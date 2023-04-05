Usually, when a politician steps down, it’s because they messed up. Depending on the culture of the country, the transgression can be something minor—such as the humble Toblerone bought on a parliamentary credit card that sank Swedish Social Democratic leader Mona Sahlin—or something as big as Boris Johnson’s covering for a colleague accused of groping two people.

But in the past few months, three politicians in charge of their nations announced their intentions to leave their posts for more striking reasons. At the end of January, New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, who had been in office for five years, said that she would be resigning. In February, the first minister for Scotland for the past eight years, Nicola Sturgeon, did the same. And on Wednesday, Sanna Marin, Finland’s prime minister, said that she too would stand down from her post following her party’s narrow defeat in a general election on Sunday—but she wasn’t only ceding the prime minister’s office. Though still popular in Finland despite the election results, she is leaving behind her party leadership role altogether.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s difficult to know what the real reasons are for a politician stepping down from a leadership post, unless it’s plainly in the wake of some kind of gaffe. But the language Ardern, Sturgeon, and Marin used to publicly justify their departures is interesting. “I know what this job takes and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice,” Arden said. “My endurance has been put to the test,” Marin said. “These have been exceptionally difficult years and difficult times.” Sturgeon’s speech also hinged on her realization that she could no longer give the job her all: “It’s only very recently, I think, that I’ve started to comprehend, let alone process, the physical and mental impact of it on me.”

Advertisement

Using the pretty explicit language of burnout like this is a new frontier in political resignations—I like to think that any politician saying something like this would be met with a bit of observation about how much we’re collectively willing to talk about such stuff these days. But of course, the major reason this has caught some attention isn’t thanks to our new willingness to reflect on overwork. It is because they’re all women.

Advertisement

There are a few different ways we can look at this, I think. It may be that women serving in prominent posts are more likely to be willing to admit that the demands of the job are extreme, and that with that extremity comes the risk of burning out. That’s because women are, in general, encouraged to be more in tune with and open about their emotional well-being. Is it that, for all our talk about mental health and self-care, yada yada yada, men still feel that stepping aside to prioritize their own welfare is admitting defeat, a sign of weakness? It’s also very well documented that women in demanding leadership roles are told to consider the balance in their lives between family and career more carefully than men are, so it is entirely possible that they are succumbing to that pressure and leaving work at higher rates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It may also be that being a politician is kind of the pits. “I am human. Politicians are human. We give all that we can, for as long as we can, and then it’s time,” Ardern went on to say in her resignation speech. Sturgeon said essentially the same thing: “I am a human being as well as a politician.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s sometimes difficult to bear this in mind. Often, admittedly, this is because politicians behave in ways that imply that they don’t have much regard for the humanity of others. But they certainly hear about it when they do: It’s never been so easy to let them know that we consider them beneath the dirt on our shoes when they do things wrong, via a tweet or an email or whatever. I don’t mean to come across all #BeKindOnline: I, too, would love to throw old food at all of the past five prime ministers of the United Kingdom. But we know that female politicians bear the brunt of this kind of thing the hardest. And so maybe for this reason, too, it’s not surprising that the three most prominent leaders who have stepped down of their own volition lately are women.

Advertisement

But if there’s a temptation to ruminate about “what this means for feminism,” I hope we can resist it. This is a situation in which we could all level up to these women’s example, rather than regard them as weak. Indeed, I can’t help but hope that having the self-knowledge to say “I am no longer doing this job to the best of my ability” might become more the norm. I know practically everyone in the U.K. was crying out for Boris Johnson to move aside for most of last year as he looked increasingly haggard at the podium and made error after error after error. More world leaders should step down, probably. It’s a desperately difficult and demanding job. Obviously, there’s a middle ground between working yourself to a pulp and, say, always being on the golf course when shit is going down, but I’ve always found it a little weird when people are sniffy about politicians going on holiday, for instance. I don’t want someone exhausted and wretched with overwork making important decisions on my behalf. I’m skeptical, though, that the majority of politicians—perhaps, yes, especially male ones—have this kind of self-knowledge, or even aspire to have it. Maybe we should celebrate it. If you don’t feel up to the job, well—the best thing you can do for your country might actually be to admit it.