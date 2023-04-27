The Supreme Court’s Current Crisis Recalls the Scandal That Engulfed Gorsuch’s Own Mother

On Tuesday, Politico reported that Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, within days of his 2017 confirmation, sold a property to Brian Duffy, the chief executive of Greenberg Traurig, “one of the nation’s biggest law firms with a robust practice before the high court.” Gorsuch reported on his financial disclosure form a gain of between $250,000 and $500,000 for the sale of his 20 percent share of the property.

Remarkably, in making that disclosure, he left blank the name of the buyer. And it turns out that the property had sat on the market for two years. Since the sale, the Politico story reports, Duffy’s law firm “has been involved in at least 22 cases before or presented to the court.”

The word “corruption” need hardly be written here for its specter to appear. Following so quickly on the heels of ethical breaches by Justice Clarence Thomas, Gorsuch’s extraordinary omission presents obvious dangers. The foundation for a society governed by law is public trust in people who govern, including judges who interpret and apply the law. Any whiff of misconduct for personal gain at the pinnacle of legal authority corrodes that trust with a vengeance.

The United States Code requires a federal judge, including a Supreme Court justice, to “disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.” Under the Ethics in Government Act, there is a civil penalty of $71,316 for willful violations of financial disclosure requirements and the potential of being referred to the Justice Department “under criminal statutes for supplying false information on any financial disclosure report.”

Normally, there are checks and balances in place to prevent and punish this kind of the thing. The president’s veto power, Congress’ impeachment powers, and the court’s powers to strike down laws and executive orders were all designed to prevent individuals from abusing the privileges of their perches in government. The justices are not meant to be immune from this system.

Indeed, in Federalist 51, James Madison, describing the need for constraints on each branch by the other, James Madison expressly recognized the special dangers “in the judicial department” because of “the permanent tenure” – the lifetime appointments – of its members. “If men were angels,” Madison wrote, “… neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary.” But Gorsuch, Thomas, and Chief Justice John Roberts have acted as if the need for checks and balances only applies to the other branches and to judges other than the justices of the high court.

There’s a remarkable historical irony here. In March 1983, Gorsuch’s mother, Anne Gorsuch Buford, was President Ronald Reagan’s administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Congress issued her a subpoena for documents as it investigated allegations that she had withheld funds from a superfund clean-up site in California—an action she allegedly took to damage the reelection prospects of Democratic California Gov. Jerry Brown.

Buford refused to respond to the subpoena. She acted precisely as if she could violate constitutional rules and anti-corruption norms with impunity.

Fortunately, in that interbranch conflict between Congress and the executive branch, the government’s checks and balances worked; the rule of law held. In a bipartisan 259–105 vote, the House cited Buford for contempt, and she stepped down from office. By report, her young son Neil told her she “never should have resigned.”

On April 23, Roberts followed in Buford’s footsteps and declined the invitation of Senate Judiciary committee chair Dick Durbin to testify about reported ethical breaches and the need for a code of professional conduct for the Supreme Court. Roberts did not defend the misconduct or argue that Congress had no proper oversight role. Rather, his letter relied on the relatively few times that a chief justice has testified before Congress.

Notably, he failed to mention either that simultaneous ethical breaches by two justices are unprecedented or the 92 times—according to Durbin—that sitting Supreme Court justices have appeared. The obvious next step is to invite other justices to testify, as well as Harlan Crow and Brian Duffy, and to raise the ante if they decline.

Congress has the authority to tighten the justices’ financial disclosure requirements, ban gifts to justices entirely, and introduce an enforceable ethics code to rein in the kinds of ethical transgressions that journalists have brought to light. The reality, however, that House and Senate Republicans are sure to be the ethically challenged court’s enablers and to block such measures.

Still, Durbin and his colleagues have avenues to pursue. There is something significant to be gained by the Senate asserting its constitutional responsibilities. Durbin must proceed with to holding hearings and issue subpoenas if necessary. Declining to do so would abdicate those duties.

And if it comes to a public clash, with the Senate challenging an institution riddled with ethical violations and the chief justice enabling them, the conflict could have more than symbolic value. Debate and attention serve democracy by raising the public’s awareness of misconduct by a court that has undermined elements of American progress that remain popular with the American public: reproductive freedom, one person–one vote, and environmental protection, to name a few. That awareness can lead to public pressure on both the court and Congress to institute reforms.

The chief justice has previously written that a code of conduct for the Supreme Court is not needed because members of the court “are jurists of exceptional integrity and experience.” Regrettably, black robes in a high court do not transform those wearing them into angels. To the contrary, with the latest disclosures, Roberts’ institutionally self-serving view is now rather completely defrocked.

He should learn the lesson of Buford, that congressional oversight can increase his branch’s legitimacy and credibility—rather than threaten it. The bigger threat comes from the status quo. A rule of law society cannot tolerate members of its foremost legal institution conducting themselves as if they are above the law.