

The questions came from Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina, who cross-examined Carroll on Thursday. In front of a jury of nine, Tacopina attempted to skewer Carroll’s credibility by highlighting where her memory has failed.

Both of the charges in the civil suit Carroll filed against Trump—battery and defamation—rest on the question of whether Trump raped the longtime advice columnist one evening in the mid-1990s. Tacopina’s line of questioning drove home the challenges Carroll may face in convincing the jury of her story.

For one thing, she says she does not remember the exact date of the encounter. She estimated that it took place in 1995 or 1996 and recalled that she was wearing a wool dress and tights with no jacket, which led her to believe that it happened in the spring or fall; later, she said, a friend’s memory helped her narrow it down to 1996. But without a specific date, Tacopina told the jurors in his opening statement on Tuesday, it is impossible for Trump to prove his innocence. “She doesn’t want to give Donald Trump the opportunity to provide an alibi,” he said.

It is common for survivors of sexual violence to forget or block out certain facts about their assaults, even as other details remain unusually vivid in their memories. And since Carroll did not file a police report about the alleged assault, she had no record of—nor any real reason to remember—the exact date it occurred. But Trump’s legal team is leaning on this uncertainty as supposed evidence that she’s making it all up.

As Tacopina cross-examined Carroll on Thursday, he looked for other inconsistencies between her court testimony and her previous accounts of the alleged rape. After he asked her whether she had first seen Trump through a revolving door, and Carroll testified, “I know it’s a revolving door,” Tacopina produced an excerpt from her book that said it “could have been a regular door at that time, I can’t recall.”

He also suggested that the particularities of the rape she described were farfetched. How could she have been holding onto her purse the whole time? What part of her knee did she use to strike Trump? And how was she able to raise it when her tights were allegedly pulled down, all while wearing four-inch heels and being forcibly penetrated by a heavy man?

The outcome in this case will depend on whether the jurors considering these questions are willing to give Carroll the benefit of the doubt—whether they find her more trustworthy than they do Trump, even if some key details are fuzzy. (The former president may still choose to testify, but he has not been attending the trial.)

To find Trump guilty, jurors will also have to disregard several classic arguments used to discredit rape accusers that Tacopina has broached. They will have to believe it plausible that Carroll did not scream. (“I’m not a screamer. You can’t beat up on me for not screaming,” Carroll told Tacopina when he asked whether she cried out for help.)

They will have to believe it plausible that she would not have called a doctor or the police after the alleged rape—which Tacopina deemed odd—even though, she said, later that night, her “vagina still hurt from his fingers.”

They will have to believe it plausible that her first call after the alleged assault was not to 911, but to a friend, because she was “disoriented” and wanted a friend to make her feel better by laughing at the story.

Instead, Carroll said, the friend on the phone became concerned and told her that what had just unfolded in the Bergdorf dressing room was rape. The friend will likely testify in the next few days. We can expect to see Tacopina use the same well-worn discrediting tactics on her.