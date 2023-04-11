Maybe Trump’s Rivals Should Try to Beat Him at His Own Game

Donald Trump’s rivals for the Republican presidential nomination feel like they’re suddenly back in 2016.

“Is there anything that can suck up as much political oxygen in the American political landscape as Trump?” one pro-DeSantis Republican strategist told Politico. “I don’t think so.”

“This is deja vu all over again,” Terry Sullivan, the former campaign manager for Marco Rubio’s 2016 presidential campaign said. “Trump dominates media coverage, making it impossible for his competitors to get any coverage or forward traction.”

“What’s frustrating to me is we didn’t learn a damn thing from 2015 and 2016,” strategist David Kochel told the outlet, “when it comes to just giving him absolute, roadblock media coverage.”

Rival Republican campaigns have long complained about Trump’s substantial advantage in “earned media:” He does ridiculous stuff, the media goes all-in on it, and other candidates get buried in the news. Trump blocks out the sun. Ted Cruz, the 2016 Republican primary runner-up, has said that he “didn’t anticipate that Trump would receive over three billion dollars in free media,” adding that “there is no precedent for that in the history of the United States of America.” Well, there wasn’t a lot of precedent for Donald Trump, either.

What I would say to these complaining campaigns now, as then, is the same: There’s nothing stopping you from making news in the way that Donald Trump does. You’re free to be ridiculous, or have ridiculous things done to you, anytime.

Consider what sparked this latest round of griping: Did news organizations need to give minute-by-minute readings of the fuel gauge of Trump’s plane as it flew from Florida to New York? Probably not. Was the first indictment of an American president, on charges related to his hush money payments to a porn star with whom he’d allegedly had an affair, a story deserving substantial media coverage? Yes.

There is nothing stopping Mike Pompeo or Nikki Haley, if wall-to-wall media coverage is their goal, from doing something to get themselves indicted. Nothing! And in 2016, there was nothing stopping, say, Ted Cruz from accusing Trump’s father from killing John F. Kennedy. Trump just beat him to the punch! In 2015, Jeb Bush could have been the first candidate to label ex-Sen. John McCain overrated as a war hero “because he was captured.” He didn’t. It was another conceptual scoop for Donald Trump.

If you’re a major presidential candidate and you work tirelessly to be indicted, float inane conspiracy theories, trash-talk anyone in your way, and generally act like a baboon, you will be making news. And if making lots of news—racking up billions in “earned media”—is directly correlated to primary success, as the whining rivals argue, they have no one to blame but themselves for their ongoing failure to be indicted or refusal to trash a Purple Heart recipient. Mike Pence could go on the attack against Vanity Fair magazine for no longer having a “hot” Oscars party, any day he wants. To not do so is a choice.

But there’s another element that separates this Trump primary from that of the 2016 cycle. These other Republicans are not just running against a baffling game show host. They’re running against a former President of the United States who is seeking a second term, someone who’s already, twice, built a coalition to win the Republican presidential nomination. He’s the person responsible, by the way, for Pence, Pompeo, Haley, and Ron DeSantis having presidential resumes to begin with. They went into this knowing he was an unusually difficult primary opponent. Oh, but it’s difficult to break through? Good point! Not everyone gets to be president.

Now go get indicted.