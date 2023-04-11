One of the Best Ideas for Ending Mass Incarceration Was Thought Up in a Prison

The United States locks up more people than almost every other nation. To dethrone us from that perch, scholars have crunched the numbers: targeting only low-level, drug, and “non-violent” offenses will not meaningfully cut prison populations. Reckoning with mass incarceration demands reducing reliance on prisons for conduct that our criminal laws deem violent. To produce such a significant dent in our prisons, political leaders and scholars turn to prosecutors, academics, policy wonks, and, sometimes, community groups for strategies. Underneath this hierarchy hides an unquestioned intuition: those who benefit from freedom hold a monopoly on how to shrink prisons. So self-evident is this premise that it conceals a counterintuitive phenomenon: promising strategies to reduce prison populations for violent crime have been incubated inside prison walls.

Advertisement

In a recent paper, I reveal how people behind bars have created concepts and strategies that have opened up new possibilities to reduce incarceration and reduce crime. In fact, lawyers, researchers, policy makers, and abolitionists have harnessed these “inside moves” to do just that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Take one example. After the 2014 Ferguson uprising, the slogan “invest-divest,” a shorthand for divesting monies from punishment and investing in communities, swept the nation. The Movement for Black Lives popularized the saying, which has earned movement and empirical support as a promising path to reducing crime and punishment. Far less is known about the motto’s intellectual roots.

Organizer Mariame Kaba recounts first hearing the catchphrase uttered by the late activist and former Black Panther Eddie Ellis. In the early 2000s, nearly two decades before it became a household name, Ellis prioritized invest-divest in “room after room after room.” As Kaba writes, Ellis learned about the concept from someone before him. But who? The formulation traces its origins back to a think tank—one created inside a maximum-security prison.

Advertisement

In 1971, more than 1,000 prisoners took over the Attica Correctional Facility in upstate New York to protest dehumanizing conditions and racial abuse in American prisons and jails. Scholars have documented the state’s brutal operation to reclaim the prison. Less well-known is the intellectual movement that followed.

After the Attica rebellion, the New York State Department of Corrections issued a directive to send “the state’s toughest convicts” to Green Haven prison. Several people shipped to the maximum-security prison formed a study group called the Think Tank. The group’s founder, Larry White, reasoned that people in prison needed new strategies of resistance that “mobilized ideas.”

Advertisement

Between 1971 and 1981, the New York state prison population underwent a meteoric rise. To counter the state’s impulse to fill more prisons with more bodies, the Think Tank developed a concept and a methodology to show that incarceration was not a viable solution to crime. The Attica Brothers conceptualized the prison not as a discrete site, but as a “relationship” between the state and Black and Latinx communities in, at the time, urban spaces. Enlarging on this concept, Think Tank founder Larry White called it a “direct relationship.” Members of the Think Tank knew about this direct relationship from everyday observation: in every prison they were in, they kept seeing the same people—either directly from their own neighborhood or within two degrees of separation (a friend or someone in prison knew them).

Advertisement

Advertisement

To support their anecdotal evidence that the state prison population appeared to be drawn from a very small pool of neighborhoods, Think Tank member Eddie Ellis had an idea: to identify the zip codes that supplied the growth in the state prison population. Reaching out to a Black-led urban research center for technical support, the study group cross-referenced New York State census data with state Department of Corrections population data. The data showed, at the time, that 75 percent of the state’s entire prison population came from just seven neighborhoods in New York City. The neighborhoods were set apart by extreme poverty and social conditions—housing, employment, schools, health care, life expectancy, and infant mortality—that “rank[ed] at the very bottom in the state.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Armed with the geographic data, the Think Tank elaborated their theory—about the “direct relationship” between the prison and the communities—as an overinvestment in prisons and a disinvestment in the neighborhoods disproportionately replenishing the prisons. The study group proposed a radical plan: to redirect funds from the state prison budget toward economic and social development in the seven neighborhoods. They captioned this proposal “The Non-Traditional Approach to Criminal and Social Justice.”

Conducted and issued in 1979 and issued again in 1990, the study won little attention. In 1992, when Ellis was on work release, two years shy of completing a 25-year prison term, the New York Times reported on the group’s findings. The Times’s front-page article introduced mainstream circles to the Think Tank’s analysis of the “umbilical cord” between the state prison system and the seven neighborhoods.

Advertisement

The Think Tank’s research was one of the earliest studies of the spatial concentration of incarceration. Scholars and researchers referenced, replicated, and tested the group’s early findings. With the Think Tank’s data and access to greater resources—including geo-mapping software and residential addresses—researcher Eric Cadora plotted at the census block level what the Think Tank identified at the district level. Cadora then collaborated with architect Laura Kurgan to map the home address of everyone in New York state prison. The large-scale maps bore out the Think Tank’s findings in graphic detail: the vast majority of the state prison population came from an “astonishingly small number” of poor, segregated, predominantly Black and Latinx neighborhoods and were concentrated primarily on specific blocks in those neighborhoods. Cadora and Kurgan affixed a dollar amount to denote when New York spent at least one million dollars a year to incarcerate residents of a single city block, coining the now-famed expression “Million-Dollar Blocks.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neighborhood-to-prison mapping soon became a national initiative. The maps showed the same stark pattern in cities across the nation. Examining the data visualizations, policy makers began to question why their states were spending millions to imprison people but little on their communities. Gathering a different set of data and framing that data differently made the social and economic dimensions of incarceration more understandable to a wide range of stakeholders.

The Think Tank’s pioneering research upended the dominant narrative of crime and punishment. The Green Haven Study shifted attention from where crimes are committed to where people lived before entering prison, fundamentally redefining public safety and the metrics used to measure it. The law enforcement worldview, whose muse is high-crime areas, now competed with the stark view from below: high-incarceration neighborhoods. The theoretical frame and data collection ushered in new ways of thinking about criminal law and new ways of advocating for change. The Think Tank urged targeted investments in high-incarceration neighborhoods, a once-fantasy concept that scholars, scientists, and policy analysts are championing today in an attempt to dramatically reduce reliance on incarceration.

Advertisement

The groundbreaking concept and method were born in prison, by people surrounded by people in prison who contemplated their oppression in a framework rooted in the Black intellectual tradition. Despite their exclusion from society, the Think Tank guided our democracy to new routes to reduce the reach and harms of the carceral state.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Due to the systemic operation of mass imprisonment in this nation, people in prison have insight on what is happening on the outside by the aggregated phenomena they observe on the inside. If community leaders are coming out of our prisons, investing in their visions for neighborhood safety is an overlooked form of investing in the communities to which they will return. Re-imagining the ambitious project of reducing prison populations demands a re-orientation toward co-generating ideas alongside people banished from our polity. We have made tremendous use of their finished research but disregard the potential on the inside for unfinished ideas. Opening paths to discover—and emancipate—interventions percolating inside prison walls is essential to cultivating more effective, innovative, and humane possibilities to reduce crime and punishment.