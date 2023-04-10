What the Situation in Tennessee Teaches Us About the Work of Democracy

After a recent school shooting in Nashville left six people—three of whom were children—dead, Democratic lawmakers joined a student-led demonstration for meaningful gun regulations on the floor of the Republican-controlled Tennessee House Chamber. This peaceful protest infuriated their colleagues, and late last week, the Republican majority voted to expel two of the three lawmakers who protested, Rep. Justin J. Jones, and Rep Justin Pearson, both young, and both Black. (The third protester, a white woman, Gloria Johnson, was not removed.) The expulsion strips tens of thousands of Tennessee voters of representation in that state’s government for violating the chambers’ “decorum.”

It’s also a warning sign. As Sherrilyn Ifill explained just a few weeks prior, in what I believed was a vitally important and prescient piece, stripping democratically elected lawmakers of their powers is the pernicious new version of old school vote suppression. That feels true in Tennessee in a big way. I recently had Ifill, the former president and director council of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and a senior fellow at the Ford Foundation, on Amicus to talk about what happened in Tennessee. Our conversation has been edited for clarity

Dahlia Lithwick: This feels like a break the glass moment for democracy. It also feels as though it’s a direct rebuke to our practice of watching the popularity polling to see which presidential candidate is popular, because it assumes that voting will still matter.

Sherrilyn Ifill: It is new but also old. For those of us who are used to focusing on voter suppression, you have to understand that the opposition, that those who stand against democracy, those who stand against racial equality, those who stand against equal justice under law, know that targeting voting practices is only one means of getting to the ultimate goal, which is always about power. And so the tactic we’re seeing is that they’re going directly for the power. Forget about the voting practices.

All over the country, Republicans are maneuvering to take power away from democratically elected officials. We see it in Wisconsin, where the [Republican] legislature, took so many powers away from the governor, once Governor Tony Evers [a Democrat] was elected. We’re seeing it in Kentucky, [where] the [Republican] legislature met and passed bills with a large enough margin to override [the Democratic governor’s] veto, to take powers away from him.

The most important one is Mitch McConnell, who was reported a number of years ago to be ill. He began working and pressuring the Tennessee legislature to pass a bill, which they did pass over the override of the governor, that would remove the governor’s power to do what governors can do in 35 states, which is when a U.S. Senator steps down, for some reason, they can appoint someone to fill that unexpired term. That means that if Mitch McConnell steps down, instead of the governor having the power to fill his seat it will have to be a Republican suggested by the executive committee.

What we saw Thursday in Tennessee is all of a piece with this. These are two new, fresh, spanking new legislators who entered that chamber, carrying with them the voices of thousands of young people who walked out of school in Tennessee to protest a week after the terrible massacre. These young people want serious real gun legislation, and these representatives were carrying that voice forward into the chamber. They violated the rules of the chamber, or shall we say the decorum. And they were expelled, which is extraordinary. Expulsion is the most extreme sanction, and it doesn’t happen often because when you expel someone, it is a sanction that you are visiting upon the voters who elected those people.

What you’re saying, Sherrilyn, is that this is not complicated, but it’s existential. What you’re saying is in some sense, we’re always fighting the last war. And we are having conversations about vote suppression and conversations about gerrymandering, and what you’re saying is those are problems that have gotten us to this moment of super majority rule. And as a consequence, we’re now at the next phase, which is just stripping elected officials of power.

And not only is this happening around the country in terms of stripping elected officials of power, it’s happening around the country in terms of [officials saying] ‘no, you can’t c can’t come protest here.’ So this comes down to speech in a deep way.

The Speaker of the Tennessee House described the actions of what are being called the Tennessee three as “insurrection.” He made claims that somehow they were inciting violence, which, clearly they were not.

These two young men—Justin Jones and Justin Pearson—pointed out what has been happening in the House is that Democrats have not been allowed to speak. They had their mics cut by the speaker. The Republicans in the chamber are so drunk with power that they regularly call legislation with no debate. That’s why they entered the chamber with bullhorns to make sure that their voices were heard, because their mics had been cut. So now the whole country has had an opportunity to see what is coming to a state house near you. This is not going to be limited to Tennessee unless we are vigilant. We actually have to fight on multiple fronts—because voter suppression still is important and because gerrymandering still is. We are about to get two decisions from the Supreme Court, on the gerrymandered Southern states.

And while we are fighting on those other fronts, we need to recognize that the Republicans have opened a new front on this war. And as you describe it, it’s existential because essentially it is ‘heads I win, tails you lose.’ Even if you elect the person you want to office, we will simply take their power away. We are seeing people who are drunk with power, because super majorities make people drunk with power. And, and we are going to be living under this unless we get very serious and very strategic. It’s time to call the question on whether people think that it’s OK for us not to be a democracy. Because if you believe that it’s important for us to live in a democracy, and you see that democracy is in peril in this way, then it should be all hands on deck.

In this rush to remove these two young men, I think the speaker did not anticipate that the whole nation would see it. He tweeted out the video apparently taken by another house member, and he tagged Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson—that’s who the speaker of the Tennessee House is. And he described it as the occupy movement coming to the Tennessee Senate.

I think you’ve just identified what have been two longstanding themes in our conversations over the years. One is that power without process is not law. It’s just power. It’s the appearance of law. And the second is that it’s not going to be enough to pour money into these special election races. This is systemic. This is everywhere. This is coming soon to a state house near you. And that the work isn’t to just be outraged. The work is to fix these boring issues of democracy repair.

This is what I mean about waking up, I think. What we do, what we’ve been trained to do, and, largely this is a result of media, is that we wait for the next election. We’re just waiting, you know, we’re not calling anybody, we’re not calling our representatives and saying, have you issued a statement in solidarity with the Tennessee three? We’re not putting our own representatives on blast and telling them that we expect something different from you. We’re not showing up at county council meetings. County council races that very often people pay no attention to, or don’t vote in, or don’t vote in the primary, right? And yet they have the power to appoint these two young men back into their seats. So it goes back to the point again of: Leave no power on the table.

Every race, every elected official has power. And if we are going to save our democracy at this critical moment, we need all of it. We need all of it. We need your public safety commission, your railroad commissioner, your sheriff, and we’ve got to get very, very serious. And that means not just voting, but showing up at meetings and, and calling them and asking them what their views are and calling it out when you think that they’ve done something wrong. That’s what democracy is. It’s work and we are being challenged now to recognize all the ways in which we have to work harder. Whatever we were doing before, maybe it was OK. But it’s not OK now.