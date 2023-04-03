Why a Trump Judge Blocked Tennessee’s Anti-Drag Law

Bella DuBalle, an ordained minister and drag queen living in Tennessee, woke up one morning and found herself trending on TikTok. Someone had recorded a video of her giving a speech in protest of Tennessee Senate Bill 3, which would place broad restrictions on drag performances.

On Saturday, the day S.B. 3 was intended to go into effect, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the law’s implementation for at least 14 days, ruling that it likely violates the First Amendment. As other states introduce similar anti-drag laws, the eventual ruling on this law has sweeping implications for LGBTQ+ rights.

S.B. 3 expands the definition of adult cabaret entertainment—originally confined to topless dancers and strippers—to include performances by “male or female impersonators” that are “harmful to minors” as defined by the state’s obscenity code. Under Tennessee’s S.B. 3, it would be a criminal offense for a person to perform adult cabaret entertainment on public property or in a location where it could be viewed by a minor. Drag queens like Bella would be viewed as “female impersonators,” and if they continue to perform in public, they risk facing a misdemeanor for a first offense and up to six years in jail thereafter.

While drag performers will be most affected, S.B. 3 is an affront to the First Amendment rights of all people, as the judge seemed to understand in Saturday’s ruling. This law violates well-established precedent protecting performers’ rights to self-expression and consumers’ rights to choose their entertainment.

First, S.B. 3 interacts with the legal standard for regulating obscenity, but in doing so, it fails to meet this applicable standard. Second, this law is overly broad, and any content-based restriction on speech must be narrowly tailored to serve a compelling government interest. For these two reasons alone, S.B. 3 will likely not pass constitutional muster as federal courts reconsider the law. Indeed, Judge Thomas L. Parker—a Donald Trump appointee—found that the state had yet to “present a compelling government interest.”

To be sure, the Supreme Court has granted states wide discretion in determining whether speech is obscene and thus warrants restriction from minors. A definition of obscenity is highly subjective and should be aligned with communities’ standards.

But, while using their discretion, states must still apply a three-factor test as established in the 1973 case Miller v. California to determine whether speech is obscene: 1) whether the average person, applying contemporary community standards, would find that the work, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest, 2) whether the work depicts or describes, in a patently offensive way, sexual conduct specifically defined by the applicable state law, and 3) whether the work, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.

The Tennessee law is clearly modeled off the standard for obscenity, as it defines performances that are “harmful to minors” as representations of nudity, sex, violence, and abuse that 1) would be found by the average person applying contemporary community standards to appeal predominantly to the prurient, shameful, or morbid interests of minors; 2) is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole with respect to what is suitable for minors; and (3) taken as a whole lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors.

In an attempt to avoid scrutiny under the standard’s first prong, Tennessee lawmakers do not specify who is a “male or female impersonator” and which performances of the like would be determined as appealing to the “prurient, shameful or morbid interests of minors.”

Yet while the first prong of the Miller test defines obscene speech only as “prurient,” S.B. 3 is more expansive in adding “shameful or morbid.” In effect, an adult could simply report that a drag performance is obscene because they view it as appealing to the shameful interests of children—which is beyond the scope of the actual Supreme Court standard.

This broad language has the power to chill the speech of all people performing as different genders. “There is no exception in that law for opera, theater, cosplay, wrestlers, Halloween dress-up, or fundraisers—which Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee himself has dressed in drag for,” Bella said. “Without a clear distinction, my very existence could be determined as prurient or shameful regardless of what I am doing. If I go out in public in a dress, someone could say I am a man impersonating a woman and that I am being obscene in front of their children, and I may be charged for that.” Indeed, as Parker wrote, “Plaintiffs argue that this language could mean just about anywhere. The Court agrees.” Hence, “the Statute’s broad language clashes with the First Amendment’s tight constraints.”

Further, the second prong of the Supreme Court standard states that obscene speech must depict sexual conduct as defined by state law. But “male or female impersonators” do not necessarily display explicit sexual representations as other forms of adult cabaret entertainment might. While strippers and topless dancers are intrinsically nude or sexual, the same cannot be said for drag, which is a broad, diverse category of entertainment. Thus, placing drag in the same category as historically obscene entertainment also does not align with the Miller standard.

Bella makes clear that Atomic Rose, the establishment she works at in Memphis, has always adhered to existing obscenity laws. “Adult cabaret is way more sexual in nature than drag,” Bella said. “We don’t allow performers to expose body parts or even fake ones like dildos. We are really careful that we don’t cross the legal line. And on Sundays, which is our all-ages brunch, we change our costumes, numbers, and language. If you are under 18, you have to be accompanied by an adult. Even though everything we do is clean and dignified, we still tell adults to use their discretion about whether they want their children to attend.”

Last, but most important, the third prong of the Supreme Court standard states that obscene speech must lack serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value. Tennessee law regurgitates the same language but adds at the end “for minors.” Again, this language is more expansive than what the standard permits. The Supreme Court has found that legislation aiming to protect children from obscene content cannot prevent adults from enjoying the same entertainment. See, for example, the 1957 case Butler v. Michigan, in which the court held that legislation cannot “reduce the adult population … to reading only what is fit for children.”

That said, drag has serious artistic and political value. Bella explained that drag has always been a channel for self-expression and political protest—all speech that is protected under the First Amendment. Indeed, the judge acknowledged that “this Statute targets the performers themselves, unlawfully restricting their expressive conduct …”

Drag allows people to express themselves through costume design, makeup, dance, and storytelling. “When people think about drag, they often expect stunts, dips, and spins, but when they come to my shows, they often feel emotionally moved. Coming from theater, someone else wrote the script and directed you. But in drag, I get to make all the decisions. I get to write the story I perform, what lens I want to use to tell it, and how I want to look telling it,” Bella said. “Before this law was passed, I was paid money by the state of Tennessee and the National Endowment of the Arts to go into schools and perform drag roles in Shakespeare for children. You cannot tell me drag does not have artistic value.”

Drag is inherently political. “If you walk out of the house in something that is gender-nonconforming, that is already a political act. You are a walking expression that challenges the binary conception of gender,” Bella said. “Historically, drag queens have always been on the front lines fighting for queer civil rights. Our existence has always been political, and even more so now.”

Political speech is “at the core of what the First Amendment is designed to protect,” and drag is visual resistance against the discrimination and violence queer people face for expressing their identities. Tennessee lawmakers may fundamentally disagree with acts of gender nonconformance, but that simply provides justification for why drag should receive the highest protections under the First Amendment, which is designed to prevent the government from silencing dissent.

Even if drag was found to be obscene, S.B. 3 would still be in violation of the First Amendment because it is an overbroad, content-based restriction. This is exactly what Parker found is likely to be the case in his ruling.

A content-based restriction is when the government regulates speech based on its substance, message, ideas, or subject matter. The way a person speaks, dresses, and acts is constitutionally defined as “speech,” and the government cannot broadly and discriminately ban certain expressions.

By singling out entertainment by “male or female impersonators,” the law identifies the content it aims to restrict: gender nonconformity. People who challenge traditional gender representation make a statement. Therefore, a restriction on “male or female impersonators” is a restriction on this specific content.

This content-based restriction goes beyond drag. It can affect other gender-nonconforming individuals, including transgender people. “You can misuse this law to hurt all transgender people that you claim are impersonating another gender,” Bella said. “If someone doesn’t believe people can be transgender, then they see a transgender woman, they can simply say that is a man impersonating a woman, and in a prurient way.”

The government is allowed to make a content-based restriction, but it has the burden of proof to demonstrate that the restriction serves a compelling government interest and is carried out through the least restrictive means, as established by the 1971 case Cohen v. California.

Supreme Court cases following Cohen have applied this standard to laws aiming to protect minors from obscenity. See, for example, the 1975 case Erznoznik v. Jacksonville, in which the court invalidated an ordinance aimed to protect minors from films showing nudity because the “burden normally falls upon the viewer to ‘avoid further bombardment of [his] sensibilities simply by averting [his] eyes.’ ” Also, see the 1989 case Sable Communications v. FCC, in which the court held that the denial of adult consumption of pornographic telephone messages “far exceeds that which is necessary to limit the access of minors to such messages.”

In this case, S.B. 3 has not demonstrated that it takes the least restrictive regulatory route. Any person who dresses as another gender on public property, or where they could be viewed by children, could be held liable for a criminal offense. The law reduces an entire adult population to only what lawmakers have decided is appropriate for children.

“The Atomic Rose, where I perform drag, has big windows and is next to Beale Street. If a family walks by and looks into the windows of our private establishment, are they now viewing my performance? It’s too broad. And it’s intentionally so,” Bella said. “According to this law, as it stands, I couldn’t have kids come into our all-ages brunch on Sundays anymore, I can’t read books to kids in the library anymore for Drag Queen Storytime, I wouldn’t be able to march in a pride parade and festivals because I am in public, where there are children—all of that would be completely illegal because this bill would classify all drag entertainers as adult cabaret.”

In sum, S.B. 3 violates the First Amendment because 1) it fails under the applicable standard for regulating obscenity, and 2) it is a content-based restriction that is overbroad. This is precisely what Parker found. People of all identities should feel uneasy about wide-reaching restrictions on speech like this bill because inch-by-inch encroachment on civil rights is a dangerous, slippery slope. Our country was founded on ideals of freedom of expression and political dissent, and we must hold lawmakers accountable when they attempt to reverse course.