Former president of the United States Donald Trump pled not guilty to 34 felony counts of business fraud over allegations that he improperly concealed an election-eve payment to a pornographic actress who says the two had sex in 2006 at a golf tournament in Nevada after she spanked him with a copy of Forbes magazine on which he was pictured.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME,” the former president posted on his social media website, Truth Social, en route to the Manhattan district attorney’s office from his home on Fifth Avenue.

Trump is a Republican who was previously known for operating financially troubled real estate companies and hosting a televised competition show starring former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman. After winning the presidential election in 2016 during a campaign in which Russian military intelligence operatives obtained and leaked correspondence between staff members employed by his opponent in order to damage her chances of winning office, Trump served as the U.S.’ chief executive for four years. In 2020, he lost his bid for reelection to current president Joe Biden in a race that his representatives have alleged was rigged against him by means including Chinese intrusion into U.S. thermostat systems.

Trump supporters attempted to interrupt the transition of power to Biden on Jan. 6, 2021, by attacking the U.S. Capitol, causing the evacuation of Congress and requiring the deployment of thousands of National Guard soldiers to secure the complex. Trump was shortly thereafter impeached by the House of Representatives on charges of inciting an insurrection but was acquitted on those charges by the Senate. He was also impeached and acquitted during his presidential term for attempting to blackmail the nation of Ukraine into announcing an investigation into Biden’s son. He threatened to withhold missiles the U.S. had agreed to deliver to Ukrainian defense forces. (The charges filed against him Tuesday are unrelated to Ukraine or the 2020 election.)

The actress, who goes professionally by the name Stormy Daniels, says she met Trump at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, in 2006 and had sex with him in his hotel room after an interaction that involved spanking him with a magazine. After being approached by media outlets who’d learned about the alleged affair during the 2016 campaign, she agreed in October of that year to be paid $130,000 in exchange for an agreement not to speak publicly about her version of events. (Trump, whose fifth child was born to his current wife Melania four months before the alleged affair, denies that the two had sex.)

In 2018, however, news of the agreement and the alleged affair was made public in the Wall Street Journal, after which Trump’s onetime lawyer, Michael Cohen, was convicted of campaign finance violations related to the payment. (Expenses related to a political campaign must be disclosed; Cohen, who pleaded guilty, stated that Daniels was paid in order to prevent her allegations from hurting Trump’s chances of becoming president. Trump’s representatives say the payment was made for personal reasons unrelated to the campaign.)

After assuming office in 2022, Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg reportedly chose not to pursue a separate financial fraud case against Trump that his predecessor’s staff had prepared. According to the New York Times, Bragg came to believe during his office’s subsequent review of investigations related to Trump that charges in the Daniels matter were justified.

A grand jury indicted Trump last Thursday. Politico has reported that the district attorney’s office, Secret Service, and New York law enforcement agencies coordinated before his Tuesday appearance to prepare for the unusual security requirements the situation presents. Hundreds of Trump supporters, counterprotestors, and members of the press gathered outside the courthouse on Tuesday morning; brief remarks denouncing the prosecution were delivered from a park bench by Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of the ex-president’s who is perhaps best publicly known for having written on Facebook in 2018 that forest fires in California were started by a laser fired from space at the behest of the Jewish Rothschild family.

Trump posted several times on Truth Social in anticipation of his surrender, saying, for example, that his trial should be moved to Staten Island, a heavily Republican borough of New York City known for its strong Italian American culture, because that would be more “fair.” He is also the subject of active investigations being conducted in Georgia and by the Department of Justice regarding his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and by the DOJ regarding his handling of classified materials, including some that were reportedly stored in a closet near the pool at his “Mar-a-Lago” resort and estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Daniels said after Trump’s indictment that she feels vindicated by the grand jury’s decision and that it is an important symbolic statement that “a person in power is not exempt from the law.” She has also said (previously) that she and Trump once met at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles and watched Discovery Channel “Shark Week” programming together at his behest.