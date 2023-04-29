Fox News shocked the media world Monday morning by telling Nantucket “Tucker” Carlson that that job he had with them? He didn’t have it anymore. So why would Fox’s Murdoch overlords toss one of their highest-rated hosts and a face of the network overboard? Some of Carlson’s fans (the Russian state) pursued the martyrdom theory: that Carlson had gotten too close to the truth on the deep state, the pharmaceutical industry, the military-industrial complex, and what really happened on Jan. 6. He was going to bring the whole system down! Sure. Further reporting suggests, though, that his personal baggage just became too much for the network. The context, here, is Fox’s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems last week. While Carlson was hardly Fox’s biggest proponent of theorizing about rigged election machines, some nasty stuff about him came out in discovery. He had, for example, called multiple people, including a senior Fox executive, the c-word in texts that still have yet to be released publicly. Fox is also facing a lawsuit from a former Carlson employee about grossly misogynistic working conditions on the show, and another potential lawsuit from Ray Epps, a Jan. 6 attendee who Carlson has insinuated was a government provocateur working to inflame the violence that day. And then there are the looming shareholder lawsuits against Fox. The company remains in trouble, and firing Carlson was a big step toward cleaning up its act. They’ll find another 8 p.m.-hour host, and that host will be successful too. Carlson made the mistake of believing he was the brand. But Fox News is the brand, and the characters themselves are replaceable.