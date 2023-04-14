On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal published a piece about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign called “Ron DeSantis, Down in Polls and Taking Flak From Donald Trump, Looks to Rebound.” The piece says DeSantis is “sharpening” his “message” in order to reassure important party figures that he’s still a viable candidate. He’s preparing a new ad campaign, making more critical comments about Trump, and hoping to “introduce himself more on a personal level” as a family man who had a “modest upbringing.”

None of the elements of this story are unusual; the dispatch about a candidate who is attempting to “reboot” a presidential bid that is “stalling,” “flagging,” or “stumbling” is a staple of trail reporting. What is unusual about this story is its timing: It’s being published in April 2023, and it concerns the 2024 Republican primary, a race that DeSantis has not even officially joined. The campaign that is said to be attempting a “rebound” does not yet exist, although the Journal’s sources say he plans to formally enter the race “some time after the state legislative session ends in May.”

The early emergence of this coverage isn’t entirely a reflection on DeSantis’s quality as a quasi-candidate. As is observed every four years, presidential campaigns seem to be starting earlier and earlier—Donald Trump, for example, declared his 2024 candidacy last November. The New York Times wrote a story about Beto O’Rourke’s efforts to “rejuvenate his candidacy,” then only six weeks old, in May 2019. (He, too, was said to be attempting to “sharpen” his message.)

This kind of coverage isn’t necessarily a death sentence, either: John Kerry supposedly rebooted his presidential campaign in September 2003 and went on to win his party’s nomination the next year. On the other hand, Jeb Bush went into “reboot mode” in September 2015, and did not.

In April 2019, there were even stories about Joe Biden struggling as he was “buffeted by the politics of #MeToo” amid litigation of his role in the 1991 Judiciary Committee questioning of Anita Hill and accusations that he had touched and kissed women in unwanted ways. At the time, Biden, like DeSantis, was a presumed candidate who hadn’t yet declared formally. (He’d do so on April 29.)

Biden’s example should probably not be reassuring to DeSantis. The former vice president was, at the time, the clear frontrunner in his race. He had already planned to campaign as a familiar and sensible figure who would be defined by consistency and positivity, betting that his relationships with donors, party leaders, and key voting blocs would sustain him through various “stumbles” and bad news cycles. In a way, having a no-reboot policy was the entire point of his campaign. And he ultimately won his bet, albeit after more than a few white-knuckle moments. (Personally I think it would be fun to see whether a Joe Biden victory was the modal outcome in, say, 100,000 hyperrealistic computer simulations of the 2024 race. Should we all stay in tonight and try to figure out how to do that? Hey, where’s everyone going?)

But DeSantis doesn’t have an established reputation to draw on within the party, a problem underlined by the WSJ’s aside about how he’s currently making his “first trip to New Hampshire.” He also has to navigate a primary electorate that is a mess of self-sabotaging impulses and disagreement about goals. Trump won’t commit to supporting the Republican nominee if it’s someone else, and has previously threatened to launch a third party. The most prominent causes of “the base”—2020 stolen-election rhetoric and the criminalization of abortion—are swing-state poison.

So say you’re DeSantis, and you have the support of your party’s major donors and ideological media outlets. You’ve already attached yourself like an invasive Everglades eel to every possible “base” cause from vaccine denialism to critical race theory. And yet you’re still down 21 points in Georgia, a state that is adjacent to the one you live in and is known to be friendly to Republicans who don’t get along with Trump. Well, you can reboot the damn thing, but what are you gonna put on the screen when it comes back on?

Also, Trump is trying to kill you with ads about how you reportedly once ate a cup of pudding with your fingers:

Pudding Fingers pic.twitter.com/PRCVAZlkw9 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) April 14, 2023

Remember Pete Wilson? Like DeSantis, he was a Yale graduate and military veteran who went to law school and then worked his way up to becoming the Republican governor of a major swing state. (California, in his case, which was still swingin’ at the time. ) He adopted several trending right-wing causes—attacking welfare programs, making affirmative action illegal, and preventing undocumented immigrants from receiving public services—in what seemed like a play for national attention, then ran for president in 1996.

Or, rather, Wilson wanted to be running for president in 1996, and began the process of doing so in early 1995—but by September of that year, he’d already dropped out. Mother Jones wrote at the time that his “notoriously uncharismatic persona” had “failed to energize a national audience.” He’d spend the rest of his life getting blamed for turning California into a safe Democratic state by alienating middle-of-the-road voters in the service of his personal ambitions. And he never even got a reboot.