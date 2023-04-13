If you take Matthew Kacsmaryk’s lengthy opinion last week ordering a stay of the FDA’s long-standing approval of the abortion medication mifepristone at its word, there are only two kinds of women in the country: the slutty ones and the stupid ones. To the extent this worldview maps almost perfectly onto the typology of All Disney Princesses circa 1960, you need not be hugely surprised; after all, in some quarters of the country and clearly in Judge Kacsmaryk’s fantasy gender universe, it never actually stopped being 1960. Instead, women still deserve whatever it is they get, and somehow also need to be protected from whatever it is they want.

Last night’s order from a three-judge panel, staying some of the most radical parts but allowing the other most radical parts to go into effect, suffers from the same infirmities. It, too, assumes doctors are people and women are merely dumb.

Judge Kacsmaryk is self-evidently fixated on gestational age, so it is only fair to speculate that based on this opinion, his own gestational age must be about 13 years. At least, that is the age at which most young boys are simply copying and pasting from websites, instead of doing their own real research. At any rate, devoting 67 pages to riffing on the ways in which women aren’t smart enough to understand their own medical and spiritual and mental health needs is not age-appropriate for an adult, much less an adult judge.

I’m not going to waste my time or yours debunking the thousand falsehoods and errors and lies in this opinion—it’s been done a thousand times over at this point, and even a Disney Princess circa 1960 has a more three-dimensional conception of health, science, fact, fiction, and freedom than is in evidence in these pages. But unlike the paper dolls that inhabit Judge Kacsmaryk’s Bad Girls fever dream, real women throughout the country are activated and furious and organizing in response to what he is trying to take away from them. That he can’t name any because he doesn’t appear to know any doesn’t make them invisible. It just makes them even angrier.

It’s no great mystery that the project to end abortion and to grant more fundamental rights to fertilized eggs than breathing, living, actualized women was always predicated on lies about women and free will. For decades, red states put laws into place that attempted to assure women that they were just fine, they were not mere vessels for lives other than their own, that they were free to choose to terminate a pregnancy … so long as they didn’t terminate a pregnancy. For decades pretend “gentle” sidewalk counselors and fake crisis “pregnancy centers” and truth-free warnings about links between abortion and suicidal ideation and breast cancer attempted to ensure that women empowered to make reasoned choices would be steered toward making the only choice these groups deemed acceptable—the choice to carry an unwanted pregnancy. This was always a paper doll legal and policy regime rooted in lies that religious zealots told themselves about women, and women’s own desires and needs and decisions. They were rooted in ancient fairytales about women’s incapacity to decide the contours of their lives for themselves.

So too was Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s patent falsehood about the compromise of Dobbs a lie. The ruling that overturned Roe and the constitutionally protected right to abortion had nothing to do with allowing for state sovereignty. That too posited that blue states could choose for themselves among abortion outcomes, but of course blue states would only ever be allowed to choose what the sidewalk counselors would allow women to choose: Forced childbirth at any cost. There is only one right answer here for the people who are now attempting to legislate all of our health care. Kavanaugh’s “scrupulously neutral” was always judicial gobbledygook supporting the thinly-veiled illusion of choice.

So while nobody was surprised to read an opinion that perseverates on the rights of physicians who have suffered supposed harms due to the loss of potential future business that abortions might cause them (seriously), while mumble-rapping about actual tangible harms to pregnant people’s bodies and lives, it does interest me that Judge Kacsmaryk either doesn’t know or doesn’t care what it is he has set in motion. I don’t just mean the actual people (science would refer to them as “born humans”) who will suffer untold harms if his order is allowed to go into effect. I mean I think he has absolutely no idea how searingly furious the women in this country are about being baldly lied to at an infinite series of judicial confirmation hearings; then baldly lied to on the Supreme Court’s shadow docket last year when SB 8 was allowed to go into effect in Texas; then being lied to again in the pages of Dobbs; and finally being lied to by this one single judge in Texas who thinks we are all of us either in need of his protection or worthy of his contempt. And so almost imperceptibly we find ourselves back at the logic of Roe v. Wade: where the decision to carry a pregnancy is a vitally important one to be made by a woman and her physician. Except now, it’s a decision to be made by a physician she has never met, who will never treat her, and who will not watch her if she suffers.

As the Fifth Circuit has now come in to clarify—because Judge Kacsmaryk’s ruling went a little too far even for them (i.e., it revealed too much of the contempt this position has for women and needed to be moderated)—mifepristone can remain legal, just as long as it is never sent in the mail, it is never taken in the comfort of a woman’s own home, and the woman must now be burdened with multiple, unnecessary doctor’s appointments to make sure everything is OK when she is taking a medication whose safety profile is equivalent to Tylenol. This is the same strategy the anti-abortion side used for years before Roe was overturned—restrict access to abortion by increasingly arguing for completely unnecessary steps and appointments and counseling sessions that are said to be done for the woman’s ‘safety’ but are really imposed to make abortion tougher to access and forced pregnancy the simpler outcome. Abortion, in this construction of the story, is a vitally important decision to be made by a woman and a handful of fanatical physicians who definitely don’t think she should be getting an abortion.

Rebecca Traister has written powerfully about the anger and organization that Dobbs unleashed around the country in the past year. My friend Ilyse Hogue tweeted this week that while the power of women to take back democracy over abortion may be a revelation to GOP lawmakers in 2023, anyone who has been watching women organize around this issue has known for years that this was going to happen. What we witnessed in the midterms, in the Wisconsin judicial election, in states that have protected choice on the ballot, none of this should be a surprise to Judge Kacsmaryk. But of course he was put in place for one reason only: to achieve by judicial fiat that which cannot be corrected at the ballot box. And the only remaining question is whether somewhere in the federal judiciary someone smarter, more savvy, and less inept than this one rogue judge, might be able to see that in 2023, women aren’t prepared to stay home, gazing balefully out of filmy curtains, waiting for their man-slash-doctor-slash-state-legislator-slash-extremely-mid-federal jurist to tell them how irredeemably stupid they are. So, women are going to rise up, they will put abortion on state referenda, they will run for office, they will protest at statehouses, they will elect explicitly pro-abortion judges, and the GOP will keep having to figure out how to make them disappear.

That is taking the form of what happened in the Tennessee statehouse this week, and of efforts to impeach pro-choice justices, to keep abortion off the ballot and efforts to strip state courts of their power. There are a whole host of efforts underway to further strip democracy down to its studs. The reason elected Republican officials are not talking about the Kacsmaryk opinion or its implications is because they don’t believe they have to. Even if 7 in 10 Americans hate this outcome, the GOP believe they can keep winning elections by force. The Supreme Court supermajority (that in fact represents a minority worldview, and was appointed by minority-elected presidents) built state legislative supermajorities in its own image. And like Kacsmaryk, they can continue to inhabit their imaginary man cave in which women need men to explain reproduction to them, and to keep telling them what issues they actually care about. Honestly, it’s come down to a footrace between women’s anger and illiberal vote suppression.

The next weeks and months are going to tell us an awful lot about what happens when women who have been insulted and ignored repeatedly by the courts rise up to organize and vote, only to learn they are being boxed out of the voting booth as well. My money isn’t on Judge Kacsmaryk. Unlike him, women don’t trade in primeval stereotypes and doctrinal wish-casting. Unlike him, they live in a three-dimensional world of blood and tubes and organs and pain and money and violence and love. They’re not going back to being his paper dolls and Disney Princesses any time soon.