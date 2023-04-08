Slate’s guide to the most important figures in politics this week.
Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, Slate’s official Trump crime blotter. We’re hearing that the big guy just tried to scamper off with a full Slurpee machine from a Palm Beach 7-Eleven.
This week, we look at the continuing damage the abortion issue is doing to Republicans’ electoral prospects. The state of Tennessee continues to go nuts. And where in the world is Clarence Thomas?
Let us begin, though, with the first of what could be various indictments of Donald Trump. Maybe?
1. Alvin Bragg… Good luck?
This week, every reporter in the world staked out the lower Manhattan courthouse to stare at a door through which former President Trump would enter and then—and then—egress. Inside that room, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, all related to his hush money payments to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. There weren’t any real surprises in the indictment; it was basically the case that has been reported on for weeks. And that’s not great. The Surge Indictment Review gives this indictment, eh, 1.5 stars and a qualitative assessment of “kinda stinky.” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case uses legal jujitsu to transform state misdemeanor counts into felonies based on an effort to conceal attempts to violate election law. In other words, this isn’t as open-and-shut a case as it would be if it were about Trump standing in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shooting somebody. In the long run, though, this New York prosecution may be remembered as little more than a milquetoast appetizer ahead of potential federal charges.
2. Donald TrumpHey, at least it’s all about him again.
There are some real downsides for Trump to the New York indictment, however shaky, not to mention the potential indictments to come. To give just one example, there’s the possibility of dying in jail. But in the meantime, the investigations have given Trump the opportunity to do what he does best, which is to deprive every other person on earth of attention. While some see a former president in unprecedented legal jeopardy, Trump’s would-be rivals for the 2024 presidential nomination see the giant in the room getting billions of dollars in free media exposure, at every other candidate’s expense. (Consider that former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a presidential bid last weekend, and this parenthetical aside is about the most press he’s gotten.) Trump’s campaign is raising plenty of money, and he’s shooting up in early polls. You will often hear analysis from Trump-connected reporters about how much Trump fears the prospect of being imprisoned (as if other people would be happy to go to jail?). But maybe the press coverage that would come with it—the limelight! The glitz and the glam!—would make it all worth it.
3. Clarence ThomasJust saying, to all the billionaire donors out there: The Surge can be at the airport in half an hour.
My, my, my, what a life of luxury Justice Clarence Thomas leads! As ProPublica reported this week, “Thomas has accepted luxury trips basically every year” from a Texas businessman—without disclosing it. We’re talking private planes, luxe yachts, Indonesia, New Zealand, Greek Islands, and the infamous Bohemian Grove in California. A “private resort” in the Adirondacks. Just this rich businessman, with regular business litigation, showering a Supreme Court justice with millions of dollars in secret gifts for decades—nothing to see here. This is part of a longtime problem with the Supreme Court that’s come more under the microscope: Justices do whatever they want, and on questions of ethics, they police themselves. Congress could write laws reining in their behavior. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin has already said he’s going to take a look. But the Supreme Court could throw out such a law as a violation of the “Don’t Fuck Up the Safari I Have Booked” clause of the Constitution. A real situation we have with this judicial branch, huh?
4. Janet ProtasiewiczThe voters of Wisconsin have decided: Abortion is now mandatory.
The GOP continues to have this political problem in which a majority of voters want access to abortion and keep voting against Republicans in critical elections. This week, it came in the Wisconsin state Supreme Court race, in which the more liberal judge, Janet Protasiewicz, handily defeated conservative Dan Kelly (more on that sourpuss in a minute!). It tilts the balance of the state court from conservative to liberal. The key to Protasiewicz’s success? More letters in her last name. Also, abortion, which could now become legal in the state. Democrats will rejoice, similarly, that they may get a more favorable hearing for regular items that come before the state’s high court, whether on gerrymandering or voting laws. There was some thinking that the 2022 midterms, in which Democrats performed much better than expected, were a one-off sparked by the backlash to Dobbs. But there are going to be key decisions made on abortion policy in every state and jurisdiction for the foreseeable future. It’s a bad issue for Republicans, and it’s not going anywhere.
5. Dan KellyThe saddest puppy in all of Wisconsin.
A quick history of Dan Kelly, the Martha McSally of Wisconsin Supreme Court races. Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker appointed him to the court in 2016 to finish out someone else’s term. He then lost an election for a full term in 2020. He lost a second time this past week. This is a guy who knows how to lose! And yet, in his election night speech, he was having a little whiny baby conniption fit. “I wish that in a circumstance like this, I would be able to concede to a worthy opponent,” he said. “But I do not have a worthy opponent to which I can concede.” He kept going: “This was the most deeply deceitful, dishonorable, despicable campaign I have ever seen run for the courts. It was truly beneath contempt. Now, I say this not because we did not prevail—I do not say this because of the rancid slanders that were launched against me, although that was bad enough. But that is not my concern. My concern is the damage done to the institution of the courts.” Yeah, yeah, yeah, buddy. Now get in the abortion line with everyone else.
6. Justin Jones and Justin PearsonTennessee is absolutely going for it.
One undeniable thread in American politics circa 2023: Tennessee is making a run for it. Watch out, Florida; watch out, North Carolina—Tennessee is in the game, and it has no intention of losing. Earlier this year, we saw Tennessee attract national attention for its anti-trans legislation and its ban of drag shows in certain public spaces. This prompted questions of Tennessee leaders about their own posting habits, such as Lt. Gov. Randy McNally’s constant Instagram thirst for young male performers. This week, the Tennessee Legislature expelled two younger Black men, Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, for “disorder and dishonor” during a gun protest last week, which they participated in after a school shooting in Nashville. (The Republican supermajority did, however, spare a third “disorderly” Democrat, Gloria Johnson, who just so happens to be white.) These are only the third and fourth expulsions in the chamber since the Civil War era. Bad stuff! The North Carolina GOP, though, saw Tennessee making moves and fired back this week with a volley of its own: luring a Democrat to switch parties, giving the GOP a supermajority so it can restrict abortion in the state. Ooh, and the newly conservative state Supreme Court is going to let the party re-gerrymander the whole state. We’ll continue to monitor this developing most-going-for-it state closely.
7. Jodey ArringtonWe’re still living the speakership vote.
We got some delightful developments on the House Republican gossip front this week. As you may recall, Democrats have been insisting that House Republicans release and pass a budget blueprint before they will sit down for spending talks—knowing full well that House Republicans, given their narrow majority, don’t have the votes to pass a budget blueprint. The New York Times reported this week that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is blaming this on the Budget Committee chairman, Texas Rep. Jodey Arrington, in whom McCarthy has “no confidence.” The Times further reported that McCarthy holds a similarly dim view of Majority Leader Steve Scalise, describing him “as ineffective, checked out and reluctant to take a position on anything,” and someone that McCarthy “cannot rely on.” So, why are McCarthy’s allies hanging Arrington and Scalise out to dry here? It all goes back to the speaker’s vote. McCarthy’s team, since forever, has been watching its back for Scalise, and feels that Scalise didn’t lift a finger to help McCarthy in January. Arrington, meanwhile, had privately floated Scalise as an alternative speaker option when McCarthy was struggling to get the votes. Neither of these are things McCarthy will ever forgive or forget, so these two make for excellent fall guys.