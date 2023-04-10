Why It Seems Like We’ll See Charges in the Mar-A-Lago Case Next

Now that Donald Trump has officially been indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, all eyes are on the other investigations he faces. And some legal experts are convinced the next moves are going to come from Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Appointed by the Department of Justice, Smith has been quietly working on two cases involving Trump since November 2022. One focuses on the role Trump played in trying to block the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 election—including the Jan. 6 insurrection—and the second investigates the 26 boxes’ worth of classified documents he took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Those are in addition to Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis’ investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Robert Katzberg, a former federal prosecutor who now focuses on white collar criminal cases for Holland & Knight, expects we’ll see movement in the Mar-a-Lago case next. “I wake up every morning expecting to see the filing of that indictment,” he told me in an interview. “I’ll be shocked if nothing happens by the end of this month.”

Katzberg compared Smith’s classified documents investigation to a narcotics case, since it hinges on simple possession. It’s “a slam dunk,” he said. “Either you have it or you don’t, and if you’ve got it, you’re stuck.”

Though Smith has been pretty tight-lipped about his investigations, not making any public appearances since being appointed special counsel, there have been hints over the past few months that he’s getting close to the end. For starters, he was able to order Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran to testify before a grand jury over the classified documents case. He also brought in other witnesses for a second round of questioning. “That’s something you typically do at the back end of the case,” Norman Eisen, senior fellow at Brookings Governance, told Slate’s Mary Harris on What Next.

Katzberg agreed—Smith’s classified documents investigation involves minimal witnesses, he said, and could be tried in federal court over the span of two to three weeks. There’s also a possibility that if Smith were to announce an indictment with charges, his case will take precedence over Bragg’s. “Given the significance of the case, [Smith’s] entitled to higher priority,” said Katzberg. That’s because the DOJ could argue it doesn’t want its case to be involved in next year’s election and that there are national security stakes involved, so the case needs to be resolved before the end of the year.

If Smith were to announce charges in the classified documents case soon and it were to be expedited to trial, the outcome could be hugely consequential for Bragg’s and Willis’s cases. “If I am in New York, I want that case tried first. It’s a stronger case, so it puts me in a better position.”

Many commentators have noted that Bragg’s case against Trump seems to be the weakest of the four. Typically in multi-jurisdictional cases, the first indictment to go should be the strongest, Katzberg said. “So that once you knock out the first one, the rest will fall like dominoes.”

Trump also appears to be worried about Smith. The former president posted a lengthy rant on Truth Social calling the special counsel a “radical left lunatic” and a “totally biased thug,” and continued his ongoing shtick of suggesting Jack Smith isn’t his real name. (It appears to be his real name).

While we don’t know exactly what will happen next, Katzberg is confident we’ll see charges from Smith soon. “New York may be the first one filed,” he said, “but if Smith can file the next indictment soon, that’ll be the first case tried.”