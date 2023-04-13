Tennessee Democrats just showed that making noise, pissing off their political enemies, and making even more noise can pay off.

Less than a week after Republicans expelled two young, Black state representatives from the state legislature for participating in a protest calling for gun control, both lawmakers are back in the state house with a stronger popular mandate than ever. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones have brought national attention to the antidemocratic practices of the Republican-run state. And they’ve helped pressure the Tennessee’s Republican governor so significantly that he has already signed on to new gun-control measures and signaled a willingness to pursue further action.

In the direct aftermath of a March 27 mass shooting at a school in Nashville, Republican Gov. Bill Lee was calling for prayers and nothing more. Now he has signed an executive order strengthening background checks, and is urging the legislature to pass some type of red flag law. And his fellow Republicans will now be forced to put their names on the record voting up or down the 15 gun control bills that Jones told CNN he’ll be introducing; Lee will likely have to comment on them in some way as well.

All of that happened in part because the so-called Tennessee Three—Pearson, Jones, and a third state representative, Gloria Johnson—did what Democratic pundits have sworn is dangerous, costly, and ill-advised: They fought back aggressively against Republicans; embraced young, grassroots groups; and even broke some rules in the process. Jones and Pearson’s subsequent expulsions drew thousands of people, especially young people, into the political fray, marching and protesting on behalf of gun-control and the expelled pols. They kicked off a fundraising boomlet in a state where Democrats have had little to celebrate for years. As one former Democratic candidate for congress noted, it has resulted in the “best front page of the Tennessean for Democrats in over 20 years.”

This is the best front page of the Tennessean for Democrats in over twenty years. pic.twitter.com/2KqTX3i3bL — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) April 12, 2023

That approach is the exact opposite of the one that has long been preached by liberal pundits, campaign strategists, and southern Democratic parties in particular. For years, it has been treated as common sense that Democrats in red and purple states need to triangulate aggressively and make themselves increasingly indistinguishable from Republicans. Their efforts are often based on highlighting similarities to Republicans, not maximizing their differences. Fund the police. Close down that border. Definitely do not protest inside the state capitol.

On guns especially, this logic is supposed to be even more sacrosanct. (Some centrist pundits continue to hold this line).

In a little over a week, Jones and Pearson have shown that fighting back is a winner both policy-wise and politically—and they’ve even drawn a national spotlight to the extremely anti-democratic practices that shut Democrats out of power in the first place.

Indeed, a group of Democratic U.S. senators, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Raphael Warnock, just formally petitioned Attorney General Merrick Garland to have the Justice Department investigate the expulsion of Jones and Pearson. In their letter, they ask that the DOJ determine “whether any violations of the United States Constitution or federal civil rights laws have occurred, and to take all steps necessary to uphold the democratic integrity of our nation’s legislative bodies.”

If those Tennessee Republicans don’t ultimately face scrutiny from the feds, they’re at least getting a drubbing at home. Last week, it seemed like fighting for their principles would cost Jones and Pearson their jobs. This week, it seems like it’s only benefitted them and their party. (Though there is a risk that funding to Shelby County, where Memphis is, will be cut in retaliation over Pearson being reinstated). In the meantime, Democrats have started to loosen the Republican stranglehold on state politics, a development which would have seemed impossible just weeks ago, and that the party would have paid almost any amount to secure.

It’s easy to forget now that abortion rights have been widely embraced as a political winner for Democrats nationally, but the conversation and strategy on abortion followed a similar line until very recently. Democrats tiptoed around the issue and were hesitant to say the word outright or pledge any firm action. Even in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overrule Roe v. Wade last year, there were Biden White House officials and senior Democrats in Congress who didn’t want to make too much of it for fear of blowback. They instead fell back on an old refrain: There’s nothing we can do until you vote for more of us. It would have been very easy to say the same in Tennessee.

There’s certainly a generational gap at play here. Older Democrats have clung to these outmoded notions and fought to keep grassroots groups at bay, which has proven again and again to be a losing approach. Younger Democrats don’t have that problem. And the last two election cycles have proven activating young voters is the key to Dems’ electoral success.

Meanwhile, national Democrats would be wise to take a lesson from this saga. Despite their newfound willingness to embrace the word abortion, they’ve still resisted doing what Pearson, Jones, and Johnson did: Cast aside their chamber’s decorum, written and unwritten, to fight for their principles. There are any number of ways this could have gone in the first two years of the Biden administration: getting rid of the filibuster and passing abortion protections, getting rid of blue slips that are holding up judicial nominations, overriding the Senate parliamentarian to pass a minimum wage increase.

Tennessee is not going to turn blue because of these two representatives; neither will many of the fiercely gerrymandered states where Democratic party apparatuses have withered and collapsed and the party is simply not competitive. But that’s not to say this is just a one-off, either. Even in the south, the suburbs are full of winnable voters for whom gun control is a meaningful issue. For places where Democrats have struggled to even figure out where to start, Tennessee, one of the least Democratic places in the country, can now be a model.