In New York, the NYPD has ordered every officer in the department to report to work in uniform on Tuesday, when Donald Trump is expected to surrender after a still-sealed indictment was passed down last week. Downtown, the police have built what amounts to a fortress around the Manhattan Criminal Court, where the former president will be arraigned. Elaborate security precautions have been taken inside the court, too, all to brace for a potential Jan. 6-style event—or even a violent anti-Trump counterprotest.

Advertisement

Is there real reason to believe either is likely on Tuesday? Prior to the indictment, when Trump said it was imminent and called for unrest, I put that question to Colin P. Clarke, the director of policy and research at the Soufan Group, a security consultancy. He told me that while lone-wolf attackers were always possible, the groundswell he’d seen in some previous Trump flashpoints wasn’t forming in the online corners where the former president’s most intense supporters tend to congregate. Pro-Trump protests planned in Manhattan subsequently flopped.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

But in the two weeks since then, things have changed. Echoing Trump’s “witch hunt” language, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene vowed to lead a protest in New York on Tuesday. Trump, too, has escalated his rhetoric, calling on his supporters to act now or face “a nation in decline.” The Western States Center, a left-leaning group that tracks extremism online, told me Sunday that with violent rhetoric on the rise, the chances of violence also rise—but noted many observers in their field predict organized action may fizzle out. A researcher told me the precautions in New York make sense, but don’t necessarily indicate a growing threat.

Advertisement

On Sunday, I called back Clarke and asked him what he made of the developments since we last spoke, what’s happening on the fringe Trump corners of the internet, and what he ultimately expects to see in Manhattan on Tuesday. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Aymann Ismail: What’s changed since the last time we talked?

Colin Clarke: I would say that the potential for violence is a bit more real because now that the indictment actually happened. To Trump’s hardcore supporters, this is what he predicted coming true. The fact that Trump has made some pretty blatant statements about taking action, that Republicans have rallied around him, that folks like Marjorie Taylor Greene are using this to further divide the country, that the NYPD is doing the right thing by preparing for the worst, these are all things that we’ve kind of predicted. I just hope that the next logical step, which many fear a Trump supporter doing something beyond the pale, doesn’t also come true. People predicted it after the Mar-a-Lago raid, and it happened. We’ll see.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is there a scale to help us understand the likelihood of that actually happening? I know that you’ll probably hate this comparison, but if you were a meteorologist, what’s the map behind you saying?

Advertisement

It’s just really difficult to quantify. The baseline is we’re living in a time of heightened tensions where conspiracy theories and disinformation have pushed people toward the edge. There’s a lot of people that are still suffering from anxiety and mental illness that are still imbibing dangerous conspiracy theories. And when someone like Trump whips people up into a frenzy and then says, “Take your country back,” and paints himself as a martyr—if you go online and spend time on Telegram and some of these other places, the imagery is hard to mistake. It’s Trump as a martyr. It’s Trump as Rambo, as a savior. There’s almost this quasi-religious imagery to a lot of it, which is also what pulls in the Christian nationalist element and the QAnon folks. It’s a pretty broad and diverse base in terms of who make up hardcore MAGA supporters. And among those are also a lot of people that are very anti-government in nature. And that’s why he gave his campaign rally really recently in Waco, Texas to mark that anniversary and curry favor with the most fervently anti-government of his base.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

What chatter are you seeing about the indictment on far-right message boards? Have you seen any calls for mobilization?

It’s just the same old. There’s always this steady, low-level call to take action in very veiled terms among Trump supporters that fear the end is imminent—this kind of quasi-religious, quasi-apocalyptic messaging. It’s hard to say if that’s increased; I don’t know that it has. But when you have a pressure point like Trump being indicted, you will have very small numbers of people that are willing to do real-world physical acts of violence. Even if that’s half a dozen people, that’s still a lot that the authorities have to contend with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the temperature where it is now, and no indication the right wing will lower it, what happens next?

I would’ve guessed by now that Trump would be on the outs, that people maybe would’ve moved on to DeSantis. But that hasn’t happened. I see continued defense of Trump. He’s clearly still got a stranglehold on a significant portion of the Republican Party. Politicians in Congress right now still live in fear of him and will do anything not to anger him, which is kind of cowardly, but that makes it so hard to say what happens. This, by the way, may also not be the end of his legal trouble. I’ve given up trying to make predictions about Trump a long time ago, because he almost always defies conventional wisdom in many ways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There has been sharp rhetoric from the right that this is a political persecution, and the justice system is unraveling. What do you see as the long-term impact of that?

That was a large part of what happened Jan. 6, except it wasn’t the justice system per se, it was the electoral system. So I think there is a useful analogy there. And to be honest, I think there’s a credible argument to be made that the timing of this seems oddly political. Given all the things that Trump has done over all the years, why now? There’s been reporting that the D.A., Alvin Bragg, had declined to try this case until he was pressured politically. Is there something to that in deep-blue Manhattan? I don’t know. But the fact that there’s even a question about it means Trump is going to exploit that to rile people up. It doesn’t change the fact that he may have broken the law—that’s up to the courts to decide—but the timing issue is what I think has been giving him kind of a lifeline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His announcing his 2024 presidential candidacy did come early. Some speculated about that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Perhaps he did see a lot of this coming and tried to get out in front of it. I think the fact that he was warning people that he would be indicted was clearly an attempt to get out in front of it to socialize it among his supporters. In saying, “Look, I’ve predicted this. It’s all part of the setup.” You can question the timing, but you can’t question the fact that these are seemingly legitimate charges. It certainly seems like the pieces are there, that there was some kind of foul play.

One right-wing message board I occasionally browse is full of suspicion about the case being flimsy, and a recent Slate piece did indicate that this case will, in fact, be difficult to prosecute. Are there other kernels of truth that might galvanize the supporters further that the media is ignoring?

Advertisement

If he does beat this, I think it plays in his favor of saying, “Look, it was another baseless witch hunt” and this could actually make him more popular. If you add up all the interventions by external actors over the past couple of election cycles, James Comey about Hillary Clinton’s server is a good example, it does kind of lend one to believe that there’s something else going on here. And at least to me, it’s worrisome that we could have another replay of something that ends up actually playing a bigger role in the election than it ought to. That’s a concern I have. The other thing is that this is red meat for our adversaries like Russia, which is really good at pushing mis-, dis-, and mal-information campaigns within the United States around these exact highly politically divisive topics. This is kind of low hanging fruit for a country like Russia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From a national security standpoint, what do you wish more journalists would do about covering Trump?

The media absolutely is part of the problem. Trump sells whether you’re left, middle, or right of center. He generates news. I’ll just say that even from someone that covers serious terrorism, national security issues, that stuff gets pushed to the sidelines when Trump does really anything. We’ve been so fixated and focused on one individual personality, much to the detriment of making our society more educated or have a better understanding of real public-policy issues. It’s become the pulse of Trump, and that’s related to the media across the board.

I’d say to journalists, just be judicious in trying to figure out if news related to Trump is actually newsworthy or not. He’s played this card riling people up every time he makes these threats. On the periphery are these concerns of domestic terrorism or political violence, so it does make it relevant particularly after Jan. 6. Every time he starts making these threats, we have to take them seriously, because we’d be foolish if we didn’t. But we need to be more aware of the way Trump has insinuated himself perpetually into the story.