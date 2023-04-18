We are now in week two of the Dianne Feinstein saga, in which Democrats’ willingness to jeopardize their own agenda to accommodate the ailing, absentee senator will be on full display.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, per Feinstein’s request, is asking that Feinstein be allowed to be temporarily removed, and replaced, on the all-important Senate Judiciary Committee, which has been gummed up for months due to her absence. The California senator was diagnosed with shingles in March, and her office does not have a timetable for her return to Washington DC.

The timing is crucial. Because of Feinstein’s absence, Democrats have lost their majority in the committee and have been prevented from advancing Biden’s judicial nominees—arguably, the most important thing Democrats can be doing right now, especially without control of the House.

Schumer will need unanimous consent from the full Senate to pull off a temporary replacement. Already it looks like he won’t get it. Republican Sens. Tom Cotton and Marsha Blackburn, both of whom are actually on Judiciary, have said they will oppose it. Without unanimous consent, the other alternative is for Democrats to recruit 10 Republicans to create a filibuster-proof majority to sign off on the highly unusual mid-session change. So far, even moderate Republican senators have signaled that they’re not inclined.

So, it will be Republicans who decide what becomes of Feinstein. If 10 Republican allies come to her rescue, Feinstein will eventually be able to indefinitely “work from home,” per her team’s recent comments to Politico. But at least she won’t be single-handedly torpedoing the most important thing national Democrats can be doing right now. The Senate Judiciary Committee is now also tasked with holding hearings regarding the ever-expanding ethics scandals of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas. And it needs a present, functioning majority to do so.

On the face of it, Republicans should be giddy that Biden’s judges are stuck in committee due to Feinstein’s absence. And they are certainly saying that they won’t help her out. But it’s possible that some might come to her aid for a more strategic reason: They may be able to finagle some assurance from Schumer that someone they like will be temporarily elevated to Feinstein’s seat on the committee. One name that keeps coming up? Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Some might say that’s a fine trade for Democrats; Sinema has been a rubber stamp for Biden’s judges in the past, having never voted down a Biden judge. But this is not the same Sinema of the bygone 117th Congress. Sinema ditched her Democratic affiliation in December and has since repeatedly disparaged her former Democratic colleagues in the press. She is seemingly in a dead sprint to the right, courting big conservative donors to fund her independent reelection campaign. It’s absolutely not assured that she will behave in a favorable manner as the decisive vote on a Judiciary committee with 11 Democrats and 10 Republicans. In fact, she could imperil the whole project. (Elevating her might also play poorly with other Senate Democrats, as Sinema would be getting a top committee appointment after repeatedly insulting her colleagues and working against them.)

Even if Feinstein does get off of Judiciary temporarily, the job of being a senator has a litany of other demands that she is effectively shirking from 3,000 miles away. And that won’t be fully resolved even after she recovers from shingles. Feinstein’s precipitous mental decline has been an open secret for years.

Because the Senate is run by an astonishing array of largely made-up rules, there is one other course of action that would allow Feinstein to stay, explained here by the American Prospect’s David Dayen. In short, Schumer could disregard the recommendations of the Senate parliamentarian and simply enact these changes with a simple majority, known as the “nuclear option.” But he’d need full buy-in from Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema (which would be unlikely), and it would force Dems to contend with the optics disaster of having fought harder to keep an inactive 89-year-old in the Senate than for their $15 minimum wage proposal of 2021, when they refused to challenge the parliamentarian.

If Republicans do make good on this threat to oppose Feinstein’s temporary replacement, it’s hard to see how she could stay in office. Her absence is blocking the effectiveness of the Senate Judiciary Committee at a moment when the impact of judicial appointments and the work of the Democratic senate has never been clearer. Both the rulings of Fifth Circuit Trump appointee Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk effectively outlawing the abortion drug mifepristone, and the Clarence Thomas scandal, add even more urgency to an already urgent situation.

So far, she has missed three-quarters of all votes in the 118th congress: Some 40 million Americans in the country’s biggest and most important state currently enjoy half the representation of the 500,000 residents of Wyoming. Politico has reported that she may not make it back to the Capitol for two years.

This is the way it ends then, not with a bang, but with a parade of eyerolls and punchlines about the obvious discrepancies between what Feinstein’s staff says and her own rare public utterances; questions about her physical and mental inability to do the job; and a constant resurfacing of her very worst political moments, including her decision to fly the Confederate flag over San Francisco as mayor. There is, to boot, a borderline insulting charm offensive being waged by some California House Democrats and Senate sympathizers who claim that pushing for Feinstein to step aside is all sexism. One particularly representative number from Rep. Norma Torres:

Dear @SenFeinstein please get well soon.



When women age or get sick, the men are quick to push them aside.

When men age or get sick, they get a promotion. #WomensRights ARE #HumanRights — Rep. Norma Torres (@NormaJTorres) April 13, 2023

There’s no justification for Democrats to continue on like this. If (when) Feinstein does resign, it will then kick off a highly contentious process in California.

What to look forward to then?

Governor Gavin Newsom pledged in 2021 to appoint a Black woman to Feinstein’s senate seat if given the chance; after appointing senator Alex Padilla as Kamala Harris’s replacement for California’s other senate seat, there is immense pressure on him to make good on that pledge.

But given that the election for Feinstein’s seat in 2024 is already well underway, and incumbents are all but guaranteed to win reelection, Newsom will almost certainly have to appoint someone who is willing to pledge not to run for reelection. Having both senate seats indefinitely occupied by politicians who were initially appointed and not elected is a nonstarter for a state that prides itself on its democratic commitments.

The simplest solution would be to appoint Oakland congresswoman Barbara Lee, who is in the 2024 race and facing an early fundraising deficit. But 20 months as senator may not seem terribly enticing to Lee compared to a full six-year term. And that 20-month term also stands to get shorter and less enticing still as Feinstein’s handlers continue to insist, despite what is evident to all politics watchers, that she is nearly better and about to storm back into DC in fighting form. There are many other talented and qualified Black female politicians in California, but at a certain point the offer will be almost insulting.

This dreadful outcome was entirely foreseeable when Feinstein ran for re-election in 2018. It’s why the California Democratic party opposed her. Her mental decline was understood even then, and her age meant that it was unlikely she’d get to 2024. But national party bigwigs like Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi swooped in and endorsed her anyways, because of an abiding and self-sabotaging respect for seniority. Feinstein, a fundraising maven, ran a close race despite a huge cash advantage.

Until very recently, one would have simply said that Feinstein had a historic career as California’s first female senator, one who notched some huge legislative triumphs for Democrats. But since 2018, she has been perhaps the worst offender of American political gerontocracy, overstaying her welcome and jeopardizing her own greatest accomplishments in the process. The longer this saga drags on, the more the latter will overwhelm the former. Democrats have been plenty hospitable towards Feinstein over years of her decline; it’s time she returns the favor.