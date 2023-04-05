On Tuesday afternoon, for the first time ever, a former U.S. president exited his vehicle and entered a criminal court to surrender on a grand jury indictment. NPR, CNBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post and pretty much every other news site in the United States offered a steady drumbeat of live Donald Trump updates. Trump had entered the Manhattan criminal courthouse. Trump was being processed. Trump was pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign. This was a “pivotal moment in U.S. history,” observed an analyst on CNN.

The feeling was quite different at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx, one of 20 Trump-branded golf courses throughout the world. There, as CBS, Fox News and numerous other TV stations aired footage of Trump’s motorcade pulling up to court, two huge TVs in the clubhouse bar broadcast golf. And more golf.

“I think it’s just business as usual in the country,” said a developer in a blue vest drinking a beer at that bar.

Sooner or later most New Yorkers drive past the massive TRUMP LINKS sign while entering the Bronx from Queens. What goes on there? I’d often wondered. Arraignment Day seemed like a good day to find out. Because I don’t golf, I booked a lunch reservation at The Waterfront NYC, the clubhouse restaurant, right before arraignment hour. Would it be full of Trump loyalists golfing in symbolic support of their guy? Or would the white building, with its spectacular view of the East River and the Long Island Sound, be surrounded by protesters, given that the pricey, but technically public golf course, is located in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Democratic-leaning district?

What I found was much quieter, reminding me of just how strange Trump’s relationship to New York is.

Trump does not technically own the Trump Links golf property. Rather, in 2011, he got a contract from the Bloomberg administration to build and operate it for 20 years. Many thought that the city gave Trump too good a deal. “He doesn’t have to pay the city a penny for the first four years,” the New York Post reported at the time.

Since then, Trump has faced plenty of pressure to get rid of the “TRUMP LINKS” sign. Most of the arguments are financial; the city only profits if he can bring in big tournaments. The Capitol riot on Jan. 6 put the nail in the coffin for that. “The actions of January 6 have destroyed Licensee’s capability to attract tournament quality events, because the Trump brand is now synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government,” the New York City Department of Parks commissioner argued in a 2021 lawsuit, which attempted—and failed—to terminate Trump’s contract altogether.

For now, it’s still there—a gigantic sign, embedded with light gray stones, set against a steeply inclined rectangle of grass. And on this fine spring morning, that grass was getting mowed. Have you ever considered what’s involved in mowing upright grass? I hadn’t. The answer, at least for this particular display, is: two men, clad in all black, yanking shiny blue lawnmowers that look like beetles, up and down on strings, over the green.

Given what was transpiring in Manhattan, the attention to the turf around the letter P felt a bit surreal. Were we pretending that this was just any other day? Yes, we were. Though actually there weren’t a whole lot of “we.” Aside from a couple BMWs, a Porsche, a Ford and a handful of other cars, the customer side of the parking lot was pretty empty. Down by Trump Tower, the security was supposedly the most intense it had been in ages. But I entered the clubhouse without encountering anyone who was not in a collared golf shirt.

To get to the restaurant you must pass through a gift shop, decorated with a shiny chandelier, selling $650 Trump golf bags. Was it strange to be working here today? I asked the hostess. “No,” she told me. My photographer friend and I sat down at a table decorated with a fake white rose. (The other 20 or so tables were empty.) I ordered a $26 Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl with “boom boom sauce,” and explored a bit while I waited for it to arrive. A sign on the wall near the bathroom told me that Trump had scored a hole in one here and that Andrew Giuliani, son of Rudy Giuliani, was the 2016 men’s club champion. The water fountain did not work.

Outside, a group of men in their fifties had just picked up sandwiches and were headed to their golf carts. Did coming here, on this particular day, have symbolic meaning?

“Yes, we’re here to celebrate the indictment!” one man said, and pumped his fist in the air. He was joking. They’d come because their regular course was closed. “I identify as a golfer,” his friend said when asked if he was a Trump supporter.

The emptiness of Trump Links, and the complete disconnect from the media circus of the arraignment happening just miles away, felt emblematic of a larger dissonance. In Lower Manhattan, people were chanting “U.S.A.” and “Lock him up!” Here, under a 60 foot vaulted cathedral ceiling, the speakers piped in country pop.

“If you don’t like him, you probably wouldn’t come here,” a red-haired developer in a patterned golf shift explained to me back at the bar, after I’d finished my poke bowl. “It’s like staying in his hotel,” he said. He and his friend said that their other friends, the ones who might not vote for Trump, sometimes still golf at Trump Links with them. They just don’t post about it on social media. Trump’s indictment didn’t seem like a particularly big deal “for either side,” the other developer said.

The club may soon look less Trumpy. In December, Bally’s, the gaming giant, reached a potential agreement with the Trump Organization to take over 17 acres of the 192-acre golf course, according to the New York Times. This includes the golf course, parking lot, clubhouse and gigantic “Trump Links” sign, but not the 18-hole course itself.

New construction at the site will bring back other, older problems. One criticism of the golf course is that it fails to serve the people who live in the Bronx, the borough with the highest poverty levels in New York City. Though $185 to play 18 holes is a steal compared to the more than $100,000 it costs to join Trump’s Westchester golf club, Trump Links is still inaccessible for many. There’s also the matter of garbage. Because the property was built on a former landfill, some of the soil is toxic and, at times, the property has spewed high levels of methane, the Department of Environmental Conservation told the Daily News in 2012. These issues seem to have subsided, but ripping up the land may introduce more than just jobs and gamblers to the surrounding neighborhoods.

I was about to ask the developers about some of this when an employee approached. I needed to leave, he told me in the raspiest voice I’d ever heard. He was not moved by the fact that viewed from a certain perspective, the golf course was public property.

As I drove away, the freshly mowed TRUMP LINKS sign glimmered in the sun. On CNN’s audio stream, analysts repeated the word “historic.”