A Trump Civil Trial Is About to Start. It’s a Nightmare for Him.

The first of what will likely be multiple courtroom battles for Donald Trump is about to start, after United States District Court Senior Judge Lewis Kaplan denied Trump’s motion to adjourn the scheduled April 25 trial of the civil assault charges filed against him by E. Jean Carroll. Noting that it was the former president himself who largely “invited or provoked” the publicity that he claimed created a need for delay, Judge Kaplan ordered the trial to proceed as scheduled.

Trump now faces the immediate prospect of a face-to-face courtroom battle with a woman he described as a “nut job” who “enjoyed” being sexually assaulted. Carroll had filed separate defamation and assault lawsuits against him based on the claim that he raped her in her dressing room at the Fifth Avenue department store Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s. With some of the libel allegations still under appellate review, Carroll’s assault complaint is now set for trial. The claim was allowed to be filed so many years after the alleged assault because of a relatively new law that allows sexual assault victims to file charges after the applicable statute of limitations had otherwise expired.

The evidence against the former president in the public record seems strong. First, based upon Carroll’s public interviews, she appears to be an effective advocate who should be a sympathetic witness on her own behalf. In addition, there are a number of witnesses whom Carroll had contemporaneously told about the incident who will corroborate her story. There is also unidentified male DNA on the dress she was wearing when the incident occurred. Finally, Judge Kaplan has allowed into evidence certain of Trump’s prior assaultive conduct toward women, including the infamous Access Hollywood tape.

To defend against these charges, Trump has selected Joseph Tacopina as his lead lawyer. Tacopina is a rough-and-tumble brawler not known for his courtroom finesse or encyclopedic legal acumen. Indeed, his recent appearances in the media have already made him the subject of ridicule on late-night comedy shows. Not well-regarded by many of our mutual colleagues in the New York criminal defense bar, he was described to me by one highly regarded courtroom veteran as “Bruce Cutler with hair,” an unflattering reference to John Gotti’s much maligned courtroom bulldog.

The other half of Trump’s legal team is Alina Habba, a Florida attorney with little if any actual trial experience. In her most significant litigation experience, Habba represented the former president in a lawsuit he brought against numerous political enemies, including Hillary Clinton and James Comey, for allegedly lying about his ties with Russia in the 2016 campaign. In dismissing the case, federal judge Donald Middlebrooks issued a scathing 46-page opinion finding the lawsuit to be one that “no reasonable lawyer would have filed,” brought “in bad faith and for an improper purpose.” In an extraordinary step, he imposed on both Habba and Trump a penalty of $937,989.39.

Making the courtroom battle even more unfavorable for Trump will be Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan, an experienced, well-regarded civil rights and commercial litigator known for her reasoned demeanor and practical approach. Especially in a case where a woman has accused a man of physically brutalizing her, the contrast between Tacopina’s alpha-male persona and Kaplan’s reasonable professionalism will only reinforce Carroll’s claims.

If the strength of the evidence and the uneven lawyer-to-lawyer matchups are not problematic enough for Trump, the federal judge presiding over the case is Lewis Kaplan, who is surely from the Trump perspective among the least favorable Southern District judges to preside over this case. Judge Kaplan is a seasoned and highly regarded judge, whose strict, no-nonsense approach will be much more in sync with Roberta Kaplan than Joe Tacopina. A colleague with a great deal of experience with Judge Kaplan and who has also worked with Tacopina predicted to me that Judge Kaplan will raise the prospect of holding Tacopina in contempt more than once during the trial. These will not be idle threats; the judge has a remarkable record of keeping a tight rein on lawyers appearing before him.

Just last month, the United States Supreme Court, by refusing to review the matter, affirmed Judge Kaplan’s holding an attorney in criminal contempt in a case where the lawyer refused to comply with an order he had issued. Judge Kaplan referred the matter to the United States Attorney to prosecute the lawyer. When the federal prosecutor declined to bring contempt charges, Judge Kaplan appointed a private prosecutor to pursue the criminal claim against the lawyer, ultimately resulting in a six-month prison sentence. While this unprecedented judicial use of prosecutorial powers is surely questionable and was indeed lambasted by two dissenting Supreme Court justices as something the Constitution “does not tolerate,” it is a clear warning to the Trump legal team that it is traversing especially dangerous territory.

Given the existing New York County false records criminal case that Alvin Bragg is bringing, and the looming, even more significant indictments expected to be filed in Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, Georgia, the last thing Donald Trump needs is yet another legal threat forcing him from his Florida sanctuary. Perhaps he cares little enough about the outcome of the Carroll case to stay at Mar-a-Lago while it is being tried. Defendants in civil cases are usually not required to appear for trial, and given the painful realities involved, this may well be the path the former president chooses. Judge Kaplan, citing the need to prepare necessary security if Trump attends, gave both parties until April 20 to let the court know if the principals will be attending. Not surprisingly, Roberta Kaplan has already made it clear that her client will be there. Should Trump decide not to attend, there will be a price to pay, as it opens the door for an argument to the jury: By staying away, not only is Trump conceding he has no defense to the suit, but he is also insulting both the process and the jurors themselves, a position no litigant would want to be in.

Even if Trump decides to bite that litigation bullet and remain at Mar-a-Lago, there is no guarantee he can completely stay away. Roberta Kaplan may call him as an “adverse party witness” in her case, one who, under the Federal Rules of Evidence, is subject to cross-examination in his direct testimony. Given the breadth of available damning material available to the experienced Kaplan, it should not be a happy or productive experience for the former president. While it will be up to Judge Kaplan to determine whether to permit the hostile witness cross, and if so, how extensive an assault on his character will be allowed, this is a potential nightmare for Team Trump.

Under these extraordinarily adverse circumstances, one would expect that the former president will offer Carroll a very significant amount of money to settle the case without having to admit any culpability. As a courtroom junkie eager to see a fascinating trial play out, I can only hope Carroll’s goal is to hold Trump accountable both legally and financially. With the courtroom deck stocked so substantially in her favor, she is in a strong position to do both.