It was far from the highest-profile departure announced on Monday—what with the hasty exits of Tucker Carlson from Fox News and Don Lemon from CNN—but the announcement of domestic policy adviser Susan Rice’s departure from the Biden White House marks a major changing of the guard in Democratic politics. Her last day will be May 26.

Rice was one of the most influential people in the White House, head of Biden’s newly empowered Domestic Policy Council. She worked on everything from immigration to student debt to racial equity in her two-plus years at the helm, winning a very mixed record on the first two issues in particular. For a woman once rumored to be a finalist for vice president, and then top choice for chief of staff, her quiet and unexpected exodus looks like a fairly precipitous fall.

Just last week, the New York Times placed Rice at the heart of Biden administration failures to act on reports that children arriving at the border unaccompanied were being funneled into grueling factory jobs after being discharged by the federal government into the hands of dubious “sponsors.” Rice was dismissive about the government’s role in responding to the crisis. In internal notes, published in the Times story, she said that the children were taking advantage of “our generosity” by traveling in record numbers without parents from COVID-ravaged, poverty-stricken countries.

Less than a week later, Rice announced she would be gone—strange, coming in the middle of debt ceiling deliberations, the day before the reelection campaign relaunch, and well after top staffing changes in similar corners of the White House had been announced and implemented. One Beltway shop claimed that the departure had been planned for months, suggesting perhaps that Rice left after being passed over for chief of staff. But that chief of staff decision was made in January, and it’s hard not to suspect that the Times reporting contributed to her decision.

President Biden and Rice were known to be close pals, and the end of the Rice era could usher in a concerted change in the way the administration operates as Bidenworld prepares for reelection.

Rice was arguably best known for her work on immigration, for which she won a reputation as a hard-liner. She was reportedly furious when deportation flights, booked under the Title 42 health code policy, which used pandemic health concerns to justify the expulsion of border crossers, had empty seats. The administration adamantly defended the Trump-era program and used deportation flights “aggressively,” sending thousands of migrants back to destitute regions in Guatemala and Haiti, per the Washington Post. The paper also reported that it was Rice who strongly opposed a program that would have vaccinated migrants at the border against COVID-19.

She was also known to be a major hurdle in deliberations over the blanket student debt cancellation proposal, though the White House eventually went forward with broad $10,000 cancellation lightly means-tested ($20,000 for Pell grant recipients). Her office repeatedly insisted that she was an advocate for some form of financial relief for borrowers, but activist groups pushing for the loan debt cancellation program found her to be an impediment, not an ally.

Immigrant rights and student debt relief advocacy groups represent core constituencies that Biden will absolutely need in the fold to have any shot at reelection in 2024, given his weaknesses with young people and Latino voters. Rice alienated both. Meanwhile, the hard-line immigration stance didn’t even benefit the Biden administration politically—Republicans have continued to attack its border policy regardless.

Now Rice will exit the White House altogether, as the Biden administration lifts the Trump-era public health rule that empowered it to expel thousands of migrants and expands its use of humanitarian parole.

Running DPC was always a strange fit for Rice. She had a background in foreign policy, having served as national security adviser for President Obama. But Biden wanted to elevate the DPC, which had fallen in stature behind the National Security Council in recent administrations, and the choice to make a former national security adviser head of domestic policy was meant, in some sense, to signal that important change.

Her workplace reputation also made her a strange fit. Biden put a premium on workplace behavior in his swearing-in speech. “If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect or talk down to someone, I promise you, I will fire you on the spot. On the spot, no ifs, ands, or buts,” he said.

According to a Washington Post column from 2012, Rice was known during the Obama years for “shouting matches” and “insults.” Prior to that, during her time in the Clinton administration, she made a name for herself by “flipping her middle finger at Richard Holbrooke during a meeting with senior staff at the State Department, according to witnesses.”

As the American Prospect reported last year, that continued under Biden. Rice built an “abusive and dehumanizing environment,” according to one anonymous source. Though that would certainly seem to rise to the level of bullying, Rice was never fired “on the spot,” as Biden had pledged.

So as the Biden administration attempted to forge a new path for the Democratic White House, Rice represented the old guard. She brought with her Obama-style policies and preferences on immigration, and Clinton-era office acrimony. Yet she remained in the White House all the same.

Rice’s rumored replacement, Neera Tanden, currently a senior advisor to the president, has her own reputation for fighting with progressives, especially online. But her orientation seems to be that of a mainstream left-liberal, notably to Rice’s left. Given DPC’s function as a liaison to Democratic advocacy groups, she seems a more natural fit. And she’s shown plenty more willingness to fight with Republicans.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see Rice’s next move. She has long been rumored to have ambitions for elected office; she flirted with running for the Maine Senate in 2020, while her name has been whispered as a possible candidate for D.C. mayor. And given her profile, she would have no problem raising money. But after her most recent stint in the White House, she’s also enemies of core Democratic constituencies, and it’s hard to see her as the party’s future.