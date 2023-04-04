Will Trump Be Handcuffed? Forced to Sit in Jail? Here’s What to Expect from His Arraignment.

After a grand jury voted to indict him last week, Donald Trump now must turn himself in to authorities in New York to face criminal charges related to a hush money payment that was made to the adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The former president left Florida on his private jet and arrived in New York on Monday afternoon. He got to Trump Tower around 4:30, waved at a few supporters, and went inside. He is expected to arrive at the Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday in the late morning, with an arraignment set for 2:30 this afternoon. Here’s how we expect this to play out.

OK, remind me, what does that mean, that he has been indicted?

A majority of the members of a 23-person grand jury voted to charge Trump with a crime. The indictment, which was brought by the Manhattan DA, remains sealed, so specific charges aren’t known, yet—but they could hinge on separate questions about false accounting and the misuse of campaign funds.

Does that mean Trump will be arrested?

Not in a Cops TV kind of way. Trump, by all accounts, plans on turning himself in. He arrived in New York yesterday, and is expected to surrender himself at the district attorney’s office at the courthouse.

OK, I’m curious: What would have happened if Trump refused to go along?

New York would have had to put in a request for his extradition. Then it would be up to the state of Florida, where Trump lives, to arrest the former president and extradite him to New York. Which, if you think about it for a second, would be pretty funny—

—Because the governor of Florida is his political rival? Yes, that would be quite strange.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has still not yet announced a campaign to run for President in 2024, already said he would refuse to sign off on such an extradition. DeSantis is in an odd situation where he both has to support Trump, at least outwardly, so as not to alienate Trump’s supporters, and he also has to ignore Trump’s increasing volley of insults. But if DeSantis had been in the position of refusing to sign off an extradition, and actually refused, he himself could have faced potential legal consequences. Now that would be messy.

DeSantis is lucky he doesn’t have to deal with that, then!

Well it’s not all good news for DeSantis. Trump’s campaign has already said it’s raised $4 million in donations since the indictment was announced.

Does that mean Trump is happy about this, then?

Well, no. Reporting indicates he’s been surprised and irritated by the news. Some of his lawyers, according to the Washington Post, apparently told him he wouldn’t face charges. Still, he went golfing over the weekend. He had dinner with his in-laws. And he is really hoping to make a scene in New York.

Uh oh, what does that mean?

In the days before the indictment was announced, Trump called on protesters to “TAKE OUR NATION BACK” and warned of “death & destruction.” (He has not specified how he wants protesters to act.) Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has said she would come to New York to support a protest outside the courthouse organized by the New York Young Republican Club. According to CNN, while New York is expecting some protests around Trump Tower and the courthouse, and while Capitol Police officers warned Senate staffers of “demonstration activity across the country,” there is no indication of any large-scale organization of the kind seen before the Jan. 6 insurrection. Trump’s supporters are expected to gather around the courthouse in the late morning for a rally.

What do we know about what happens at the actual arraignment?

Trump will arrive, with his Secret Service agents, at the office of the Manhattan district attorney, which is in Lower Manhattan. There, he’ll be processed just like anyone else facing a felony. He’ll have his fingerprints taken, and he may get a mugshot.

Is Trump… going to sit in a jail cell?

No. According to the New York Times, he’ll be held in an interview room instead as he waits for his hearing. Then, he’ll be taken to his arraignment, which will take place in a courtroom in the same building.

Will he be handcuffed?

It’s possible. According to the Times, people charged with violent crimes are usually handcuffed behind their backs, but many who have white-collar nonviolent crimes have their hands cuffed in front. But it’s also quite possible he won’t be cuffed at all.

Is all this done privately?

The processing will be behind closed doors. But the courthouse itself is open to the public, and the Times reported that there will be at least one camera allowed in the hallway, which should capture him walking. New York is one of the only jurisdictions in the country that still bans cameras in legal trials but news organizations are asking the judge to allow them to bring in cameras into the courtroom. (Trump’s attorney Susan Necheles has opposed this, saying it would “create a circus-like atmosphere” and “raise unique security concerns.”)

OK, so when is the arraignment—and what is it exactly?

The Washington Post reports that it’s expected to happen around 2:15 p.m. And an arraignment is just a public hearing. Trump will show up with his lawyers, and he will enter his plea. A judge will decide if he needs to pay bail or operate under any personal restrictions in any way while he is awaiting a trial. Trump almost certainly will simply be released and head home to Mar-a-Lago to await the next hearings.

Do we know how he’ll plead?

Not guilty.

What happens for Trump after that?

The next step is pre-trial motions and hearings, where Trump’s lawyers will make the case to the judge that the charges should be dropped. Unless the charges are dropped, the case will go to trial. That would be a way off, though.

In the meantime, Trump is definitely fundraising off of this, as we mentioned. He’s getting his allies in line to support him. He’s probably going to make media appearances.

He and his team have been attacking the Manhattan District Attorney who is bringing the charges, Alvin Bragg. In a post on Truth Social, Trump called Bragg, who is Black, “racist” and a “SOROS BACKED ANIMAL.” In a since-deleted post, he shared an image of himself holding a baseball bat next to Bragg’s head.

Would Trump testify during the trial?

Most legal minds think it would be a pretty bad idea for him to take the stand, given, well, everything about him. But Trump may want to! Who knows.

Could Trump end up behind bars?

Probably not, at least on these charges. If he is convicted on whatever charges he faces, they will probably be minor charges. Also, he would be a first-time offender, which doesn’t typically involve actual time in prison.

Is that all?

It never is.