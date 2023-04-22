Slate’s guide to the most important figures in politics this week.
Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, Slate’s beloved politics newsletter! Pay $8 for Surge Blue to receive coveted bonus features, or just be a celebrity friend to the owner.
It’s been a tough, tough stretch for Puddin’ Ron DeSantis, who’s watched Donald Trump earn the endorsements of all of his Florida friends. (Well, not quite friends, given that DeSantis has never talked to any of these people.) Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems ultimately never went to trial, in a big blow to the popcorn industry. Kevin McCarthy has to do real work soon; Dianne Feinstein continues to not do work; and a Tennessee legislator no longer has work after making a play for the interns.
But first: It’s rude to call him Meatball Ron. That’s Warden Meatball Ron to you.
1. Ron DeSantisDisney’s newest attraction: The Haunted State Penitentiary.
When you’re riding high and your national stock is rising, every move seems like the right one! When you’re on the downswing, the very same moves can look remarkably odd. Last year, when DeSantis was “top of the pops” in Republican politics, he looked bold taking on Disney after the corporation spoke out against his “Don’t Say Gay” education bill. It would be the ultimate “woke” corporate scalp! Much has changed in the last year: DeSantis’ stock has cooled in the Republican primary, and Disney’s lawyers pulled off a $1,500-per-billable-hour trick to get around the state takeover of Disney World’s self-governing district. At a press conference this week, DeSantis said he would ask the legislature to undo Disney’s workaround. He suggested the state could also use the undeveloped land next to the theme park to construct, say, “another state prison.” So how, exactly, does this play in April 2023? Here we have a governor, falling behind in presidential primary polls, re-threatening a wildly popular economic godsend in his state with adjacent prison development because the corporation opposed an education bill he signed last year? None of this ever looked remotely normal to the median voter. Now it’s coming across as sad to Republicans as well.
2. Lance GoodenThe cruelest endorsement.
Meanwhile, the endorsement forecast: Cloudy with no chance of Meatball Ron. Donald Trump, as part of a coordinated effort to humiliate DeSantis in their shared backyard, raked in one endorsement after another from the Florida House delegation—and then brought them to Mar-a-Lago for dinner and a photoshoot. Several of these Trump endorsees were members of Congress whom DeSantis’ team had recently asked to hold off on making any endorsements. Oops! But the cruelest Trump endorsement of all this week came not from a Florida member, but from Texas Rep. Lance Gooden. DeSantis traveled to D.C. midweek for a meet-and-greet with national lawmakers near the Capitol. Gooden attended the meet-and-greet—and then, on his way out, issued a Trump endorsement. It’s one thing to endorse Trump because you feel he’s the stronger candidate. It’s another to do so in a way that directly humiliates DeSantis because you consider him that weak.
3. Kevin McCarthyHis toughest vote yet.
Some shocking news from Congress: After months of idle bitching about how to raise the debt ceiling, there’s actually a bill—a legislative bill!—being put together to do so. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy this week released text of a 320-page measure that would raise the debt ceiling until early 2024. The conditions include new work requirements for federal benefit programs; a repeal of most of the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy provisions; an immediate, sharp cut to discretionary spending and a cap on its growth over the next decade; clawing back unspent COVID funds; and a repeal of the IRA’s additional funding for the Internal Revenue Service. All of this is a complete non-starter for Democrats. But if House Republicans can pass this opening offer, as they hope to do next week, it could put pressure on President Biden to come to the negotiating table as he so far has refused to do. But can House Republicans pass this? McCarthy doesn’t have the votes quite yet, and each change to appease one faction would necessarily enrage another faction. The conservatives want stricter work requirements, which would piss off the moderates, who want fewer spending cuts, which would piss off the conservatives—and so on. Our guess? McCarthy gives the conservatives more of what they want and the moderates sit there and take it, because 🎵 that’s what always haaappens. 🎵
4. Rupert MurdochThe cost of doing business.
To all those who thought Dominion Voting Systems, a for-profit asset of private equity firm Staple Street Capital, might be acting on some sort of higher calling to defend democracy: Stop thinking like that! The company settled its blockbuster lawsuit against Fox News over 2020 election lies just before the trial was set to begin in Delaware this week. Fox News will have to pay Dominion a substantial $787.5 million. That’s not great for Fox News! But the sum also won’t shutter the company—and more importantly, 92-year-old News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch and other Fox celebrities won’t have to take the witness stand in an extremely well-covered trial exposing the rot at the business’ core. For Staple Street, meanwhile, the settlement alone is about a 20 times return on its $38 million investment in Dominion. All the rich people remain comfortably rich, except the ones getting richer. Life goes on.
5. Dianne FeinsteinSo much for the temporary swap-out.
Last week, the ailing California senator, whose indefinite absence from the Senate Judiciary Committee was impeding Democrats’ ability to approve judicial nominees, asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to temporarily replace her on the committee. That was a move that would need to be OK’d by the full Senate, though, and Senate Republicans were nearly unanimous in their response: Nope. Schumer’s attempt on Tuesday to temporarily replace Feinstein with Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin was blocked on the floor, and that was that. All of the commotion, though, did lead to a temporary pressure release on the judicial nominations front. On Thursday, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Lindsey Graham, allowed Democrats to advance seven of the less controversial judicial nominees out of committee. There are now around two dozen judicial nominees ready for a floor vote, giving Feinstein a little more time to recover before her fellow Democrats resume attempts to badger her into retiring.
6. Scotty CampbellThis Week in Tennessee.
Welcome to your favorite recurring(?) newsletter segment, This Week in Tennessee, celebrating the latest developments from the state that has become The News’ Main Character (State-wise). Tennessee state Rep. Scotty Campbell is vice chair of the House Republican Caucus, and he recently voted to expel three Democratic lawmakers after they participated in a gun violence protest inside the state capitol. This week, Nashville station WTVF discovered that an ethics subcommittee had privately found Campbell guilty of sexually harassing a 19-year-old intern. Among other things, the intern said Campbell made comments to her about how “he was in his apartment imagining” that she and a friend “were performing sexual acts on one another and how it drove him crazy knowing that was happening so close to him.” When WTVF confronted Campbell on the street about the report, Campbell said that he “had consensual, adult conversations with two adults off property”—which was the first time WTVF learned that there was a second accuser, too. Campbell resigned from the House about six hours after the confrontation.
7. Larry ElderIs this all we’re getting?
We were reading about the latest entrant into the Republican presidential primary—talk-radio host Larry Elder, a dingbat who got smoked in the 2021 attempt to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom—and really started to wonder: This is about all we’re going to get, isn’t it? Elder, as the Associated Press wrote, “joins a Republican field that includes former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.” What a sad, meager list. This is not the 2016 primary, when every Republican politician jumped into the race. Sen. Tim Scott looks ready to enter, but most of the senators with presidential ambitions (Cruz, Hawley, Cotton, Rubio) passed. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo opted against a run earlier this week. Former Vice President Mike Pence could still decide to get in, but it’s telling that he hasn’t yet. DeSantis kind of has to enter the race, because he’d look like a wuss if he decided against it now. But that’s about it! The field is going to be three or four (or two) (maybe one?) real candidates, some vain space-fillers, and a few scammers trying to boost their right-wing media brands. It’s not that broad of a field.