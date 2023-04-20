How completely unworried are elected Republicans about getting on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ bad side? Consider the way Texas Rep. Lance Gooden executed a public humiliation of the man on Tuesday evening.

DeSantis was visiting Washington D.C. for a “meet-and-greet” with a few dozen Republican lawmakers near the Capitol. The Florida governor, who wasn’t particularly social during his six years in the House, is ramping up a political outreach operation as he moves towards announcing his presidential candidacy.

Advertisement

Gooden was at the DeSantis event. But within about a second of his feet hitting the sidewalk on his way out, Gooden’s office issued a statement endorsing Donald Trump for president.

“I met with Governor DeSantis, and while he has done commendable work in Florida, there is no doubt in my mind that President Trump is the only leader who can save America from the leftist onslaught we are currently facing,” the statement read, and then went on for a while longer. It had clearly been pre-written for release until just after Gooden’s appearance at the soiree.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even those attendees of the DeSantis event who didn’t go out of their way to humiliate the governor on Trump’s behalf were hesitant to suggest, in any way, that they would consider endorsing him. They said they were there just to hear the guy out, or say hi. Maybe to try a canape or two. Certainly not to endorse him!

Advertisement

The Gooden debacle came as DeSantis continued to be embarrassed in his own backyard. The Trump campaign has been working to pick off endorsements from Florida’s House delegation—and is having quite a bit of success.

In recent weeks, Trump earned the endorsements of Florida Reps. Cory Mills and Byron Donalds, joining endorsements he already had from MAGA stalwarts like Matt Gaetz and Anna Paulina Luna. NBC News reported last week that DeSantis’ political operation had begun reaching out to other members of the Florida delegation, pleading with them to hold off on jumping to Trump.

It worked, in one case, with freshman Florida Rep. Laurel Lee. She endorsed DeSantis this week. But Trump tripled DeSantis’ tally, with Florida Reps. John Rutherford, Brian Mast, and Greg Steube. (They endorsed Trump on Monday and Tuesday.) MAGA Inc., the primary super PAC assisting Trump’s campaign, has been sending out deliriously giddy press releases tracking the process, with subject lines like “Ron DeSantis and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Tuesday” and “Yet Another Florida Congressman Endorses Trump.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steube was one of the Trump endorsers whom DeSantis’ team had reached out to, asking him to hold off. He gave an interview to Politico following his Trump endorsement, and it’s one of the more revealing looks yet at DeSantis’ lack of personal touch.

Steube said that DeSantis has never once reached out to him during his five years in Congress. One time, he said, DeSantis’ team invited him to a news conference following Hurricane Ian, but then told him he wouldn’t be part of it once he arrived. Steube, who was away from Congress for an extended period earlier this year recovering from a fall off a ladder, said that Trump was one of the first people he remembers calling him in the ICU.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To this day I have not heard from Gov. DeSantis,” Steube told Politico.

On Wednesday afternoon, another Florida endorsement from Trump rolled in—and from another one of the members that DeSantis’ team had specifically asked to wait to make a call. It was longtime Rep. Vern Buchanan, hardly a MAGA firebrand. According to CNN, it “didn’t go unnoticed” to Buchanan how DeSantis offered him no help in his (losing) race for Ways and Means Committee chair, or how DeSantis drew him out of his home county in the previous redistricting cycle without speaking to him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two more Florida members for Trump are reportedly on the way.

Now: If DeSantis wasn’t polling quite so poorly against Trump as of late, Steube might not care so much about who did or didn’t call him in the hospital, and Buchanan might forgive and forget a missed conversation here or there. Trump’s willingness to give out his phone number and chit-chat rank-and-file elected Republicans is a true political skill that DeSantis lacks. The influx of endorsements, though, has more to do with the fact that he’s looking increasingly dominant in the primary, while DeSantis further entrenches himself in battle with an Orlando amusement park. House Republicans might as well get on Trump’s good side—or, rather, avoid getting on his bad side—now.