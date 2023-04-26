After months of verbal posturing over the one issue Congress must get done this year—raising the federal debt limit—the dispute will enter a new phase this week: Legislative posturing. House Republicans will attempt, with little margin for error, to pass a party-line bill to raise the debt limit.

The bill they’re trying to pass has zero chance of becoming law, but there are significant stakes to its passage. House Republicans need to show they’re capable of passing any bill to raise the debt limit—even a fantastical wish-list of an opening bid—if they want their position to be taken seriously at all.

Advertisement

And it’s not yet clear that they can show that.

The debt ceiling is a statutory limit on the amount of debt the federal government can issue to pay its already-accrued bills. Since Congress regularly spends more than it takes in, the debt limit needs to be raised regularly. If it’s not, there would be a sharp, overnight reduction in government spending, and global financial chaos, U.S. credit downgrades, possible debt default, and a loss of confidence in the dollar that could threaten its status as the world’s reserve currency could ensue. Failing to raise the debt limit would be far more catastrophic than, say, a government shutdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been saying all year that House Republicans won’t raise the debt limit unless Democrats agree to spending cuts and other Republican priorities. They view it as their one moment of leverage this year. Democrats, led by the White House, have held steadfast to their position that they won’t negotiate over maintaining the full faith and credit of the United States. Democrats’ refusal to negotiate stems from their trauma from the 2011 debt ceiling crisis, when President Obama did negotiate with House Republicans—a scarring experience that led to a downgrade of the United States’ credit rating.

Advertisement

McCarthy has been pleading with Biden to come to the negotiating table, to no avail. But some Democrats are beginning to worry aloud that Biden’s position is untenable, that negotiations are inevitable, and that they ought to begin soon given that the deadline will likely come sometime in June.

House Republicans feel they can accelerate that Democratic angst, and truly put the ball in Biden’s court, by passing their opening offer. The 320-page bill they released last week, which would raise the debt limit for roughly a year (just in time for the heat of election season, great!), is a laundry list of conservative desires. The Limit, Save, Grow Act would:

Advertisement

• Revert discretionary spending to the previous fiscal year’s levels, amounting to a roughly $130 billion spending cut. Further, it would limit increases in spending going forward by 1 percent each year for the next ten years.

Advertisement

• Apply additional work requirements to federal benefit programs for the poor like Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, food stamps, and Medicaid.

• Nix Biden’s student debt relief plan (which is still tied up in courts).

• Claw back unspent COVID funds.

• Repeal the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy tax credits and expanded funding for the Internal Revenue Service.

Advertisement

• Implement House Republicans’ signature energy bill, H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Costs Act.

Why is all this semi-disparate stuff thrown together in the same bill? Because McCarthy has found that of the seventy trillion different combination of legislative actions available to him, this is the only one that could get 218 out of 222 House Republicans to vote for a debt limit increase.

Advertisement

Could.

As of Tuesday afternoon, before a planned Wednesday vote, McCarthy still did not have the votes. The problems come from a few factions.

Among the hard-liners in the Freedom Caucus, there are some who simply do not believe, under any circumstances, in voting to increase the debt limit, especially from its current $31.4 trillion. Others argue that the federal benefit work requirements are too soft or implemented too far in the future. New York Rep. George Santos—who represents a moderate district but is positioning himself as MAGA, because he’s just winging it—is pretending like he could be a “no” because the work requirements are too weak. More likely, Santos is just mad at McCarthy for laughing last week when asked about Santos filing for reelection, and he wants to be annoying for a few days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

More moderate and vulnerable Republicans, meanwhile, don’t necessarily want to walk the plank on a go-nowhere bill that could be used against them in campaign ads. If actually implemented, the discretionary funding cuts would cut too deep, the work requirements would be too onerous, and the clean energy tax credits would be damaging for clean energy jobs—and those aren’t just confined to blue districts!

There’s one faction, though, that appears to represent a surprisingly serious threat: the Corn People. Among the energy tax credits that would be repealed would be several for biofuels. Think: Ethanol. Think: Midwest Republicans. Three of the four congressional seats in Iowa—the Corn People’s nerve center—are competitive, and four of the four are held by Republicans. The Iowans, as of Tuesday afternoon, were not yet on board.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McCarthy and his leadership team say they won’t reopen the package to any additional changes. Of course, that’s what they all say until they recognize that they need to make additional changes to pass the bill.

Most of the stuff in this bill has less than zero chance of becoming law under a Democratic Senate and Democratic president. Work requirements aren’t happening. Senate Democrats and Joe Biden will not agree to repeal their own signature climate legislation and replace it with Republicans’ oil and gas plan.

But the fate of House Republicans’ bill this week will dictate the trajectory of the remainder of the debt ceiling saga.

If Republicans pass it, the intra-party pressure on Biden to come to the table with McCarthy and negotiate some sort of spending agreement—maybe claw back some COVID funds, maybe agree to some spending restraints (that future Congresses can always override)—will reach a new level.

Advertisement

If Republicans can’t pass it—if they can’t even agree on an opening bid—it validates Biden’s strategy of refusing to take them seriously as a negotiating partner. The House Republican majority would be sidelined in talks, with the nexus of action likely moving to a Senate negotiation that the House is ultimately forced to swallow, largely with Democratic votes, near the debt limit deadline. And then the chatter from McCarthy’s right, about whether it’s time to reassess his speakership, could begin in earnest.

The floor vote on this bill—whenever it happens—could make for the most compelling television since McCarthy won the speaker’s gavel in the first place.