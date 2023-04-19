Any hope Senate Democrats may have held that Republicans would go along with their plan to temporarily replace ailing California Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the Senate Judiciary Committee crashed and burned this week. And short of finding the right combination of words that gets Feinstein to retire—a combination that’s eluded Democrats so far—it’s not clear that they have another move to get their judicial confirmation schedule back to pace.

The indefinite absence of Feinstein, who at 89 has been in noticeable cognitive decline for years and is now recovering from a case of shingles, has left the Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked at 10-10 between Republicans and Democrats and unable to advance Democrats’ more partisan nominees. Democrats want to re-balance the federal judiciary after Republicans moved it sharply to the right under the Trump administration. Each week that conveyor belt is inoperable cuts against the bigger goal. (Also, without Feinstein, the Judiciary Committee doesn’t have the votes to subpoena Justice Clarence Thomas if it wanted to do so, complicating another issue on Democrats’ plate.)

Following some chirping from within her party last week that Feinstein should resign, the California senator released a statement saying that she would return to Washington “as soon as possible,” but that she had authorized Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to temporarily replace her on Judiciary Committee. Schumer said he would “ask” the Senate the following week.

Senators, generally, don’t like to mess with each other’s committee assignments. Committee assignments do have to be approved by the full Senate, but they’re usually done so, via unanimous consent, in about five seconds. Senate Democrats probably didn’t entirely think norms would protect them in this special case, where they’re trying to temporarily swap in a warm body to get their partisan judicial agenda back on track. But not even a single Republican on Monday said they would go along with Schumer’s “ask.”

The first two Republican senators to say they would block the move were two conservatives on the Judiciary Committee, Sens. Tom Cotton and Marsha Blackburn. Par for the course. But when North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis—who would likely be one of the 10 Republican senators Democrats would need to break a filibuster on swapping out Feinstein—announced he wouldn’t go along, it was obvious Republicans’ hostility to the move was more widespread.

Senate Republicans had a variety of different reasons for opposing Democrats’ plan, suited to their personal brands. Cotton and Blackburn, as conservatives, were ideologically straightforward: They wouldn’t abet the Left in advancing its sinister agenda. Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy, who likes to play cheeky, told reporters that Feinstein told him “she’ll be back soon,” and that he takes “her at her word. She’s always been truthful to me.” Maine Sen. Susan Collins, whose brand is bipartisanship and cross-aisle friendships, tried to portray acquiescence to Feinstein’s own request that she be temporarily replaced as an offense to her “good friend.”

“Senator Feinstein has been an extraordinary senator, and she’s a good friend of mine,” Collins told reporters. “During the past two years, there’s been a concerted campaign to force her off of the Judiciary Committee. And I will have no part of that.”

Others, like South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds, said it was up to Republican leadership to decide the path forward. And then Mr. “Republican Leadership,” himself, made his opinion pretty clear on the Senate floor Tuesday morning.

Calling Schumer’s request an “extremely unusual request” for which there was no precedent, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell—himself just back from an extended health-related absence— said that “Senate Republicans will not take part in sidelining a temporarily-absent colleague off a committee just so Democrats can force through their very worst nominees.”

And that was that. By the time his weekly press conference came around Tuesday afternoon, Schumer was terse in answering questions about the issue.

“Look,” he said, “I spoke to Sen. Feinstein just a few days ago, and she and I are both very hopeful that she will return very soon.”

Where do Democrats’ plans to jump the judicial confirmation factory go from here? There are a few different paths.

There is always the possibility that Sen. Feinstein does soon return to Washington and park herself in the Judiciary Committee room to say “aye” a few times during markups.

Democrats could also treat Republicans’ uniform rejection of their request to swap Feinstein as the opening of a negotiation, and make Republicans an offer. That could mean, for example, getting Democrats to agree to lock in the “blue slip” practice, which allows senators to block judicial nominees from their home states. But many progressives and Democrats are already riding Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin for being too deferential to Republicans on the issue. If Democrats go so far as to cut a deal with Republicans on another matter that hurts their ability to confirm judges, the situation must be quite bad.

Democrats’ best hope, though, is that they have a new way to pressure Feinstein into resigning after showing they were unable to accommodate her request for a temporary swap-out. This would be a somewhat dirty piece of business that Democrats aren’t going to spell out on-the-record. But it’s what some Republicans believe Democrats’ plan has been all along.

“The Dems are sort of using this because they want pressure on her to resign,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune told Politico on Monday. “And I think this gives them sort of a lever to do that.”

Maybe the failure to temporarily replace Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee, and the attendant pressure that puts on her to resign altogether, will be the One Weird Trick that finally gets her to throw in the towel. But she stayed in the Senate after losing her status as top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee. She stayed in the Senate despite being deemed unfit to serve as president pro tempore of the Senate. Democrats are dealing with a rather strong-willed person here. They may just have to wait for her to return, however long—if ever—that takes.