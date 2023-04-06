In December, as Congress was working on a bill to fund the government, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner was tipped off to some unwelcome new language that had made its way into the draft. The change concerned the long-debated location of the new headquarters for the Federal Bureau of Investigation—and, no surprise, it came from some of his cunning colleagues from Maryland.

A feud over which state’s D.C.-area suburb should house the new headquarters had been going on for more than a decade, but it was heating up now. And the proposed language added to the bill would have starkly improved Maryland’s chances.

The Virginians had been on high alert for such a move. The Marylanders, led by Rep. Steny Hoyer, had spent all autumn arguing that the process to choose between Maryland and Virginia had been unfair. Hoyer, in one of his final acts as House majority leader, had great sway over the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, and the Virginians suspected, correctly, that they were being kept in the dark about the fact that Maryland was adding language that would help it with the FBI issue.

“When we learned of it,” Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly told me, “we raised holy hell.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer ultimately had to broker a cease-fire to get the rest of the 1,653-page bill passed. It was the most aggressive squabble in a contest that, as it nears the finish line, has blown up the once-friendly rivalry between Maryland and Virginia and become one of the region’s livelier subplots.

The process of selecting a site for a gleaming, modern, suburban campus–style headquarters—one that could host roughly 8,000 FBI employees—began in President Obama’s first term. There was a four-year interruption during the Trump administration, but then the plan got back on track. With a final decision looming, elbows have gotten a lot sharper and complaints a lot louder.

To many of the aides and politicians involved, the end can’t come soon enough. It’s gotten bitter. The Virginians cite the “raw application of power” by Hoyer and others as the source of the bad feelings. The Marylanders argue that the bad vibes come from the FBI, which they claim has shown favoritism toward Virginia. All Maryland’s delegation is trying to do, they argue, is even the playing field.

The process has also activated deep-seated frustrations from Marylanders about why northern Virginia, which has boomed with corporate relocations and a government-contract explosion in recent decades, gets to have it all, while Prince George’s County—which, they hasten to note, is a majority-Black suburban county in Maryland—seemingly goes overlooked. The Virginians vent that Maryland is desperate and doing whatever it can to work the refs.

What both delegations agree on is that this is a once-in-a-generation contract that could serve as a 50-year anchor for either community, potentially bringing tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars to the winner. There are political legacies at stake here. Plus, there’s the CIA angle, which no one can talk about.

The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building in Washington, sitting directly across Pennsylvania Avenue from the Department of Justice, has been the bureau’s home since the 1970s. It is, for better or worse, easily identifiable. Some would describe it as an iconic work of Brutalist architecture. Others would describe it as the ugliest building in the world. Many would describe it as both.

All would agree with District of Columbia Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton’s 2011 assessment of its condition: “a dump.”

To this day, if you look up at the building, you will see that its top floors are surrounded by netting to prevent chunks of concrete from falling onto unsuspecting pedestrians. Former FBI Director James Comey kept a chunk in his office as a reminder of the need for new digs.

The inside is not much better. A Washington Post story about the government process to find a new headquarters noted the “cracked concrete, makeshift work stations in former storage areas and badly dated building systems.” That story was written in 2015, and the issues have been a concern for a lot longer: After 9/11, the FBI felt that the building wasn’t modern enough to keep up with its cyber-based counterterrorism needs and that—given its downtown location and poor structural integrity—it was vulnerable to terrorist attacks.

Now, a cynic might look at the theatrics of FBI directors keeping chunks of concrete on their desks or warning that downtown terrorist attacks were just around the corner and think: If I wanted a fancy new multibillion-dollar building complex, I’d say all of that too. But the prospect of a consolidated FBI campus in the suburbs, separated from the congestion of downtown, would work out well for a variety of stakeholders. The FBI would get a brand-new, modern home. Washington would get to replace a blighted eyesore with revenue-generating development. And politicians in Maryland or Virginia would have a chance to secure bragging rights for a state-of-the-art home to an iconic agency.

Steny Hoyer remembers exactly when he first got involved.

In 2009 then–FBI Director Robert Mueller and other officials “sought [him] out” for help securing a new building, he recalled in a recent interview. “I was, I think, the first one in the region that was involved, by far,” Hoyer said, calling himself “the quarterback of our operation” from the Maryland side.

Hoyer has been in Congress since 1981, and he’s spent about half that time as the No. 2 Democrat behind Nancy Pelosi. He stepped down from Democratic leadership late last year, but he’s still a powerful legislator whose knowledge of how the place works is nearly unrivaled. The Virginians speak about Hoyer’s involvement in this issue with a mixture of blind rage and awe at his singular devotion to winning the contest—and his willingness to deploy all the weapons in his arsenal to do so. They see a D.C. legend chasing a legacy accomplishment for his state. In other words: a formidable opponent.

And who, I asked Hoyer, was his rival quarterback in Virginia? He didn’t miss a beat.

“Mark Warner.”

Warner, in an interview, told me he had been focused on the issue “since the Obama administration put this forward.” As chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, the former governor of Virginia has “an oversight role with the FBI” and “has spent a lot of time in the building,” he told me. “It’s literally falling in on itself.”

In 2011 the first specs of what the new headquarters site would entail emerged: The campus would need roughly 55 acres, would offer 2.1 million square feet of office space, and would be no more than 2.5 miles from the beltway. Site proposals were solicited throughout the region, and after a few years, the list was whittled down to three: one in Fairfax County, Virginia, and two options in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Then, in 2017, Donald Trump became president, and the General Services Administration, the government agency tasked with selecting the site, canceled the whole thing.

The official reason was that Congress had failed to approve the necessary resources. But Democrats in the Virginia and Maryland delegations—who were apoplectic at the prospect of losing a golden goose—suspected more Trumpian motives. Specifically, they believed that Trump had canceled the project because he didn’t want a new development (perhaps a hotel?) on the site of the Hoover Building because it might compete with his own hotel a block away. Instead, the Trump administration sought to build the new FBI headquarters on the same D.C. site, and even tried (and failed) to secure funding for it in a 2020 COVID relief bill.

Both delegations remember that era, which they speak of like veterans of the Great War, as the high point of relations between Maryland and Virginia on the issue. They spent years investigating the administration’s decision.

After Trump left office, the delegations got the process back on track. Chris Wray became the FBI director after Trump fired Comey, and Wray began to advocate for keeping the headquarters in D.C. But the Maryland and Virginia congressional delegations, having poured years into winning the project for their own states, didn’t care what Wray preferred. In a March 2022 government funding bill, Congress required the General Services Administration to select a site from the three previously chosen finalist spots in the suburbs—whether or not the FBI wanted to go there—“in as expeditious manner as possible.”

To provide itself a little cover for making an unusually high-stakes decision that would, inevitably, righteously anger just about every federal and statewide official in either Maryland or Virginia, the GSA decided to go public with the weighted criteria it would use to choose between the three potential FBI sites.

The five criteria, weighted in descending order of importance, were 1) FBI mission requirement, 2) transportation access, 3) site development flexibility, 4) the promotion of sustainable siting and advancement of equity, and 5) cost.

When the weighted criteria were first released in September 2022, Maryland went berserk.

“We were stunned,” Hoyer said.

“We were shocked,” Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said.

In particular, they were appalled that one qualification that fell under “FBI mission requirement,” the most heavily weighted criteria, was proximity to the FBI Academy in Quantico. That’s in Virginia. Meanwhile, the factors that Maryland felt gave it the strongest advantage over Virginia—advancing equity and cost—were weighted the lowest.

“It clearly signaled an effort by the FBI to tilt the playing field toward the Virginia site,” Van Hollen argued. As Hoyer put it, “There’s no way on God’s green earth that Maryland can be closer to Virginia than Virginia is.”

Although the GSA had final say on determining the criteria, the agency had consulted with the FBI when developing it. And the Marylanders suspected that it was the FBI calling the shots.

“The FBI is perceived as a client by the GSA,” Hoyer said, “and they’re trying to do what the client wants.”

Neither Hoyer nor Van Hollen could give me proof that the FBI rigged the criteria in Virginia’s favor, or that the FBI director’s preference is to move to Virginia. (Van Hollen cited “multiple sources.”) The FBI told me it wouldn’t “directly address the statements.” When I asked a senior FBI official which of the available sites the bureau would prefer, the official said, “Good question”—and then worked diligently not to answer it.

“What we’ve said, and what the director has talked about from the beginning, is he wants a site that meets the needs of our workforce, meets the mission of the FBI, and is a good deal to the taxpayer,” the official said. “We are looking for a site that will best balance each of the things I just said.”

When I asked the Marylanders why they thought the FBI would prefer Fairfax County over Prince George’s County, I would get a pause, followed by some carefully chosen words. “I’m not going to articulate the motivation or my thoughts,” Hoyer said of the FBI’s reasoning, “but I can tell you what the facts seem to indicate.” Van Hollen said, “I cannot read [Wray’s] mind, but what I know is what the criteria laid out and the fact that that tilted the playing field.”

The unspoken accusation? Prince George’s County—which houses both of the possible Maryland sites for the FBI headquarters—used to be a mostly rural, sparsely populated, white county. It has three major federal assets: the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center, Andrews Air Force Base, and the Goddard Space Flight Center. All of those installations are on federally owned land, not land leased by the state or county to the federal government. The most recent of the three opened in 1959.

The county has grown significantly in the past half-century, especially as much of the Black middle class moved eastward from D.C. into the suburbs. By the early 1990s, the county became majority Black, the only such county in the immediate vicinity of Washington. Today it’s 64 percent Black.

And it was this change in demographic, Marylanders believe, that resulted in Prince George’s County suddenly being overlooked for federal and private investment relative to other counties in the capital region. Prince George’s County is by no means a poor county. It’s often cited as one of the wealthiest majority-Black counties in the country. But within the greater metropolitan area, it’s not keeping up with the Joneses. Several northern Virginia counties, as well as Montgomery County, Maryland, to Prince George’s west, are among the 10 wealthiest counties in the country.

Though Hoyer didn’t want to “articulate the motivation” about why FBI leadership, by his own deduction, would want to put its thumb on the scale for Virginia, I asked him about the race factor.

“Four percent of the [federal government’s] leased office space is in Prince George’s County,” he said. “Forty-eight percent of the warehouse space that the federal government leases in the Washington metropolitan area—half of it—is in Prince George’s County, Maryland. What does that tell you?”

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, in an op-ed in the Washington Post last fall, shared a similar number, noting that “though we house 20 percent of the region’s federal workforce, we host less than 5 percent of the region’s federal office space.” Van Hollen cited Alsobrooks, as well as Maryland’s governor—both of whom are Black—when talking about the matter.

“I believe, as does our governor, Wes Moore, and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks,” Van Hollen said, “that Prince George’s County has been discriminated against based on the fact that the county is, you know, majority African American.”

The Marylanders argue that advancing equity, and helping relatively underserved communities with federal investment, should be weighted more in the decision-making process. They point to the two executive orders on advancing racial equity that President Biden has issued requiring the federal government to support “underserved communities” and to “ensure equitable procurement practices.” The language Hoyer had fought so aggressively to include in the spending bill in December, to Virginia’s ire, would have reweighted each of the five criteria to count equally. That would mean fewer points for proximity to Quantico and more points for advancing equity. More points, in their minds, for Maryland.

The Maryland delegation has been publicly calling on Biden to weigh in on behalf of Prince George’s County as a way to fulfill the equity vision he outlined in his executive orders. On March 9, all of Maryland’s Democratic congressional delegation, as well as Moore and Alsobrooks, sent a letter to Biden requesting that he “take steps to ensure that GSA adopts a fair process that honors your policies and executive orders.” The following day, the head of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People sent a similar letter voicing support for Prince George’s County as well.

What incentive does Biden have to wade into an administrative decision and irrevocably anger Virginia, a state that still shows purplish hues when the lighting is just so?

I asked Hoyer: Why would Biden weigh in on this? What incentive does he have to wade into an administrative real estate decision and irrevocably anger all of his allies in Virginia, a state that still shows purplish hues when the lighting is just so?

“Doing the right thing,” Hoyer said. He conceded, “That may sound simplistic and naive,” but added, “This is not about upsetting Mark Warner, upsetting Steny Hoyer. This is about doing the right thing.”

Hoyer disputes that winning the FBI headquarters is about his own personal legacy.

“I have a legacy,” he told me. “This is not so much a legacy of Steny Hoyer’s as a legacy for the Biden administration and a legacy for the Congress, in making sure that we fairly distribute investment of the federal government.”

The White House, asked whether President Biden had any intention of weighing in on the FBI headquarters site-selection process, had no comment.

Virginia simply does not see what the problem is here.

To Virginia’s congressional delegation, the weighted site-selection criteria are self-evidently fair, reasonable, and rigorously determined through an independent agency process void of political interference. The delegation feels it would be improper for President Biden to weigh in, given the way Virginia and Maryland had linked arms to block President Trump’s inappropriate interference years earlier. All Virginia sees is a losing Maryland side trying to muddy the process with conspiracy theories, threats, power plays, and insinuations that are beneath them.

I was about halfway through my first question to Virginia Rep. Connolly, whose district includes the Springfield site, asking him to respond to certain statements from the Marylanders, when he cut me off.

“I don’t want to be put in the position that the Virginia position is to respond to Maryland assertions,” he said. “I don’t think that’s a fair thing for us. We have a case to be made on its own merits.

“I will respond to the Maryland … whatever,” he said. “But I don’t want this whole interview to be about that.”

Virginia’s case for getting the FBI headquarters is essentially the same as Maryland’s case against Virginia getting the FBI headquarters: that Virginia has it all.

“FBI’s training academy is in Quantico, Virginia,” Connolly said. “FBI’s archives and records facility is in Winchester, Virginia. The Counterterrorism Center is in Virginia. The Pentagon is in Arlington, Virginia. The CIA is in Langley, Virginia. Those are established facts. That’s why it makes a lot of sense to want to locate the FBI in Virginia.”

Northern Virginia—and Fairfax County, where the FBI headquarters would go—has done well for itself economically. The establishment of the Pentagon on the Virginia side of the Potomac River created a vast infrastructure for government contractors, and that industry has grown exponentially since the 1980s with the federal government’s shift toward outsourcing functions to the private sector.

“Federal procurement spending in Washington is more than double the federal payroll,” Stephen Fuller, a now-retired economist from George Mason University who tracked the Washington-area economy, told me, “and it supports a workforce that is at least equivalent to the federal workforce, but probably much larger.”

And Fairfax County, Fuller said, “is the No. 1 county in the region in terms of federal procurement spending.”

Fairfax and Arlington have also lured numerous massive corporations there, with Capital One, Nestlé, Hilton, Amazon, General Dynamics, and Boeing all joining the defense contractors who were already settled in. And the schools are good.

If you see it as the Marylanders do, northern Virginia’s prosperity is strictly a result of the federal government plopping the Pentagon there 80 years ago and feeding them three square meals of million-dollar bills each day since. Virginians, though, argue that Fairfax County’s rise to one of the highest-earning counties in America was the result of choices that other counties could have made but chose not to.

“Fifteen, 20 years ago, back when I was governor,” Warner told me, “counties like Fairfax made investments in education and actually raised taxes to do that. Other jurisdictions didn’t make those choices.

“The idea that a county or a jurisdiction is going to be penalized,” he continued, “for making long-term investments in things like education or the amount of infrastructure … that kind of long-term investing is something that, again, I don’t know how you hold that against a jurisdiction, if other jurisdictions made political choices not to make those kinds of investments.”

Virginia also doesn’t want to “cede the equity argument” to Maryland, as Connolly put it. It just makes a different kind of equity case.

Fairfax County, while majority white, does have substantial diversity. In a lengthy letter sent to the GSA ahead of its March consultation, the Virginia delegation wrote that “Northern Virginia is rich in racial, ethnic, religious, and international diversity” and that its “Asian and Hispanic or Latino communities have seen significant growth.” Fairfax County, the group wrote, is “home to more Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Mormon, and Muslim congregations than anywhere else in the Commonwealth.” The Virginia delegation cited the vast number of languages spoken at home by public school students in the area, like those in Alexandria, with “the most frequent among those students being Spanish, Amharic, and Arabic.”

The Marylanders don’t deny northern Virginia’s rich tapestry of cultures. But as an equity argument, this drives them crazy.

“They have a lot of this, a lot of that, a lot of the other, they say,” Hoyer put it to me. A minute later: “They have a lot of different people; they speak a lot of different languages.”

“Our friends in Virginia,” Alsobrooks said at a March press conference, “following our last statement, went out and said, ‘Oh, if diversity is the issue, if equity is the issue, then you ought to select us because we have more people with red, blue, or green hair than anyplace else.’ ”

Hoyer argued that “equity is not diversity, and diversity is not equity.” Achieving equity goals, as the Marylanders understand President Biden’s executive orders, means “overcoming either past discrimination or choices that adversely affected the economic development of one particular area,” as Hoyer put it. “We think that’s true of Prince George’s County.”

Warner didn’t take the bait.

“We’re not throwing stones at Maryland,” he told me. “I read some of the commentary that was somewhat dismissive of the diverse face of Virginia that were kind of over-the-top. But again, that’s their choice on how they want to conduct themselves.”

There’s one issue that has caused the most strife between the rival quarterbacks, Steny Hoyer and Mark Warner. And this is where the CIA comes in.

One of the three finalist sites, in Landover, Maryland, is on the vacant lot of a former mall. One is the parking lot of the Greenbelt Metro station in Maryland. And one is in Springfield, Virginia, just off I-95 near the Franconia-Springfield Metro stop. That land is already owned by the federal government, which could ostensibly make it cheaper—but there are a couple of buildings in use on the property.

The Marylanders call the Springfield location a “burdened site.” It might be their favorite phrase, in fact. Hoyer has, according to Politico, driven to Springfield himself to take his own cellphone photos of the site to show how “burdened” it is.

At one point, Hoyer’s office, at the boss’ request, sent me aerial photos of the three sites: Two, without any markings, showing the Maryland sites, and one of the Virginia site, with ovals and arrows pointing out where all the stuff is.

Tenant is an innocuous word. But we’re not talking about a Chuck E. Cheese here.

The Virginians reiterate over and over that the “tenant” of one of the buildings on the site has long planned to move and that the tenant will move, regardless of whether Springfield is chosen. They argue that any relocation costs can be disregarded in a GSA cost estimate of the Virginia site, which would improve their score in the weighted criteria.

Tenant is an innocuous word. But we’re not talking about a Chuck E. Cheese here. Though not one person on either the Virginia or Maryland side would name the “tenant,” there’s at least a decade’s worth of reporting that this is the CIA.

Hoyer’s response to Warner’s claim that the tenant will be moving regardless of whether Virginia gets the FBI headquarters was “Why haven’t they moved it before? Why didn’t the move on that become a major item until such time as it was necessary to move that site to free up this burdened site for development of the FBI headquarters?”

The backstory here is that the Marylanders feel Warner is using his influence as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee to usher out the classified entity just in time to clear the site. Further, he has been trying to secure the full balance of the funds he would need for the relocation through the classified budget. Those costs, then, wouldn’t come out of the GSA’s pocket.

I began a question to Hoyer in which I noted that Warner was chair of the Intel Committee, and he immediately interrupted me.

“Oh, is he chairman of the Intelligence Committee?” Hoyer said. “And he just happened to come up with a lot of money? That’s not out of GSA’s pocket, and therefore GSA says, ‘Oh, well, we don’t count that’?”

Warner and the Virginians, though, still haven’t secured all of the funds needed to relocate the “classified tenant”—and it’s not for lack of trying. When they tried to secure the money in the December funding bill, Hoyer and the Marylanders objected. At such a late stage in the game, the Marylanders don’t want the Virginia option looking any cheaper.

(Asked whether it is occupying a government building on a site that Virginia wants for the FBI, the CIA declined to comment.)

Here’s a heretical thought: Maryland and Virginia will both be fine, with or without the FBI headquarters.

Fuller, the now-retired regional economist, mentioned something in our conversation that the politicians hunting for their big-game trophies would never mention in a press conference: What if having the FBI headquarters isn’t really worth it?

The FBI labor force is already in the region, spending its money. No matter where it ends up, the bureau would be more of an “introverted” presence, heavily securitized, and without a huge procurement budget, so it wouldn’t create a new megalopolis of contractors. There wouldn’t be a lot of street traffic popping in or out for lunch and shopping.

D.C., once, was happy to open a new bureau headquarters. Now the structure is a collapsing concrete death trap that would kill as many pedestrians as it could if it weren’t for the web of nets holding it together. The District can’t wait to get rid of it.

“I think of the FBI headquarters more in the sense of FedEx Field,” Fuller said, referring to the Washington Commanders’ Landover stadium, a regional headache since the 1990s. “What good does it do?”

I am confident that Virginia and Maryland, a decade into this fight, would never entertain such an argument. Indeed, they are deeper in it than ever.

On two consecutive late mornings in early March, I stood in a park in downtown D.C., staring across the street at the GSA headquarters, waiting for delegations to come out.

These were meetings with the GSA that Maryland and Virginia had agreed to as a détente in the December spending bill showdown. The dispute had become the final, unresolved matter in the omnibus spending bill. The cease-fire brokered by Schumer had given each delegation 90 days to make its case.

Naturally, though, the two state delegations couldn’t agree even on what that meant. Maryland felt that each state was making its case to either keep or change the weighted criteria. Virginia felt that each state was making its final case for the FBI headquarters, period.

On the second day, March 9, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, with Warner by his side, kicked off Team Virginia’s press conference. “I want to start off by saying this,” Kaine began. “You are not going to hear Sen. Warner and I say anything negative about the Maryland sites.”

I had to force myself not to laugh. Kaine was not laughing at all.

Maryland, you see, had come in hot the day before at its own press conference. Virginia had expected it might, and Warner’s office had emailed reporters a lengthy prebuttal of Maryland’s arguments before the delegation even gave them.

No one quite knows what the next move in the process will be. Will the criteria for the site selection change, or will a decision simply be announced? There has been no white smoke from the GSA building since the meetings in early March.

“GSA and FBI are committed to fully considering feedback from stakeholders,” the GSA told me in a statement. “GSA and FBI are in the process of deliberately considering the input we received as part of the latest round of consultations to determine next steps on the site selection process.”

Even if the GSA were to select a site tomorrow, there wouldn’t be a new, gleaming, suburban FBI headquarters for a long time. For one thing, the losing state would have to accept, rather than try to fight, the decision. (In the event that Virginia wins: Did I mention that Steny Hoyer and Chris Van Hollen are the top Democrats on the House and Senate Appropriations subcommittees that oversee GSA funding? I can’t stress how much that is not a coincidence.) Then, MAGA Republicans, who’ve just set up a House subcommittee to express their hatred of the FBI, may have to be persuaded not to block the remainder of the building’s funding.

The campus itself will have to be designed. Engineering specs will need to be prepared. Certain “tenants” might have to be moved. It will take years to construct the campus. More money will be needed as it inevitably goes over budget. This once-in-a-generation federal contract is already entering its second generation, and it hasn’t been awarded. It might not be constructed until its third.

But at this point, what’s another few years?