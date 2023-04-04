The Trump Indictment Is Not the Slam-Dunk Case Democrats Wanted

The indictment against Donald Trump was finally unsealed in Justice Juan Merchan’s Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday, with the former president present to deliver his plea of “not guilty.” It charges Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, a felony under New York law. A statement of facts released by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg confirms that every charge arises from Trump’s participation in a scheme to pay off porn actor Stormy Daniels so she would not reveal their affair shortly before the 2016 election.

Falsifying business records “with intent to defraud,” by itself, is a mere misdemeanor under New York law. It is only elevated to a Class E felony, punishable by 1–5 years in prison, when committed with “intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.” So Bragg’s challenge is to prove not only that Trump illegally concealed his hush money payments, but also that he did so in furtherance of another crime. That crime, Bragg’s announcement of the indictment confirms, is a violation of election law: Bragg argues that Trump devised this scheme with the intent to influence the 2016 election by preventing voters from learning of his affair.

The indictment does not indicate exactly how Bragg plans to connect these dots. It does suggest, however, that the district attorney will attempt to frame the payments as part of Trump’s more expansive plot to suppress negative stories that could cost him the 2016 race. If Bragg can persuade a Manhattan jury of this plot beyond a reasonable doubt—and no technical defects cause Merchan to throw out the case—he will secure a felony conviction of the ex-president.

In broad strokes, these charges are exactly what we expected. They focus on Trump’s decision, in the fall of 2016, to stop the public from learning of his affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. Daniels shopped her story to the National Enquirer; the tabloid’s publisher, David Pecker, promptly notified Trump’s team of the offer. Trump then directed Michael Cohen, his longtime fixer, to give Daniels $130,000 to secure her silence, through a shell company of Cohen’s creation. Later, Trump gave Cohen $420,000 for his work (in monthly installments, each now a separate charge in the indictment). Naturally, he wanted to conceal the payments. So Trump labeled them as legal expenses for a retainer agreement with Cohen that did not actually exist. Federal prosecutors eventually charged Cohen for his involvement in this plot, and he pleaded guilty, serving several years in prison.

At this point, Trump’s legal team does not seriously dispute the fact that he paid off Daniels; thanks to Cohen’s prosecution, it’s a matter of public record. Instead, Trump’s team contests the claim that he falsified business records in order to influence the election. Unfortunately for the ex-president, Bragg appears to have all the evidence he needs to prove that Trump did, in fact, lie about the 34 payments: The indictment contains the date and voucher number of each false entry in the Detail General Ledger for the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust. Under New York law, it is pretty clear that Trump’s actions, as alleged, were made with “intent to defraud.” So this aspect of the charges should be a slam dunk.

The problem for Bragg is that they’re only misdemeanors, and the district attorney wants a felony conviction. Why? Most obviously, to ensure that his prosecution does not look like petty, partisan effort to give Trump a mere slap on the wrist. But there’s a purely legal reason, too: The statute of limitations may have passed for misdemeanor charges, but it surely has not for felony charges. That’s why the timing of the payoff is so crucial: Bragg argues that the scheme “violated election laws,” which transforms the charge into a Class E felony.

The statement of facts released on Tuesday seems designed to validate this narrative, depicting the alleged misconduct as election-related offenses above all else. For instance, it alleges that Trump told Cohen to delay the payment to Daniels for “as long as possible,” because if he lost the election, “it would not matter if the story became public” and “they could avoid paying altogether.” (Further communications by Cohen in which he carries out the “delay” plan are preserved in “emails and text messages” in the district attorney’s possession.) Moreover, the statement of facts notes that the National Enquirer’s parent company admitted to the Justice Department in 2018 that it participated in the scheme to ensure that Daniels “did not publicize damaging allegations” about Trump “before the 2016 presidential election and thereby influence that election.”

But what election law, exactly, did this plot run afoul of? The entire prosecution hinges on that question—and yet neither the indictment nor the statement of facts identifies it. Instead, Bragg briefly described them in a press conference afterward: a New York law that prohibits any conspiracy to “promote or prevent the election of any person to a public office by unlawful means” and a federal limit on campaign contributions. It’s not totally clear whether violation of a federal law can transform the business record charge from a misdemeanor to a felony, so that theory is somewhat shaky. That leaves the New York law against conspiring to promote a candidate’s election illegally. Bragg’s theory appears to be that the National Enquirer’s parent company, American Media Inc., made false statements in its own books to cover up its role in the hush money plot—which, in turn, was designed to promote Trump’s candidacy.

These charges will be difficult to prove. There can be no doubt that the district attorney faces an uphill climb. They tell the story of a complex conspiracy to illicitly alter the course of the 2016 election—potentially, a powerful tale of corruption that persuades both the jury and the public of this prosecution’s necessity. But Bragg’s legal theory is, if not convoluted, a fairly confusing effort to patch together disparate offenses into one alleged crime, carried out over 34 illegal payments. This is not at all the slam-dunk case that so many Democrats wanted.