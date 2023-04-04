As the nation waits to learn exactly what charges Donald Trump faces, we wanted to know: Could the former president accept a plea deal that prevents him from ever running for office again?

After all, something like that has happened before! Back in 1973, during the Nixon administration, former Republican Vice President Spiro Agnew was indicted over charges of extortion, bribery and income-tax violations. He agreed to resign as part of a plea deal—which allowed him to avoid jail time, only pay a $10,000 fine and serve three years of unsupervised probation.

Trump’s lawyers have already said there’s “zero” chance that he’d take a plea deal—in this particular case. Unfortunately for the former president, he faces not one but four investigations that could also result in charges. A quick refresher on what those are: along with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s current indictment, there are the DOJ cases over Jan. 6 and those classified documents, and the Fulton County District Attorney’s criminal investigation into Trump’s efforts to subvert election efforts in Georgia.

So could Trump be headed in a similar direction as Agnew, but with dropping out of the race?

I asked Martin London, Agnew’s former defense attorney and author of the book The Client Decides: A Litigator’s Life, what he thought. Here’s our conversation, lightly edited and condensed for clarity:

Shirin Ali: Do you think Trump would agree to a plea deal?

Martin London: I think the likelihood of Trump making a plea deal with Bragg, in my judgment, is as close to zero as you can get. My own view is while Trump is not happy about being indicted, he’s riding the crest of a wave. He’s apparently going up in the polls, at least among his crowd and he’s raising money. I just don’t believe that there’s any possibility, realistically, of a plea deal here. Would Bragg agree to one if Trump raised the question? I don’t know. I think that’s a non-starter. I think that’s a waste of energy, because I don’t think Trump and the Trump team would consider that a serious proposition.

Do you think a plea deal that involves Trump agreeing not to run for president again could be a possibility in the other investigations he’s facing?

Oh, yeah, I do. Let’s face it, I think Trump is going to be indicted. Whether it’s for seditious conspiracy in Georgia or by the United States by the Department of Justice. I think a reasonable DOJ might conclude that it is in the national interest for this guy to take a plea. Certainly it would be in Trump’s best interest to take a plea, because otherwise I think he’s gonna go to jail. I don’t think he’s gonna go to jail for the New York case, but I think he might go to jail from the DOJ’s case, regarding the obstruction of justice on the documents case, and the seditious conspiracy case. I think those are serious crimes and I think he’s going to be convicted.

When we did the negotiations for the Spiro Agnew plea, that was quite different because Agnew was presently the Vice President of the United States. Not only that, but the President of the United States was hanging on by his fingernails because of the Watergate investigation. The attorney general had to face the real possibility that Agnew, if we didn’t get rid of him, one way or another, he was going to be the President of the United States. And the attorney general, at least, considered him to be a crook.

Everybody talks about the national interest. People were seriously concerned about the national interest during the Agnew case, and the attorney general thought it was seriously contrary to the national interest to have the vice president fighting off a criminal indictment for the entire term of office, especially given the vulnerability of the President of the United States. At the time, there were 45 Republicans in the Senate, and if the Republicans bound together as they did today, you could never get two thirds of the Senate to convict. So, he wasn’t going to be impeached. It’s an impossible situation. Really, it is not in the national interest to have that going on.

Do you think Trump would agree to a plea deal in order to honor national interests?

No, I don’t think he would be willing to step aside because of the national interest. I think it would be in the national interest for him to step aside, but I think he might step aside if either of two things were to occur: One, Trump felt if he continued to run he would lose the presidential election anyway—which I think is the case. Second, it’s in Trump’s interest to avoid the possibility, because he would go to trial before a jury in Washington, D.C. over a whole host of claims, including solid cases of obstruction of justice, with respect to the documents, of seditious conspiracy and the effort to overturn the Constitution and prevent a change in the balance of power. Trump would have to be totally insane to ignore that possibility. That is an enormous possibility and even if there’s a 25 percent chance that he’s gonna end up wearing an orange shirt, he’d be nuts not to make a plea deal.

Trump already announced he’s running for president, and we know that the U.S. judicial system moves at a snail’s pace. Given those realities, how can a prosecutor execute a plea deal involving a promise to no longer run for president?

It’s too bad that our attorney general took a nap for two years. Only over the last five months have things gotten serious and pressed forward with the federal investigation, because they’re running the investigation up into the election cycle. This investigation should have been completed. This indictment should have been filed a year ago, and that would have solved that problem. We can’t turn the clock back, and I think they’ll do the right thing. The right thing is to indict him.

I believe that Trump announced his candidacy for president early for just this reason, so he would have a defense against indictment. He already has argued that the Bragg indictment is criminal because it’s campaign interference. He’ll say the same thing about the Georgia case and Jack Smith’s indictments. So they made a mistake, and they waited and waited and waited, and Trump decided: if I announce, that’s simply more arguments I’ll have against the indictments.

What complicates things further is: DOJ policy says it can’t convict the president of the United States. So if that policy wouldn’t prevent jailing a president, could he pardon himself? Now we’re getting into really obscure possibilities. All the more reason why it would be in the national interest to prevent that from occurring. I believe that it would certainly be in the national interest for the government to make some sort of a deal with him. I don’t think anything like that is likely to happen with Bragg, but I think there’s a real possibility in other cases, since he’s facing conviction in Georgia and the United States.

Any kind of a deal involves Trump giving up something and, if I were the government, I would make the deal very hard. I would make the deal that not only does he not run for president again, but that he confesses to something he did wrong. It’s not just a question of not running again, because Trump could still go ahead and gin up the Proud Boys to attack the Capital again. Any sort of a deal made by the government would have to shut him up as well as get him off the ballot.

If a plea deal that includes Trump agreeing never to run for office again is reached, how could it be enforced?

First of all, if I were the attorney general, I would insist the deal contain concessions. I would insist that Trump agrees that he acted improperly and tried to alter the Constitution. Maybe not in those exact words, but he certainly acted improperly and interfered with the transfer of power. I would make Trump agree that the big lie was a big lie—that he fairly and correctly lost the 2020 election, and his previous statements as to it being rigged and defrauded were incorrect. Having said all that, I don’t know that he’d be electable to anything.

There could be a plea deal in which Trump signs it under oath, making a written promise that if he violates this deal, he agrees that any court in the land could enjoin his appearing on the ballot and he agrees to have his name stricken from any ballot for any public office. You could put that on paper, make him sign and make him agree to it and a judge would enforce it. I don’t see any reason why you couldn’t enforce such a promise, if the document required him not to run and if the document agreed that his promise is enforceable by a court of law.

What would happen if such a plea deal was reached and Trump ended up winning the 2024 election?

Who knows when these indictments are going to come down. It’s taken them two years, and they’re still bringing witnesses before the grand jury. And every witness goes to court and says, “I don’t have to testify because of executive privilege,” or “I don’t have to testify because of the attorney-client privilege.” They can make up new privileges. But now, there’s a local judge in Washington who decides these questions. He’s very good and decides within 24 hours or within a week, with an answer of “yes” or “no, you’ve got to testify.” They’re very good about knocking these guys off, but even that takes time. Trump’s big game is delay, delay and delay.