Is Donald Trump Going to Be Hit With a Gag Order?

As Donald Trump is arraigned on Tuesday—having already leveled threats at the key witness in the case, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan—the question now facing Merchan is whether he ought to impose a gag order that would bar the former president from publicly discussing the case. You may recall that a few years back, Trump friend Roger Stone was prohibited from using social media by Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who quickly grew weary of his prejudicial and threatening comments about his trial.

Now Merchan finds himself in the unenviable position of determining whether it’s better to allow Trump to lie and level threats throughout this criminal proceeding, or try to shut him up and watch him claim to be a free-speech victim. On its best day, the decision about whether to impose a gag order is a freighted one. At the start of the first criminal proceeding against a former president running to be the next president, it’s a minefield. I reached out to Professor RonNell Andersen Jones, the Teitelbaum Endowed Chair in Law at the University of Utah and an affiliated fellow at the Yale Law School Information Society Project, to try to understand how Merchan might approach this decision. Our conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Dahlia Lithwick: OK, so just to be clear, what is a gag order, and in what kinds of cases would a judge impose one?

RonNell Andersen Jones: The term is usually used to refer to an order from a trial judge that bars the lawyers, parties, or witnesses in the case from making public statements about the case while it is ongoing. The goal of these orders is to make sure that the court can meet its major obligations of ensuring that there is a fair trial before an impartial jury and that everyone in the proceeding is safe. When a judge concludes that these sorts of statements could materially prejudice a proceeding, he’s usually free to issue them. These are sometimes issued after one of the parties asks for them, but a judge might also conclude on their own that it is something that is needed to advance those interests in protecting the fairness of the proceeding or curbing the jury prejudice that would come from inflammatory publicity.

And given that any attempt to gag Donald Trump unfailingly backfires, isn’t it always just the best course of action to stand down?

This is a genuinely tricky dynamic. On the one hand, these gag orders on trial participants are relatively common, especially when there is enormous potential pretrial publicity that could taint the jury pool or pose threats to witnesses or prosecutors. In an ordinary case, the likelihood that some restriction on speech would be one of the conditions on the defendant’s release pending trial is high—and this might be especially so for a defendant who had already shown a propensity for agitating public sentiment or making inflammatory statements that could be perceived as threatening or disrespectful of the process.

On the other hand, this is surely not the ordinary case or the ordinary defendant, and it is almost unfathomable that a presidential candidate wouldn’t argue that he should be able to speak of his political and judicial treatment during an ongoing campaign. As you note, Trump and his camp may invoke broad free-speech principles, so there are some constitutional and practical considerations that this judge is going to be weighing. But trial judges aren’t usually in the business of thinking about whether a defendant is inclined to obey their orders on these sorts of matters. They just issue the order they think is warranted and then find the party in contempt if it is flouted.

So how will the judge attempt to balance these interests?

The judge here is going to have to thread the needle on the fair-trial and free-speech concerns. It’s worth noting that this really is a constitutional tussle, between two fundamentally important values enshrined in the Bill of Rights. Courts recognize these tensions even in less inflammatory cases, but at least when the gag order is directed at the lawyers and litigants directly involved in the case, the First Amendment interests often lose out to the powerful need to conduct the trial in a fair way that does not escalate to an extrajudicial circus.

The question will be how to take those values into consideration when the gagged speech is all bound up in a major political event. I expect that what we will see is an effort to narrowly craft this order—to do only as much as the judge thinks is absolutely necessary to ensure a fair trial, the safety of the participants, and the integrity of the process. That line-walking might also mean that the judge will be cautious about moving quickly to a consequence that carries First Amendment heft, like contempt, fines, or jailing for speech. No judge will want to be seen as leaping to a nuclear option with punishment of core political speech. What we might see is a carefully tailored, specifically supported gag order and a set of warnings before actual punishment is levied.

This is all pretty different from an attempt to gag or control the press, right?

It is very different. The Supreme Court has made crystal clear that gag orders directed at the press—prohibiting it from reporting on matters of public concern related to an ongoing court proceeding—are deeply constitutionally disfavored. They almost never survive First Amendment review. Basically, the court would allow those kinds of gag orders only if the trial judge can prove they were totally likely to preserve the fair-trial rights and that no other tool for preserving those rights would do.

Because there are a lot of other tools a judge can use, like changing venue, weeding out biased jurors at the jury-selection stage, sternly admonishing the jurors who are chosen, or even sequestering jurors, the courts have essentially always struck attempts to control press coverage about a high-profile criminal matter. In fact, limiting the speech of the lawyers and trial participants themselves has sometimes been suggested as one of the tools the trial judge should use instead of curbing the exercise of press freedom. There is just a much, much less demanding standard for gag orders against trial participants than there is for gag orders against the media covering the issue. The attorneys themselves, who are officers of the court and subject to codes of professional conduct, are especially obligated to respect the judge’s need to preserve the fairness of the proceeding.

How does Trump’s entry into the presidential race change the balance of interests here?

Atmospherically, it seems incredibly important. It beefs up the arguments that any gag order would be squelching important speech on a matter of public concern. Presumably, if Trump’s lawyers were to challenge a gag order, they’d draw upon the very long history of concern about judicial prior restraints on speech and would lean into the fact that speech by a candidate in the midst of a presidential election is core political speech that we ordinarily favor and protect. But Trump’s prominent political position may also cut in the other direction. That is, this is a litigant whose unchecked publicity efforts and extrajudicial statements about the trial could have a much stronger likelihood of distorting the views of potential jurors or otherwise creating threats that interfere with the safe and fair administration of justice.

So this judge, just like all other judges issuing gag orders, would be expected to outline the threatened danger and describe why the order would actually work to prevent that danger. It’s just a ridiculously unique set of facts.