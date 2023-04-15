Who Has Jim Jordan Targeted in His Subpoena Spree?

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan has been busy since he became chairman of the House Judiciary Committee in January. Under the banner of investigating whether the government is unfairly targeting and silencing conservatives, he’s been issuing subpoenas to a host of top officials across the White House and beyond. One of them recently backfired: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is suing Jordan over a subpoena he issued to a former assistant DA.

The lawsuit argues that Jordan is interfering with Bragg’s investigation into Donald Trump, since Jordan subpoenaed Mark Pomerantz, the man who formerly led the DA’s investigation into Trump and wrote a book about the experience.

Jordan’s spree has been fueled by a key concession that his fellow far-right Republicans won from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the start of the 118th Congress: the formation of a new subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government.

Since it falls under the Judiciary committee, the weaponization subcommittee has the power to investigate the executive branch, including ongoing criminal investigations—allowing Jordan, one of the loudest firebrands in the GOP, to subpoena some of the White House’s biggest figures. (Ironically, Jordan himself ignored a congressional subpoena he received from the House Jan. 6 committee.)

Since the subcommittee’s inaugural hearing in February, it’s launched investigations into how the DOJ handled efforts to address violent threats against school board members and how the Federal Trade Commission worked with Twitter to suppress ring-wing viewpoints on the platform.

It hasn’t produced much in the way of evidence so far, and seems to be using hearings to regurgitate conspiracy theories—Hunter Biden’s laptop, FBI misconduct towards Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton’s emails (sigh). At one point, the subcommittee’s top Democrat, Rep. Stacey Plaskett, accused Jordan of “weaponizing Congress” and simply using it to settle scores.

Just over 100 days into the 118th Congress, what have they been up to? Mostly interviewing members of the Biden Administration on issues that amplify the far-right’s agenda. Here are some of the biggest names Jordan has demanded to talk to:

Attorney General Merrick Garland

Garland appeared before the subcommittee to discuss a memo the DOJ issued in 2021, a time when COVID-19 measures and fights about what to include in school curricula were leading to confrontations at school board meetings.

The National School Board Association wrote to President Joe Biden asking the DOJ to help protect school board members and educators they believed were “susceptible to acts of violence.” The letter equated the attacks on school officials to “domestic terrorism and hate crimes.” In response, the DOJ directed federal and state law enforcement to work together to address the threats.

The NSBA eventually walked back its letter, apologizing for “some of the language” included.

But Jordan holds up this now-withdrawn memo as a Biden administration attempt to label parents voicing their concerns as domestic terrorists—claims Garland roundly denied. “I did not issue any memorandum directing the investigation of parents who are concerned about their children,” he told the committee.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona

Jordan subpoenaed Cardona as part of the same investigation of the DOJ’s involvement with local school boards. The subcommittee alleged that the secretary solicited the memo from the National School Boards Association. (Cardona’s spokeswoman told the Washington Post that did not happen.)

Former NSBA Execs Chip Slaven & Viola Garcia

Jordan’s subcommittee claims that Slaven and Garcia “directed the FBI to establish a ‘threat tag’ to investigate Americans.” That’s because Slaven was interim executive director of NSBA at the time and was responsible for sending Biden the letter requesting support for school officials and board members. Garcia co-signed the letter as NSBA’s president and a member of a Texas school board.

Former Department of Homeland Security Executive Nina Jankowicz

Jankowicz is the former executive director of the DHS’s now-disbanded Disinformation Governance Board, which was tasked with developing recommendations to stop the flow of disinformation by China, Russia and violent domestic extremists.

The subcommittee argues she played a role in censoring conservatives, which she pushed back on by saying on Twitter it was a “working group meant to address disinformation that endangered Americans’ safety.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray

Jordan wants Wray to answer questions about the FBI’s efforts to investigate white supremacists’ interactions with Catholic churches in Richmond, Virginia. Jordan accused the agency of undertaking “domestic violent extremism investigations against Catholic Americans.”

The inquiry is inspired by an internal memo leaked by former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin, detailing a plan to monitor what the agency believed was a “growing overlap” between “radical-traditionalist Catholics” and the far-right white nationalist movement. The memo also included a list of Catholic organizations flagged as hate groups. Upon learning about the memo’s existence, the FBI confirmed it was taken down from its system and a review of the document was initiated. Wray said that the FBI doesn’t target people over their religious beliefs.

FTC Chair Lina Khan

Jordan wants Khan to appear before the subcommittee to discuss the FTC’s probe into Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company. Jordan alleges that the FTC “harassed Twitter in the wake of Mr. Musk’s acquisition” and made “inappropriate and burdensome” demands of the social media company.

Khan has said that FTC investigations are confidential and that her agency “will continue to faithfully discharge our statutory obligations and enforce the law without fear or favor.”

So how have these conversations been going so far? Roughly like this: