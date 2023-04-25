I’ve been thinking a lot about who has the right to defend themselves in this country. Especially over the past couple of weeks. That’s when I heard about what happened in rural Hebron, New York, where Kaylin Gillis was killed after turning down the wrong driveway. A few days before that, Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old in Kansas City, Missouri, was injured after he showed up on the wrong doorstep to pick up his little brothers.

Some would argue the shooters in these cases were doing a warped version of defending themselves, though of course they were never really at risk. In many states—including Missouri—“stand your ground” laws make that argument easier. In Kansas City, though, the mayor has argued stand your ground shouldn’t apply in the case of Ralph Yarl. I called up law professor Tamara Lave to ask: Is the mayor right here?

“It’s nice what the mayor there thinks,” she said, “but the mayor is neither the judge nor the jury in the case.”

More than 30 states have put stand your ground laws in place over the past 20 years. Lave says that what’s happened over the last few weeks is what “stand your ground” really looks like.

“You’re now licensed to kill in a way you weren’t before,” Lave said. “Classic self-defense law was written in a way that protected life. You were not allowed to use deadly force unless it was necessary. And we live in a world now in which, by law, you can use deadly force and it’s not necessary.”

On Tuesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Lave about how so many in this country got the right to “defend” themselves so quickly—and whether there’s any going back. Our conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Mary Harris: Can you tell me how the law traditionally understood an individual’s right to self-defense?

Tamara Lave: So the traditional self-defense law said that you were only allowed to use deadly force if you subjectively and reasonably believed the use of that deadly force was necessary to protect you or a third party against imminent death or great bodily injury.

You actually had a duty to retreat, right?

Yes, you also had a duty to retreat if you could do it in the utmost safety. What that meant was if you were able to retreat safely, you had to do it. You were not allowed to use deadly force. Now, there was something early on called the castle doctrine, which was the idea that if you were in your house, you did not have the duty to retreat. But even then, if someone came to your house, like a Girl Scout was selling cookies and came to your door, you could not under the castle doctrine just kill them because they were at your house. It had to be reasonable to believe that they were posing this kind of threat.

When did all that start to change?

The first “stand your ground” law was in Florida. It was something that was put forward by the NRA. The NRA wrote it, and then they got two Florida lawmakers to co-author the bill and get it enacted into law.

Your research here is so interesting because you really chronicle the way the NRA, for decades, had their eyes on passing a law like this and worked specifically in Florida to make the environment such that they could do it. And there wasn’t any specific incident that prompted this law, right?

Often when major legislation is passed, it is a reaction to some high-profile crime. If you think about three strikes and you’re out in California, that was a reaction to the murder of Polly Klaas.

But in Florida, the legislation was not responding to a high-profile incident. Once they tried to put this forward, critics said, “Well, why do we need this?” And then they had to search for something. What they found was a FEMA worker who had entered into somebody’s trailer, and they then pointed to that. But it wasn’t something that was out there that people were already outraged by.

What outraged Republican lawmakers about the shooting of this FEMA worker is that the man who shot him lived under a cloud of suspicion for weeks afterward. The thing is: He was never charged with anything. And the prosecutor who considered the case said stand your ground wasn’t necessary.

The law moved forward anyway. Supporters claimed that the new legislation would help people protect themselves in ways they couldn’t have before—not legally, at least. But those people tend to underestimate just how robust the right to self-defense already was.

One of the myths that pro–“stand your ground” people will say is, “If you have a really small woman or someone who is in a wheelchair, how are they going to defend themselves? The duty to retreat is going to be dangerous for them.” But that’s misstating what classic self-defense law said. It didn’t say you always have a duty to retreat. It said you have a duty to retreat if you can do it safely. And so if you have someone in a wheelchair and they’re attacked, they’re going to be able to use deadly force under traditional law.

Because they have no safe way to retreat.

Correct. You did not need stand your ground to protect people that were vulnerable. They would have had, under traditional law, the right to defend themselves.

What do we know about the impact of these laws—how they’ve actually impacted police work, how they’ve impacted the homicide rate? Do we have a clear sense of that?

There have been studies that have shown that in Florida and in other stand your ground states, after the passage of stand your ground laws, the homicide rate has gone up, which is no surprise.

What about how the police do what they do?

One of the things that happened with the stand your ground law in Florida was it said that if the police have probable cause to believe that the person acted under stand your ground, then they are prohibited from arresting them.

That’s so early in the case.

Yes, remember that the police get a lot of evidence from arresting people. They fingerprint them. They are able to do analysis of ballistics. They’re allowed to look at gunshot residue on their hands. They’re allowed to interrogate them if they’ve been Mirandized. In other words, the law actually impedes the ability for police to adequately investigate what happened.

Stand your ground laws also make it harder to prosecute people, even when it seems likely that they may have reacted disproportionately.

Once somebody puts forward the defense of stand your ground, the prosecution then has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that you did not act out of self-defense. This is an important change, because in the past, the defendant had the burden of showing that he had reasonably believed the use of deadly force was necessary. Now, the state has the burden of proving he didn’t believe that.

It seems to me, too, that stand your ground has always been deeply bound up in issues of race in this country. The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights voted to investigate whether stand your ground laws are racially biased.

All of our laws are racially biased because we have laws that are created sometimes explicitly racist—they used to be. But even if they’re not, they’re still implemented by human beings with all of our flaws. We’re all flawed. We all come in with our preconceptions. And so if you have a law that allows someone to use deadly force, even when they can retreat safely, and you put that law in the hands of people that are scared of a Black person, see a Black person as bigger than they actually are or more dangerous than they are, then they’re going to use deadly force.

With so much evidence that stand your ground laws are influencing the way crimes are prosecuted, I asked Tamara Lave to go through a few of the most recent cases in the news that have opened up a conversation about the “shoot first culture” in the U.S.

We began with that case out of rural New York, in which a woman was killed for simply turning down the wrong driveway. Because while, on its face, this incident looks very similar to what happened to Ralph Yarl, state law is very different here. New York is one of a minority of states without any stand your ground laws at all.

New York does have the castle doctrine, which removes the duty to retreat when you’re inside the home. But she was on the driveway, so he cannot appeal to the castle doctrine. I think he has no chance of succeeding on a self-defense claim, especially because the evidence shows that she was driving away as he shot at the car.

So she was literally retreating.

Correct. When they talk about the home, they don’t say the property. They talk about the actual structure of the home. And there’s no claim by the shooter, Kevin Monahan, that, in fact, she tried to enter the home. As a matter of law, I don’t see how a judge could give it to the jurors.

So what happened in New York is a good example of how things may have operated before stand your ground laws were even a thing.

Then we have the case of Ralph Yarl in Kansas City. This is the teenager who went to the wrong house and knocked on the door, and then found himself shot. Now, Missouri does have a stand your ground law. So how would that situation be different?

Missouri’s stand your ground law says that if you are in a place you have the right to be, you don’t have any duty to retreat. And it says that there are certain areas, like the home, where you are allowed to use deadly force to defend against unlawful force—not against deadly force but unlawful force. And so, attempting to enter a house is enough to constitute unlawful force. What that means under Missouri law is that if it was reasonable for the shooter, Andrew Lester, to believe that Ralph Yarl had attempted to enter his house unlawfully, then under the law, Andrew Lester would have been able to use deadly force against Ralph Yarl.

Which is why there’s so much debate about whether Ralph Yarl was jiggling the knob or whatever.

Correct. But in this instance, you have the fact that Andrew Lester shot him through the glass door, shot him more than once. I think it’s going to be a harder case for Andrew Lester to argue that he shot Ralph Yarl in self-defense. But he can make that argument. Remember, you can make a mistake. So will jurors think that Ralph Yarl was attempting to enter Andrew Lester’s house? I don’t know what the answer to that question is going to be. I worry because I worry about the lens that the jurors are going to look at Ralph Yarl through.

Because he’s a black teenager.

Yes. But you can see the difference between Missouri and New York here and the difference between Missouri’s stand your ground law and the law beforehand. Because beforehand, although the castle doctrine would have allowed Andrew Lester to use deadly force, the person would have had to enter and it would have had to have been to protect against deadly force or forcible felony. Saying you can kill somebody if they’re just using unlawful force allows you to kill somebody for doing something that’s illegal but not something that’s posing a risk to your life or somebody else’s life.

It’s been almost 20 years since stand your ground passed in Florida, and 20 years later, I look at the impact of stand your ground and maybe one of its main impacts is cultural. We all know about stand your ground laws, and then we’re seeing these incidents where we’re having to consider what stand your ground means. It’s almost like stand your ground culture is spreading and you can’t stop it.

Yes. In this article that I wrote about stand your ground, I have this whole exchange with this guy named Joe Horn who shoots and kills someone who broke into his neighbor’s house in Texas. The 911 operator tells him to stay inside his house. And Joe Horn actually talks about how the law has changed. He references the recent passage of a stand your ground law in Texas. So he knows about it and is explicitly referring to it when he shoots and kills this person, that he has the right to do that. He’s told repeatedly to stay inside. And he says, “I have a right to protect myself.”

There’s a way in which stand your ground has permeated our culture. Some people like Joe Horn knew about it, relied on it in killing this person that broke into his neighbor’s house. But other people may not know the law of their state but may think they have the right to use deadly force because of stand your ground.