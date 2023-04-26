SLATE ELECTION NEWS STORY — PREWRITTEN APRIL 2023 — PRINT WHEN POLLS CLOSE ON NOV. 5, 2024, OR THEREAFTER

Incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden has won reelection over Republican challenger Donald Trump, major networks and newspapers [DELETE IF NEWSPAPERS NO LONGER EXIST] are projecting.

In the end, despite speculation about the possibility that the race would be impacted by [ADJUST AS NEEDED] the candidates’ health problems / Tucker Carlson’s third-party candidacy / the recent attack on the Eastern seaboard by lizard people and giant spiders, the matchup between Biden, Trump, and their running mates (Vice President Kamala Harris and Belgian actor/kickboxer Jean-Claude Van Damme, respectively) ultimately proved a predictable one, as a polarized and stalemated American political electorate delivered Biden a small but safe victory. [CUT “SAFE” IN EVENT OF NAZI RIOTS]

The win has been officially in the making since Tuesday, April 25, 2023, when Biden announced that he would run for reelection in a three-minute video:

The video asked Americans not to believe in a better future, but to “finish the job” of fighting off MAGA Trump Republicanism—in effect leveling with a public that has continued to ask itself ad nauseum “Am I stuck in 2020?” At that point, despite the election still being some eighteen months away, the likely outcome of the race felt established to a degree rarely seen in presidential cycles.

Despite tepid approval ratings and concerns about his age—81 as of election night—it had been all but assured since the Democrats’ strong 2022 midterm performance that Biden would be the party’s nominee. He did face token competition from fringe candidates Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose candidacy was deflated when [ADJUST AS NEEDED] he contracted COVID / QAnon cultists accused him of being his own father in disguise / early supporter and fellow vaccine skeptic Aaron Rodgers emerged from a second cave retreat and announced that he planned to start following the consensus advice of the medical community, wanted to “act more normal again in general,” and under no circumstances would be playing any more games for the New York Jets.

On the other side of the aisle, the situation was only slightly more complicated. Despite having been indicted in early 2023 for falsifying records related to a payment he made to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels—and facing further indictment for conspiring to commit election fraud in 2020 and hiding classified documents in a hall closet—Trump was still the GOP primary’s front-runner at the time of Biden’s announcement and would remain so. While media and donor attention initially pegged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a potential alternate nominee, Trump’s popularity with the MAGA base proved too persistent to overcome as he buried the charisma-challenged DeSantis with a series of personal attacks and derisive references to an incident during which DeSantis reportedly ate pudding with his fingers.

In fact, as of April 2023, Trump had already opened up a 37 percent polling lead over DeSantis, who at that time was also, according to the New York Times, on the verge of losing the backing of influential billionaire donor Ken Griffin.

And yet, despite his hold on his party, Trump’s reputation with swing voters would prove too toxic to repair—a political reality that was already evident at the time of Biden’s announcement video, and was emphasized in its choice of subject matter. While reelection campaigns are often premised on celebrating an incumbent’s accomplishments, the Biden announcement instead revolved around examples of right-wing extremism—the Jan. 6 riots, post-Roe abortion bans, the removal of books about racism from school libraries, and more—associated in the median voter’s mind with Trump and his allies. [CHANGE IF WHITE HOUSE UPDATES ITS MESSAGE IN ANY MEASURABLE SENSE]

While Biden’s own popularity would remain limited throughout the race by a so-so economy and the gravitational long-term trends of American politics, independent voters in crucial states like Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin simply viewed his opponent as too unlikable and too chaotic of a presence to vote for. (As the Washington Post’s Philip Bump put it, Biden’s goal in seeking reelection was always to win an unpopularity contest over Trump and the Republicans.)

The GOP electorate did not help matters, of course, by renominating Trump—nor did Trump help himself by focusing his platform on [ADJUST AS NEEDED] restricting transgender rights / voting machine conspiracy theories / the National Basketball Association’s alleged bias against white players / the role of “wokeness” in triggering giant spider attacks and other niche issues.

Polls currently show that 97 percent of Republican voters believe that Trump should be nominated again in 2028.