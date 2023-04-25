Earlier this month, when ProPublica revealed that Clarence Thomas had received a slew of undisclosed free trips from billionaire Harlan Crow, there echoed across America a scandalized, unified response: Sorry, Harlan who???

Here was a man who had secretly lavished the trappings of luxury on one the most powerful people in the country for more than 20 years. Crow had bought and renovated the home currently inhabited by Thomas’ mother, such that he actively serves as her landlord. He had vacationed with Thomas at a men-only campground in California, and at Crow’s bizarre-looking property in upstate New York, and on his superyacht in various exotic locales across the globe. In all likelihood, since they once enjoyed a nine-day island-hopping sojourn together in Indonesia, the billionaire had even seen the Supreme Court justice in a bathing suit.

Yet, despite all that, and even though he checks all the boxes for a cliché baddie—ominous name, ownership of a cloistered property containing a collection of dark objects, unimaginable wealth used for evil purposes—Crow had managed to stay off the mainstream political radar. Those days are over. Harlan Crow, welcome to the ranks of America’s top supervillains.

The stratum in which Crow now finds himself contains a slew of conservative donor-villain types who have become recognizable characters, if not household names, in the right-wing corrupt-o-sphere. The Koch brothers are the classic entry in this category, plus Sheldon Adelson and the Mercer family. Peter Thiel has been on the up-and-up in recent years. There’s the Papa Johns guy, the Domino’s Pizza guy, and also that election-denying cardboard family that makes pizza boxes. (Unfortunately, there is no ethical pizza consumption under capitalism.)

Until this month, among those who hadn’t had the privilege of lounging around his deck in dress shirts and athletic sandals, Crow hadn’t risen to that level of notoriety. That’s not to say that he was an unknown quantity: Republican fundraisers surely had him on speed dial, and occasionally he’d be named in mainstream news reports. His collection of Hitler memorabilia made headlines in 2015, for instance, when then­–presidential candidate Marco Rubio headlined a fundraiser at Casa Crow on Yom Kippur.

But for the most part, Crow has lived in semi-anonymity. He seems to have relished that. Unlike the billionaires whose drive to power manifests in splashy passion projects, vanity political campaigns, or industry-shaking business deals, the Crow type prefers a life outside the spotlight. From the shaded porch of his hideous Adirondacks lodge, in both a literal and figurative sense, he has enjoyed full access to the individuals tasked with deciding whether the category of “people” includes corporations (yes) and women (no), without having to bother with the dirty looks, mean comments, and uncomfortable restaurant experiences that often attend widespread political fame.

A nepo baby with inherited wealth from a real-estate magnate father, Crow “calls himself ‘a back-row guy’ who’d like to return to his seat as soon as the hubbub dies down,” the Dallas Morning News reports.

So it’s fun to imagine the moment Crow realized that his time in the shadows was coming to a close. He may have been enjoying a peaceful morning in his garden of genocidal despots, or taking a big sip of coffee while paging through his autographed copy of Mein Kampf, or gazing upon the bell tower he erected outside his office window in Dallas—the third-largest bell tower in the country, built for God knows what reason—when the call from ProPublica came through.

Now the world’s eyes are upon the “lifesize replica of the Harry Potter character Hagrid’s hut” at Crow’s New York resort, as well as the “1950s-style soda fountain” where Crow’s employees serve milkshakes. The organizations he props up with his riches—such as No Labels, the nonpartisan organization for “moderates” that seems to be cooking up a spoiler campaign for Donald Trump—are suffering reputational damage for their connection to him. Republicans who have taken his money are being forced to answer for his totally normal collection of Nazi memorabilia.

Gone are the days when Crow’s money could buy him a life of secluded luxury, well outside the realm of public scrutiny, free to quietly devote his fortune to making life worse for just about everyone except the moneyed few who own neighboring cabins around the Hitler Memorial Sculpture Garden. There’s no going back now. The details of his life are too weird, and his entire existence too perfectly picture-book villainous, for him to slink off to the back row.

So sad for Crow—but there is one silver lining to his newfound fame. Previously, when his unsavory household belongings were the most notable thing about him, Crow was known in headlines simply as a “collector of Hitler paintings,” a “Hitler art collector,” or, more broadly, a “Nazi items collector.” This month, he became “Clarence Thomas’ billionaire benefactor,” “Clarence Thomas’s megadonor friend,” and a “Clarence Thomas buddy.” It’s not the world’s most flattering association, but it’s certainly an improvement.