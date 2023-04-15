How Trump’s Lawsuit Against Michael Cohen Could Backfire

On Wednesday, Donald Trump filed a $500 million lawsuit he may come to regret. He sued his former “fixer,” Michael Cohen, alleging that Cohen breached his duty of confidentiality as Trump’s one-time lawyer.

There’s reason to believe that the winner in this contest will be freedom of information relevant to the 2024 presidential election, and America’s right to it. In Trump’s constant pursuit of retribution, he has opened a door to revealing evidence of how he abused the justice system for retaliatory purposes during his final year as president.

It’s not hard to project from there the danger to fair and equal justice that Trump presents if he is re-elected. Voters should have the facts as he runs, and Trump may have just helped ensure that we do.

Vengeance is in Trump’s blood, whether it was learned from his father, Fred—described by his niece, Mary Trump, as an emotionally abusive sociopath—or from his master-bully mentor, the disbarred lawyer Roy Cohn.

In this case, Michael Cohen voluntarily cooperated with Manhattan prosecutors investigating Trump’s actions. After multiple interviews with the district attorney’s office, Cohen testified before the Manhattan grand jury that indicted Trump on 34 counts of false business entries on March 30. The charges against the former president relate to his alleged cover-up of a $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election.

There are two tip-offs that Trump’s lawsuit against Cohen was brought in retribution for testifying against his former boss.

First, Trump only sued Cohen after being indicted. Trump could have brought his legal action at any time over the three years since Cohen publicly testified against Trump to Congress in 2019.

Second, Trump’s lawyers tripped all over themselves trying to explain why they brought their complaint now. Cohen’s conduct, they said, had “reached a proverbial crescendo and has left [Trump] with no alternative but to seek legal redress.”

It’s the crescendo, stupid!

Our eyes are not lying when we look at Trump and see a vindictive personality demonstrating an obvious, retaliatory motive. The problem for Trump is that his quest for payback often lands him back in the crosshairs of his targets. His suit against Cohen is likely to do just that.

Trump just opened a pathway to discovery—and information for the public—that Cohen had sought in a different lawsuit which a judge reluctantly felt compelled to dismiss last November because of Supreme Court law limiting personal actions against government officials.

The backstory starts in May 2020, with William Barr’s Justice Department and the Bureau of Prisons reincarcerating Cohen after he was paroled. (Cohen had spent a year behind bars for violating federal campaign finance laws at the behest of “Individual No. 1.”) Trump’s DOJ—of which the Bureau of Prisons was a part—claimed that Cohen, while in home confinement, had violated a condition of his parole by writing his anti-Trump memoir, Disloyal.

Manifesting pure retribution, they put Cohen in solitary confinement for 16 days. At that point, a federal court granted Cohen’s habeas corpus petition, ordering him released on the ground that the reimprisonment was “retaliatory because of his desire to exercise his 1st Amendment rights.”

Sound familiar?

In December 2021, Cohen sued Trump for orchestrating the reincarceration. In November 2022, federal Judge Lewis Liman lamented that Trump’s status as a government official in 2020, when the reincarceration occurred, blocked courts from providing any relief against Trump.

In dismissing Cohen’s suit, Liman wrote that it “alleges an egregious violation of constitutional rights by the executive branch—nothing short of the use of executive power to lock up the president’s political enemies for speaking critically of him.” Liman was a Trump appointee.

Here’s the point: At the time of the lawsuit’s dismissal, Cohen made clear in a statement that his primary loss was information about Trump subverting the rule of law: “Granting this motion prevents me from obtaining documents that would expose what happens when you have a corrupt president who weaponizes the DOJ through a complicit Attorney General.”

Yet now, Trump is giving Cohen a clean second shot at exposing the same truth through discovery. As a defendant in the new suit, Cohen should be entitled to subpoena documents and testimony to show a jury that the action against him is part of a pattern and practice on Trump’s part of silencing his enemies through misuse of the law.

Cohen may also have a countersuit to bring if he believes that Trump has retaliated against his right to voluntarily speak to prosecutors. In any case, neither party is likely to emerge unscathed in this latest legal battle between the two.

We do know this, however: When information about past abuse of the justice system emerges, the victor is the American people.