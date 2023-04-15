Slate’s guide to the most important figures in politics this week.
Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, Slate’s beloved politics newsletter, written by the same A.I. chatbot behind “Melania Trump.”
This week: Who is crying the most in the Republican presidential primary field? Is Dianne Feinstein still a senator? On which Easter in the next six years will Joe Biden “hang up the ol’ presidential boots”?
But first, the latest on the pride of Western civilization: the American federal court system!
1. Matthew KacsmarykPrecisely how the founders intended for policy to get made in America.
How do conservatives get what they need out of the federal courts? With great ease. The process starts by going to this guy, Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Donald Trump–appointed judge and conservative activist. He’s got a little federal courthouse in Amarillo, Texas. You show up there and you say, “Psst! We don’t like this medication abortion drug that’s been around 23 years—you should suspend its FDA approval.” And Kacsmaryk goes, “I was JUST about to do that!” and suspends FDA approval of mifepristone nationwide. Then, what can the Democratic presidential administration do? It can, and did, appeal the decision to the 5th Circuit, a very conservative appeals court. Early Thursday morning, the 5th Circuit decided, after a few days of giving it a think, that it would allow mifepristone to remain available but would sharply limit its access while a full appeal is being heard. These are people who don’t like abortion, but also don’t like big freakouts, trying to negotiate their impulses. They can do whatever they want! And as with all federal policy, this one may come down to whether Chief Justice John Roberts has any leverageable dirt on Brett Kavanaugh from the Chevy Chase Club.
2. Dianne FeinsteinWill she make it to Washington again?
The 89-year-old senior senator from California has been away from Washington since a shingles diagnosis in early March. She has no timetable of her return. And this week, the question became if she would return. Her indefinite absence has affected the majority’s agenda. Democrats, who want to continue confirming federal judges at a rapid pace to combat the whole situation described in the previous entry, can’t advance many of their judicial nominees without Feinstein’s vote on the Judiciary Committee. By midweek, certain restless Democrats had begun to call on Feinstein to resign. California Rep. Ro Khanna, a fellow Bay Area member of the delegation, tweeted, “It is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties.” (Keep in mind that Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he would appoint a Black woman to finish Feinstein’s term should she resign, and being a sitting senator would give Rep. Barbara Lee a leg up in the 2024 Senate primary. Khanna supports Lee.) Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips quickly echoed Khanna’s call. Before the calls could snowball into a pitchforked mob, Feinstein(’s staff) said she had asked Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to temporarily replace her on the Judiciary Committee until she can return. We’ll see next week what kind of opposition that change, which will have to go before the full Senate, invites from Republicans. Senators on both sides are leery of setting a precedent for meddling with the other party’s committee appointments. But Republicans have no interest in allowing Democrats to speed up their judicial confirmations either.
3. Tim ScottA preview of coming tightrope walks.
The South Carolina senator launched a presidential exploratory committee this week before visiting several early primary states. We wouldn’t rule him out just yet. If enough of the Republican primary electorate comes around to deciding against nominating a member of the FBI’s Most Wanted list for president, and if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proves a paper tiger, Scott could present a reasonable third choice: experienced, conservative, affable, and well connected with donors. Do not underestimate, too, how much Republican primary voters love a manifested response to liberals’ accusations of racism. The trouble we foresee for Scott, though, is difficulty committing to the type of candidacy he wants to run. On the one hand, he is very conservative and wants to make a play for evangelical voters in Iowa and his home state. But part of his draw to donors is his general election appeal: He’s not a firebrand, and he would be a compelling candidate for independent voters. Even on the first day of his exploratory committee launch, this tension left him tongue-tied. In a CBS News interview, he repeatedly refused to answer a question about whether he would support the 15-week federal abortion ban introduced by his fellow South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham. All that means is that the same question will be asked again and again until he chooses a side, at which point he will have a new set of problems. It’s fun to run for president! Have a nice time, Tim Scott.
4. Donald TrumpWe were all crying, big guy.
Trump has been leaning on one particular category of lie in his 2023 lying record: claiming that people were crying. He’s made waterworks a key new element of his story about DeSantis asking for his endorsement in 2018, saying that “there were tears coming down from his eyes” when he “begged” for Trump’s support. He’s saying this often! Now there’s a whole new ensemble of criers in town: court employees in Manhattan sobbing during his indictment. “When I went to the courthouse, which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in, and I’ll tell you, people were crying,” Trump told Tucker Carlson (who “passionately” hates Trump). “People that work there, professionally work there, that have no problems putting in murderers, and they see everybody—it’s a tough, tough place, and they were crying,” he continued. “They were actually crying. They said, ‘I’m sorry.’ They said, ‘2024, sir. 2024.’ And tears were pouring down their eyes.” (Yahoo News, bless its heart, sought out sources to prove that this did not in fact happen.) We don’t know who he’s going to pretend was crying next month. It could be you, reader!
5. Ron DeSantisWere there tears coming down from his eyes again when he begged Florida people to stop endorsing Trump?
You just love to see it: DeSantis, before even announcing a presidential candidacy, is already at the point of attempting to “rebound” and “sharpening his message” as “he copes with a drop in his poll numbers,” the Wall Street Journal reported this week. A pro-DeSantis super PAC is putting in a national ad buy that “portrays the governor as a leader of a movement surrounding his rejection of Covid-19 lockdowns, support for parental rights in education and fights over the ‘woke left.’ ” Et cetera, et cetera, so on and so forth. The more interesting behind-the-scenes action this week, though, came in the form of DeSantis working to stop Donald Trump from drinking his milkshake. In the past week, two Florida Republican congressmen, Reps. Cory Mills and Byron Donalds, have endorsed Trump, sending the DeSantis proto-campaign into a tizzy. They’ve reached out to six undecided Florida Republican members of Congress, “asking that they hold off on making any endorsements in the near future,” according to NBC News. Why doesn’t DeSantis just launch his presidential campaign already? And hey, speaking of, why doesn’t Joe Biden?
6. Joe BidenA big scoop for the Easter Bunny.
Will Old Joe Biden—who’s not young!—run for a second term? Let’s track the record of statements. Last September, he said it was his “intention” to run again. He said the same after November’s midterms. In a February interview, first lady Jill Biden said her husband was ready to run and that they just needed to figure out the announcement logistics. “How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?” she said. (Once?) This week, at the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll, Biden told the Today show’s Al Roker that “I plan on running,” but that “we’re not prepared to announce it yet.” Sure. He also said the following: “I plan on at least three or four more Easter Egg Rolls. Maybe five. Maybe six—what the hell? I don’t know.” Stop yanking the president’s chain, Al. His plan is to be president through the Monday after Easter of either 2026 or 2027, maybe 2028, and ah, hell, maybe 2029. What more is there to ask?
7. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.Cool, cool …
Even if/when Biden announces his candidacy, don’t think that Republicans get to have all the fun in the 2024 primary cycle. Democrats have their own headache reportedly launching on April 19: the presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a conspiracy theorist and vaccine denier. It’s not that he is going to win. But he is going to get attention. He has a famous political name and a modest cult following among the more conspiracy-minded elements of the left. An early poll showed him earning 10 percent of the Democratic primary vote, just enough to earn him a few more interviews. An element to watch here, too, is how much stupid celebrities will push him. He already appears to have the support of NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, another prominent anti-vaxxer (and all-around oddball). There will be more! Good, good.