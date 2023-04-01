Donald Trump was indicted in Manhattan this week on what is reportedly “more than 30 counts.” The Surge can now reveal, according to a top source who looks shockingly like Donald Trump in a fake mustache and glasses, what these charges are. The Manhattan DA is slapping Trump with 10 counts of “being your favorite president,” another 12 of “legitimate business dealings,” and eight to 12 counts of “makin’ it with a dame.” This is simply what they do now in New York, a city of lies, crime, and communism. But! Let us examine the immediate political effects. News of the indictment on Thursday bound much of the Republican apparatus—including his would-be presidential challengers—to defending Trump, potentially giving him a short-term boost. We’ll see if “being indicted on dozens of counts,” with more potentially to come in other jurisdictions, is really a lasting political winner as the race develops. Democrats, meanwhile, released all of these nerdy statements about the rule of law, no one being above the law, being innocent until proven guilty (or something like that), yada yada yada. Honestly? It seems as if no one in the political sphere really wants to deal with this. Trump would prefer to not be indicted at all. Trump’s Republican rivals really don’t want to defend Trump. Democrats would rather see him indicted on more solid charges than paying a porn star $130,000 in the wrong way. No One Wants to Deal With This: A continuing American political tradition since 2015.