Dobbs Claimed to Return the Issue of Abortion to the People. We’re Seeing Now How Ridiculous That Is.

Just shy of the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overruled Roe v. Wade, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk took the anti-abortion movement one step further: toward a nationwide ban on the current protocol for medication abortion, which accounts for more than 50 percent of abortions in the United States. For those familiar with Judge Kacsymaryk and his decisions, the opinion purporting to nullify the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone is not surprising. But that doesn’t make the most recent opinion any less appalling.

There are several ways the opinion is lawless, as Mark Stern has already pointed out. Start with the tone. Footnote 1 of the opinion announces that it is “unscientific” to use the term “fetus,” and so the great scientist (or judge, it’s hard to keep track) Matthew Kacsmaryk prefers the phrases “unborn child” or “unborn human.” (He cites a philosopher and political scientist for back-up.) Footnote 2 of the opinion then recycles personal-jet-flying, superyacht-riding world traveler Clarence Thomas’s efforts to falsely equate support for abortion rights with eugenics.

Further, the opinion hints that Kacsymaryk is not content to simply ban this specific medication: Elsewhere in the opinion, he notes “parenthetically” that his legal analysis of the equities in the mifepristone case “also arguably applies to the unborn humans extinguished by mifepristone.” This is just one of the judge’s less than subtle references to the theory of fetal personhood—the idea that fetuses are persons who are entitled to protection under the Constitution. That theory would require abortion to be prohibited nationwide; the analysis ignores the real burden on the people carrying the fetuses. Elsewhere, the judge describes pregnancy as “a normal physiological state” and “natural process” that “most women experience.” (It’s unclear if this understanding of how people become pregnant and then birth a human, in which nothing ever goes wrong and everyone is smiling, is a consequence of the state of sex education in Florida and Texas, which is where Judge Kacsmaryk was born and went to college, respectively.)

The opinion makes clear that any nationwide medication abortion ban is not about women’s safety. One of the reasons the judge gave for invalidating the FDA’s approval of mifepristone is the idea that the 1873 Comstock Act makes it a federal crime to mail medication abortion. The Comstock Act is a Victorian-era law named for a vice crusader who took aim at conduct he deemed licentious. (No sex without pregnancy, you hussies!)

It’s not really about the well-being of women, or the general will of the people of the United States at all. None of the recent anti-abortion opinions are. Judge Kacsmaryk’s decision is yet another reminder of the lies undergirding the Supreme Court’s opinion overruling Roe. It’s hard to know whether it was malevolence or incompetence that led Justice Alito to criticize the Supreme Court’s prior decisions protecting the right to abortion on the ground that the decisions “short-circuited the democratic process” and “wrongly removed an issue from the people and the democratic process.” The fact is that Roe and Casey preserved considerable space for states to adopt different policies on abortion. And the irony is that Justice Alito’s critiques of Roe and Casey would, in fact, be more accurately applied to Judge Kacsmaryk short-circuiting a federal agency’s scientific determination that medication abortion is safe. It’s Kacsmaryk who is undemocratically invalidating the preferences of the millions of Americans who want medication abortion (and abortion generally) to be safe and accessible.

Overturning Roe has, in fact, had the opposite effect that Justice Alito and his crew—allegedly— intended. In the opinion overruling Roe, Justice Alito quoted Justice Scalia’s dissent in Casey, which maintained that “Roe … has inflamed our national politics.” And Justice Kavanaugh wrote that Roe and Casey’s “well-intentioned effort did not resolve the abortion debate. The national division has not ended.” (Dobbs has certainly done a bang-up job, your honor!) He continued, “After today’s decision, the nine Members of this Court will no longer decide the basic legality of pre-viability abortion for all 330 million Americans.” Apparently, it will all be up to one guy named Matt.

The larger point is this: Overruling Roe and Casey was never going to simply return the issue of abortion to the people. It wasn’t even going to return the matter to different states. Republicans have made it clear that, when push comes to shove, they would prefer the people not have a choice if their choice would be to protect abortion rights. At the oral argument in the mifepristone case, Judge Kacsmaryk and the lawyer for Alliance for Defending Freedom (the only freedom in question here being religious, because of course) engaged in an exchange about how medication abortion has made it hard for states to enforce their abortion bans. (Medication abortion can be easily shipped across state lines, and it can be difficult to determine whether someone has used medication abortion.)

With the people against them and state laws not able to quickly eliminate all access to abortion, anti-abortion advocates have unsurprisingly turned to the federal courts. And Judge Kacsmaryk gave them what the people of the United States (and the people in most states) would not: a ban on medication abortion. It’s undemocratic; it’s lawless; it’s unscientific. And that’s the current state of our federal courts. The question is whether Democrats and other people who are opposed to forced birth are going to do anything about it.