The Uncanny Horror of Evan Gershkovich in Court

There were no handcuffs. No gaggle of lawyers whispering to him. No momentous entrances and exits through the courtroom.

From within the bounds of a narrow, glass-walled enclosure, Evan Gershkovich appeared to the world as he was: an ordinary Joe, clean-cut, friendly even in the face of hostility. His attire—plaid button-up shirt, bright blue jeans—was as casual as his posture, crossed arms and a slight smile to match. He was so ordinary in an extraordinary scene, as he paced, back and forth, trapped—in the glass box, in the courtroom, in this country. This is a man who clearly should not be where he is right now.

Evan in court pic.twitter.com/9tqfy8ea5T — Pjotr Sauer (@PjotrSauer) April 18, 2023

On Tuesday, the same day the Fox News–Dominion trial began and ended in Delaware, another high-stakes court battle kicked off continents away: Russia’s persecution of Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter accused of espionage. It’s the first such charge that the former Soviet Union has brought against an American reporter since the Cold War. He’s denied the specific allegations, which are centered on his probe of the Wagner Group militia that’s been fighting in Ukraine (a practice otherwise known as “reporting”). The United States has called for his immediate release, but Gershkovich remains a hostage under the eye of President Vladimir Putin. It is likely he will remain there for some time as the case is litigated.

The high-profile proceedings this week marked Gershkovich’s first public appearance since his March 29 arrest. He showed up in the Moscow courthouse to petition for release from prison, either through bail or house arrest. The appeal was denied.

But there were the images. International correspondents covering the case broadcast photos and videos of the detained 31-year-old standing in his box with no visible trace of fear or concern. Many found the images inspiring, but also quite surreal—the relaxed posture he maintained even as millions looked to his trial as a possible enemy of the state.

Often, images of journalists who’ve been imprisoned abroad are much more horrific. It’s not easy to forget the photograph of Daniel Pearl handcuffed and slumped against the wall by his Pakistani captors, or the video of James Wright Foley’s grisly execution by ISIS militants in Iraq. That is, if we even see such prisoners at all. The exact whereabouts of freelancer Austin Tice, arrested in Syria in 2012, remain unknown. One can only read the accounts of what Danny Fenster endured in the hands of Myanmar’s military junta, or what Euna Lee and Laura Ling witnessed in North Korea’s prisons.

It’s a slight relief, then, to see Evan Gershkovich look so normal. More than that—unintimidated, uncowed, plainly himself. Gershkovich comes off defiant without being brash; as a colleague of mine put it, he’s “maybe even conveying a dark irony in his expression.”

The first proper picture of Evan Gershkovich, the WSJ reporter arrested in Russia on absurd charges, in court ahead of his appeal against his jailing today.



So surreal to see Evan, who's covered so many Kafkaesque hearings as a reporter, in the cage pic.twitter.com/5VVisyMBPy — max seddon (@maxseddon) April 18, 2023

Apparently, while behind bars in a former KGB prison, Gershkovich’s been working out and reading Russian literature. Not even his imprisonment, it seems, can destroy his affection for the country: As his own employer chronicled, Gershkovich was born to Jewish parents who’d fled the Soviet Union for the U.S. during the Cold War. Growing up, he spoke Russian and absorbed the country’s culture from his parents. Much of his journalism career was forged on the Russia beat, covering everything from domestic politics to environmental degradation to, eventually, the invasion of Ukraine.

tonight’s protest on primetime state tv was one of the more astonishing acts of courage I’ve seen covering Russia. “It’s only in our power to stop this. Go to protests; don’t be scared. They can’t arrest us all.” https://t.co/FNL4HfPXvk — Evan Gershkovich (@evangershkovich) March 14, 2022

From the reports we’ve heard, it seems Gershkovich is ready to fight. One of his lawyers told the BBC that “he’s in a combative mood, denies he is guilty, and is ready to prove it.” There’s an added pain, then, to seeing Gershkovich behind glass like this—robbed of the ability to use his words.