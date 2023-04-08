Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, Slate’s official Trump crime blotter. We’re hearing that the big guy just tried to scamper off with a full Slurpee machine from a Palm Beach 7-Eleven.





This week, we look at the continuing damage the abortion issue is doing to Republicans’ electoral prospects. The state of Tennessee continues to go nuts. And where in the world is Clarence Thomas?





Let us begin, though, with the first of what could be various indictments of Donald Trump. Maybe?