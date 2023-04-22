Dominion’s Defense of Democracy Was Always a Negotiating Tactic

On Tuesday Fox News abruptly agreed to a settlement with Dominion, the voting machine company that the network relentlessly defamed after the 2020 election. The $787.5 million payout to Dominion is huge—perhaps the largest defamation settlement in history—but spared Fox News the humiliation of a trial that would have fully exposed it knowing efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory. In this week’s Slate Plus segment of Amicus, Mark Joseph Stern and Dahlia Lithwick discussed the case and what it tells us about the law’s ability—or inability—to save democracy. Their conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Dahlia Lithwick: Mark, this week you and I thought the Dominion trial would be happening and we’d all be watching. But we aren’t because, they settled. Are you surprised?

Mark Joseph Stern: Of course Dominion settled—in retrospect, it was probably always going to settle. Dominion is a private company and what they really wanted here, above everything else, was to be made whole after Fox News slandered it relentlessly and threatened its entire business. You know, Fox tried to persuade election officials that they couldn’t trust Dominion’s voting machines, and that their machines were the key to massive voter fraud that let Joe Biden steal the election.

That was an existential threat to Dominion’s ability to continue making a profit, so the company had to sue. They used the threat of a trial, in which all these secrets would come out, as a bargaining chip. They went all the way to jury selection because they were pressing Fox as hard as they could for a big settlement. And that’s what they got. Now they can expand further into the market. And they got Fox to—well, not quite to apologize, but to say in the passive tense that mistakes were made, which was probably the best they were going to do. And in the process, we got this extraordinary discovery where all these texts and conversations came out which showed that Fox, from executives on down, knew they were promoting lies about these machines that were demonstrably false an didn’t stop it. In fact, they often encouraged it. Americans who are open to such truths can now recognize, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that Fox News is a lying propaganda machine that doesn’t care what’s true and what’s false.

So look, it’s disappointing for us as journalists—we wanted a big trial, we wanted more information to come out, we wanted these executives and anchors on the stand, finally forced to reveal their laws. But ultimately, that’s not what Dominion needed. It needed a huge settlement, and that’s what it got.

Dahlia Lithwick: I had two thoughts at the beginning of the week when the settlement was announced. One is that this is yet more proof positive that the law is not going to keep saving us. We keep thinking that there is this thing called “the law that is going to keep making us whole,” but it’s not. And two, that capitalism is not going to save us, either. This was a rational, self-interested decision by an entity that, as you said, made the best decision for itself. Our notion that Dominion had the responsibility to take down the lying liars at Fox was something we imported onto it. That’s not part of the rational calculus of how Dominion does business.

Mark Joseph Stern: And there’s nothing about capitalism that naturally supports democracy, right? We choose to have democracy and a market economy in the United States, but as some other countries like China are increasingly showing, capitalism does not necessarily foster democratic government or rule by the people. I don’t want to get too deep into Marxist philosophy here, but I think this case sort of encapsulates that for a long time, so many of us pundits said Dominion was doing democracy a solid by exposing all these lies. And Dominion positioned itself that way, as though it really wanted to get to the bottom of these laws. But the reality was, that was always a bargaining chip. It was a negotiating tactic. And when the money came through and it was a big enough figure for Dominion, they settled and walked out of that courtroom with big smiles on their faces.

Dahlia: I do think everything that would’ve come out at trial would’ve been gilding the lily, because it had already come out in the course of discovery. And you can read those texts of Fox News hosts saying what they’re saying. In some sense, it feels like the impeachment again—we didn’t need the revelations of a trial to know what we know. So should we really be hugely angry at Dominion for not somehow landing the plan when, for all intents and purposes, it’s all out there, and you just needed to read it?

Mark: But that last part is so important, right? You still needed to read it. I think the hope was that this trial would focus more people’s attention on this—it would make it a nightly news story. Accounts of the cross-examination between an anchor and a lawyer would’ve gone viral on Twitter. It would’ve stayed in the news cycle for much longer.

This is something that you and I have issues with when we cover the Supreme Court—there’s a big terrible decision, people pay attention to it for one or two days, and then it kind of fades away. A lot of controversies around the court just fade and there’s not much we can do to revive interest. I find it fascinating that this past week, it has somehow become a big news story, again, that Clarence Thomas omitted his wife’s nearly $700,000 of income from the Heritage Foundation in the aughts. That was a big story a long time ago, and it only gets the true, viral attention now because it’s coming on the heels of these other stories about Thomas. There’s an attention economy issue here, and I think another reason to hope for a trial at some point, because a trial is going to get this information before a lot more eyeballs.

Dahlia: In the first piece we co-wrote on Clarence Thomas’ latest scandal, I think the first note we had was: This is more of the same. Nothing about this should shock and surprise us. This is not new. But it’s just the nature of the news that we have these neatly packaged umbrage cycles to get people angry. In some sense, that’s what Fox was doing all along. And it’s a failure of the media to explain both Dominion and Clarence Thomas in a way that remains salient for a long time to come.