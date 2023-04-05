On Monday, a former Maryland state official named Roy McGrath died after a confrontation with FBI officers who were attempting to apprehend him near Knoxville, Tennessee. (It’s not clear whether McGrath was fatally shot by officers or his own gun.)

He’d been a fugitive from justice since March 13, when he missed a court appearance in Baltimore at which he was set to face charges of fraud and theft that centered on a $233,000 severance payment he arranged for himself to receive as he was leaving the Maryland Environmental Service (MES) to work as former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s chief of staff.

It’s a strange story! Let’s discuss.

Who was Roy McGrath?

McGrath, for most of his adult life, worked at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, a D.C.-area industry organization, eventually becoming the group’s vice president of business development and conventions. He worked on Hogan’s unsuccessful run for Congress in 1992, then became part of Hogan’s transition team when Hogan (a Republican who is relatively socially liberal and has been critical of Donald Trump) was elected to the Maryland governorship in 2014. After that, he served as Hogan’s deputy chief of staff and then as the director of the MES, an independent state agency whose actual functions involve things like sewers and do not need to be discussed in this article.

None of this screams “future subject of deadly fugitive gunfire” to me.

No. Former colleagues who spoke about McGrath to the Washington Post described him as “detail-oriented,” “kind of awkward,” and, uh, “a business person.”

So what happened?

In 2020, Hogan asked McGrath to become his chief of staff. In the course of leaving MES, McGrath asked its board to approve a $233,647 severance payout. In the words of the Baltimore Banner, “Board members later testified under oath that they had reservations about making the payout, but agreed when McGrath led them to believe that Hogan had given his blessing.” In August 2020, the Baltimore Sun reported on the payment’s existence, and four days later, McGrath resigned.

Hogan denied that he had approved the payout and told the press that, after some information-gathering, he had concluded it was inappropriate. Being hung out to dry like this by someone he’d known for a long time seems to have really ticked McGrath off, as we will hear more about in a minute.

Uh oh.

State legislators and law enforcement authorities both began investigating McGrath’s departure from MES, and he was charged in October 2021 with having lied to obtain the severance payment, arranging about $40,000 in other inappropriate benefits for himself, and asking to alter the minutes of an MES board meeting to hide information. Later, he was also charged with fabricating a memo—which he gave to the Washington Post—purporting to show that Hogan had approved of his compensation by literally putting a blue check mark in a box next to the word “approved.”

An allegedly fabricated memo checkmark? This is a “details-oriented” administrator’s scandal.

Indeed, but it escalated beyond the realm of typical white-collar crime this March, when McGrath simply failed to appear in Baltimore for his trial in federal district court. He had been living previously (with the approval of the court) in Naples, Florida, but when sheriff’s deputies there checked his house, he was gone.

And he was eventually found in Tennessee.

Yes, but not before someone going by the name “Ryan C. Cooper” self-published two e-books about the situation —Betrayed: The True Story of Roy McGrath and Betrayed: The True Story of Maryland Environmental Service (The True Story of Roy McGrath Book 2)—that are available on Amazon. According to the Baltimore Banner, the first book asserts that McGrath “was politically undermined, attacked, and ultimately persecuted and prosecuted in a collusion orchestrated by Hogan,” who is also referred to as “Lyin’ Larry.” The Banner additionally says the book “is also full of petty personal complaints and gripes about various officials in the Hogan administration.” (None of the outlets that covered the book say it includes verifiable evidence that McGrath was innocent of the crimes for which he was charged. There’s also no evidence that Hogan, who is sometimes discussed as a potential third-party presidential candidate, ever lied about his knowledge of McGrath’s payout.)

Are the books by McGrath?

McGrath had told the Post previously that he was writing a book about his experiences, but the Betrayed titles describe him in the third person. For what it’s worth, a Banner reporter who spoke briefly to an individual identifying himself as “Ryan C. Cooper” wrote that “Cooper” did not sound like McGrath on the phone. “Cooper” told the Banner that he was a former Maryland resident living in Florida who had simply taken an interest in McGrath’s case and helped him describe his viewpoint.

Did McGrath ever explain why he became a fugitive?

Not that we know of. Nor is it clear whether McGrath meant to engage with the FBI agents who attempted to arrest him outside the shopping center where he was tracked down. According to the Washington Post, a “law enforcement document” describing the incident asserts that McGrath is believed to have shot himself during the encounter, and that agents also fired on him, but it’s unclear what weapon caused the fatal wound.

So … why did he turn to a life of crime?

According to a Democratic lawmaker who spoke to the Banner, McGrath’s problems began when he tried to begin running the MES like “he was a Fortune 500 CEO, instead of the executive director of a part of state government.” The expenses he’d later be criticized for included payments for travel to locations including Italy, Tuscon, Arizona, and Disney World. Perhaps after a long career of helping Larry Hogan and the CEOs of chain drugstores enjoy their wildly glamorous (?) lifestyles, Roy McGrath decided that he damn well deserved his turn to live like a top dog—and that no one, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, was going to stop him.