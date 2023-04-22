Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, Slate’s beloved politics newsletter! Pay $8 for Surge Blue to receive coveted bonus features, or just be a celebrity friend to the owner.





It’s been a tough, tough stretch for Puddin’ Ron DeSantis, who’s watched Donald Trump earn the endorsements of all of his Florida friends. (Well, not quite friends, given that DeSantis has never talked to any of these people.) Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems ultimately never went to trial, in a big blow to the popcorn industry. Kevin McCarthy has to do real work soon; Dianne Feinstein continues to not do work; and a Tennessee legislator no longer has work after making a play for the interns.





But first: It’s rude to call him Meatball Ron. That’s Warden Meatball Ron to you.