The South Carolina senator launched a presidential exploratory committee this week before visiting several early primary states. We wouldn’t rule him out just yet. If enough of the Republican primary electorate comes around to deciding against nominating a member of the FBI’s Most Wanted list for president, and if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proves a paper tiger, Scott could present a reasonable third choice: experienced, conservative, affable, and well connected with donors. Do not underestimate, too, how much Republican primary voters love a manifested response to liberals’ accusations of racism. The trouble we foresee for Scott, though, is difficulty committing to the type of candidacy he wants to run. On the one hand, he is very conservative and wants to make a play for evangelical voters in Iowa and his home state. But part of his draw to donors is his general election appeal: He’s not a firebrand, and he would be a compelling candidate for independent voters. Even on the first day of his exploratory committee launch, this tension left him tongue-tied. In a CBS News interview, he repeatedly refused to answer a question about whether he would support the 15-week federal abortion ban introduced by his fellow South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham. All that means is that the same question will be asked again and again until he chooses a side, at which point he will have a new set of problems. It’s fun to run for president! Have a nice time, Tim Scott.