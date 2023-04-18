So, Is Clarence Thomas at Real Risk Here? Absolutely.

Controversy has exploded over Justice Clarence Thomas’ financial entanglements with Harlan Crow, a billionaire and major GOP donor, including private plane and yacht travel and real estate transactions. Having administered the Ethics in Government Act in the White House as ethics counsels for presidents of both parties, we believe that Thomas was required to report his financial dealings with Crow. He failed to do so. That is why we have joined Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington in asking the U.S. Department of Justice and the chief justice of the Supreme Court to open investigations into whether, as it appears, Thomas violated the law.

First we learned that Thomas did not disclose years of gifts of luxury travel that he received from Crow in his annual financial disclosure reports—despite apparently being required to do so by the Act. It requires judges and justices to file an annual financial disclosure report. The law provides that disclosures must include the “identity of the source, a brief description, and the value of all gifts,” and the Judiciary Conference Filing Instructions says that all gifts over $415 must be disclosed. Similar information is required for gifts of travel reimbursement under the Act.

Then it emerged that Thomas failed to make yet another required disclosure—the $133,363 sale by the justice and his family to Crow of three properties in Savannah, Georgia. The law requires justices to report “a brief description, the date, and category of value of any purchase, sale or exchange which exceeds $1,000 […] in real property.” This required Thomas to disclose the transaction in his report. He did not.

The law’s exemptions to reporting requirements do not apply here. Let’s start with the real estate transaction. A carve-out in the Act exempts Thomas from having to report sale of “property used solely as a personal residence of the reporting individual or the individual’s spouse.” While Thomas’ mother has lived in one of the properties sold to Crow, Thomas and his wife did not. Moreover, nobody lived in the other two properties that Crow bought; they were empty lots, not “a personal residence.”

As for the travel, the relevant exemptions do not apply either. The so-called “personal hospitality” exemption says “any food, lodging, or entertainment received as personal hospitality of an individual need not be reported.” The Act defines “personal hospitality” as “hospitality extended for a nonbusiness purpose by an individual, not a corporation or organization, at the personal residence of that individual or the individual’s family or on property or facilities owned by that individual or the individual’s family.”

But this does not include plane or yacht travel. It never did, and everyone knows that. In the White House, we told everyone that they had to report flights paid for by close personal friends.

Our reading of the exemption was recently confirmed, on March 14, when the Judicial Conference clarified the contours of the “personal hospitality” exception in its filing instructions. These instructions explain the longstanding statutory language and state: “The personal hospitality gift reporting exemption applies only to food, lodging, or entertainment” and “the reporting exemption does not include […] gifts other than food, lodging or entertainment, such as transportation that substitutes for commercial transportation.”

But that just reinforces what was already clear: As other ethics scholars and practitioners have also noted, there was never material ambiguity about Crow’s gifts to Thomas or the justice’s responsibility to report them. Yacht and air travel are not “food, lodging, or entertainment,” and disclosure has always been required by the Act.

Thomas’ previous 1997 reporting of other private plane travel suggests that he understood this. That earlier travel was reported publicly in 2004, creating criticism. Then he stopped reporting. That pattern calls into question his defense of his failure to report; the notion that he was advised he didn’t need to disclose the travel strains credulity.

As detailed in the CREW complaint we joined, Thomas appears to have exposed himself to sanctions under the Act, which empowers the attorney general to bring a civil action against violators, resulting in up to $50,000 in penalties. The statute also imposes criminal penalties up to one year’s imprisonment and fines for “knowingly and willingly” falsifying a disclosure report and for “fail[ing] to file or report any information” required by the Act.

The Justice Department should investigate. By law, DOJ may initiate an investigation on its own or at the request of the Judicial Conference, and it would be appropriate for that body to request one. The chief justice also has the power to open an investigation and should do so, as he did in the Dobbs opinion leak. Undisclosed gifts from billionaires are as concerning as a leaked abortion opinion. Congress should open an investigation as well.

Thomas’ statement that he consulted with colleagues who told him this kind of gift need not be reported should be scrutinized by these authorities. He should identify which judges or justices (he claims) told him that and what he told them about the circumstances. They should be questioned as well.

The same is true of the real estate deal with Crow that Thomas failed to disclose. He should explain why he didn’t report it despite the form containing a dedicated space to report private sales, and despite his including the properties in previous disclosures; why he kept this deal secret while disclosing smaller assets like a stained-glass medallion and a life insurance policy; how the “market rate” at which the properties were sold was determined; the exact financial arrangements for Thomas’ mother, who continues to live at one of the properties reportedly rent-free; and whether that was in effect yet another Crow gift to Thomas.

We also need to know if Thomas has failed to disclose additional financial entanglements with Crow—or with others.

Past Supreme Court justices knew better. In 1969, Justice Abe Fortas was discovered to have taken consulting money from a family foundation of a financier who later sought Supreme Court review of his securities law conviction. The court did not hear the case and Justice Fortas did not participate in any way. This was before the Ethics in Government Act required disclosure of transactions with outside sources. Fortas returned the money. But none of that mattered. Democrats and Republicans in Congress called for Fortas to resign or be impeached. Chief Justice Earl Warren persuaded him to resign.

Thomas’ behavior calls his ethics into question and casts a shadow over the Supreme Court. He cannot cure that simply by amending his financial disclosures, as media reports indicate he now plans to do, only now that he has been discovered. That might be sufficient if this were his first transgression, but it is not. He has used up any excuses after being caught in a series of other financial disclosure omissions over the years. The situation comes on top of serious ethics questions about his failure to recuse from Jan. 6–related cases despite his wife’s involvement in that event.

Americans deserve answers about Thomas’ entanglements with Crow. DOJ, the chief justice, and Congress should get them. As Justice Louis Brandeis famously noted, “sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.” Legal accountability isn’t bad either.