Wisconsin Voters Just Took Their Democracy Back

In what was likely the most important election of the year, Wisconsin voters elected liberal-leaning judge Janet Protasiewicz to the state Supreme Court on Tuesday.

It is hard to overstate the impact of this election on the state of Wisconsin. Protasiewicz will replace a retiring right-leaning justice, which means her election has flipped the majority of the court from conservative to liberal. This opens the door to a slew of potential changes in Wisconsin law and could mean better prospects for Democrats in future elections if the court reconsiders the state’s gerrymandered electoral map. Further, her margin of victory—about 11 points with most of the votes counted—was impressive for a state that voted for Joe Biden by less than 1 point less than three years ago.

The high stakes in this race were one reason why, in recent months, independent donors, advocacy groups, political parties, and PACs poured a record-setting amount of money into the race: more than $37 million, more than twice as much as the previous costliest U.S. court race. The main issue emphasized by Protasiewicz and her supporters, though, was the one that was clearly the decisive factor in this race: abortion.

Abortion became illegal in Wisconsin after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. In the absence of Roe’s protections for abortion rights, a long-dormant ban initially passed in 1849 was reinstated. Wisconsin’s attorney general, a Democrat, has sued to block the ban, arguing that a 1985 law that legalized abortions before fetal viability takes precedence over the antebellum ban.

The justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court will be the ones to hear that case. With Protasiewicz on the bench, the court is likely to overturn the ban, allowing Wisconsinites to legally terminate their pregnancies and abortion providers to resume providing care.

The new makeup of the court will undoubtedly affect other critical issues in the near future. Take labor rights, for instance: Protasiewicz has indicated that she would like to take another look at Act 10, the union-gutting law championed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, even though the state Supreme Court upheld it in 2014. The court could also consider the state’s new, deeply gerrymandered legislative map, under which Democrats would have to win the statewide vote by double digits just to eke out the barest majority in the Wisconsin Assembly. The conservative-leaning state Supreme Court approved the current Republican-drawn map last year, but a new liberal-leaning court could revisit it.

Protasiewicz’s win will affect national politics, too. According to a FiveThirtyEight analysis, the median seat in the post-redistricting Wisconsin congressional map leans Republican by 10.3 points more than the state as a whole. A redrawn map could put two or three GOP-held seats in Congress in play for Democrats. And it’s worth noting that, in 2020, it was only due to the defection of one conservative justice that the state Supreme Court narrowly upheld President Joe Biden’s Wisconsin win amid Donald Trump’s legal crusade to dispose of ballots from Democratic counties. With Protasiewicz on the court, the actual winner of the 2024 Wisconsin presidential election will all but certainly receive the state’s electoral votes. Her opponent in this election, conservative Dan Kelly, proudly campaigned with the support of Scott Presler, who planned multiple “Stop the Steal” rallies and attended the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol.

Ultimately, though, this election was, at its core, a referendum on abortion. In the run-up to this election, abortion-rights groups went all-out in favor of Protasiewicz, with Planned Parenthood alone investing more than $1 million in the race. In the candidates’ single debate, the judge said, “My personal opinion is that should be a woman’s right: to make a reproductive health decision,” drawing a contrast with Kelly, who she said would uphold the 1849 abortion ban. Her campaign declared, in two of her television ads, that “she believes women should have the freedom to make their own decisions on abortion.”

Republicans accused Protasiewicz of violating the Wisconsin Code of Judicial Conduct, which bars judicial candidates from making commitments to rule in certain ways on issues that may come before them on the court. Protasiewicz stressed that she has not made up her mind on how she would rule on the abortion ban, and was merely expressing her values.

Kelly, meanwhile, spent the entire election denying that he was the anti-abortion conservative Protasiewicz made him out to be. After his campaign promoted the fact that he was endorsed by three Wisconsin anti-abortion groups—one of the few times the Kelly campaign broached the topic—he defended it as apolitical, claiming that the groups only “want a justice who follows the law, who is faithful to the original public meaning of the Constitution” and “have not asked me to rule in any particular way on any particular issue.” When ads for Protasiewicz stated that Kelly would vote to uphold the Wisconsin abortion ban, Kelly’s website labeled it a lie, saying he “sets aside whatever his personal opinions might be” when he considers a case. He called his political views “no more relevant to this race than who I think the Packers’ next quarterback ought to be.”

But it is too quaint by half for Wisconsin conservatives to claim they are scandalized by Protasiewicz’s politicization of the judicial posting, because there is little doubt where both candidates stood on the issue of abortion. Kelly is a former president of the Milwaukee chapter of the Federalist Society who has done work for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, the Republican National Committee, and Wisconsin Right to Life. In a since-deleted blog post from 2012, Kelly dubbed the Democratic Party “a single-purpose special interest group to a policy deadly to children”—that is, abortion. Abortion, he wrote, “involves taking the life of a human being,” and abortion rights groups do their work to “preserve sexual libertinism.”

Anyone who knew all this and still claimed to believe that Kelly could have reasonably ruled either way on the abortion ban was either naïve or lying.

The real reason why Kelly and his supporters distanced themselves from value-based rhetoric on abortion—and why Protasiewicz leaned into it—is that abortion bans are political poison. Across the country, in 2022, abortion rights won in every state that presented voters with a related ballot measure. And voters turned out to support candidates who ran on abortion-rights platforms—including Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat who won a second term in November. Polls have shown that, in Wisconsin, about 60 percent of people believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, a figure that has stayed relatively consistent over the past decade.

This means that not only is abortion a winning political issue in Wisconsin, but also that the current Wisconsin abortion ban, which has been kept in place by the Republican-held legislature, is far removed from what actual Wisconsin voters want. Yet under the current gerrymandered legislative map—the most partisan-biased, least democratic map in the country—it would be nearly impossible for Wisconsinites in the majority to change the balance of power such that the ban might be repealed. Voting for a candidate who clearly stated her position on these issues—such as Protasiewicz—was the only way for the voters of Wisconsin to have a say in who their elected representatives would be and whether they would retain any reproductive rights. This context should be essential to any analysis of Protasiewicz’s win and the abortion-related campaigning that preceded it.

So far, that hasn’t been the case. In a recent piece on the Wisconsin election, the Washington Post’s editorial board called electing judges a “perverse practice,” arguing that the Protasiewicz-Kelly race, for its obviously partisan nature and emphasis on specific political issues, was “an unseemly spectacle that underscores why judgeships should never be on the ballot.” In some ways, the Post has a point: The obligation to run in an election creates unhealthy incentives to, for instance, dole out harsher sentences to avoid seeming soft on crime. Moreover, the right to bodily autonomy and freedom from forced childbirth should never be dependent on the whims of popular opinion.

But is the election of a Wisconsin justice with a clear ideological bent any more “unseemly” than the appointment of a Supreme Court justice with a clear ideological bent by a president who lost the popular vote? Is it any more “perverse” to seat a justice preferred by Wisconsin voters—who beat her opponent by a margin of 11 percentage points—than to allow a group of U.S. senators who represent a minority of U.S. residents to confirm federal judges with disturbing records of partisan extremism? Are we to believe that the Supreme Court justices who overturned the generations-old precedent of Roe v. Wade are apolitical actors, honestly interpreting the Constitution and applying the law with detached precision?

In an ideal world, perhaps, there would be a clear course of true impartiality for judges to pursue, unblemished by political ideology. The judiciary would be sanctified and pure, unaffected by public opinion or personal agendas, and every person would enjoy the full panoply of unalienable human rights.

That is not the world we live in. If there were ever an era of a nonpartisan U.S. judiciary, it is long over. Justices are either political appointees or elected through a political process; they are, unavoidably, political. At least in Wisconsin this week, with a clear winner poised to restore an essential human right and the fairness of future elections, those politics were democratic.