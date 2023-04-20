In many conventional tellings of U.S. history, the Gilded Age—in which industrialist “robber barons” accumulated power and wealth by exploiting immigrants and children and bribing politicians—was followed by an era of progress (the Progressive Era, if you will), when various oppressive labor practices and forms of corruption were made illegal.

It’s an inspiring little narrative, the forward march of justice and whatnot. The United States, however, is currently experiencing what you might call the Regressive Era. Signature accomplishments like the eradication of Nazism and the universal adoption of vaccines have already been thrown in the toilet—and it appears, from two major stories currently in the news, that the general consensus about the undesirability of nakedly corrupt patronage arrangements and child labor may be falling apart as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The story of the child labor resurgence, as told in the New York Times, is that the Trump and Biden administrations’ crackdowns on undocumented family migration at the southern border have created incentives for children and teens to cross into the U.S. by themselves. These individuals, in the Times’ telling, have in turn been exploited by a network of sponsors and employers abetted by bureaucratic buck-passing. Just as one example: “More than 100 mostly Spanish-speaking children,” instead of attending school, were discovered working overnight hours “scouring meatpacking plants around the country” for a sanitation-services contractor. Reported child labor violations have quadrupled since 2015.

According to the Times, a number of federal workers sent word up the Biden administration chain of command in recent years that migrant children were in danger of being exploited after their release from holding facilities. These concerns, though, were evidently deemed less important than the political imperative to move the children out of the holding centers in order to avoid photos that convey the existence of a border surge or crisis, and the imperative to generally demonstrate “toughness” on immigration. (White House adviser Susan Rice comes off as having been irritated at the children’s parents for taking advantage of the United States’ purported generosity.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then there is the relationship between conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and multimillionaire real-estate developer Harlan Crow, a major Republican donor. ProPublica reported earlier this month that Crow has paid for Thomas to take a number of luxury vacations on his jet and yacht and at a resort he owns in upstate New York. Further reporting by ProPublica, CNN, and Slate has revealed that Crow bought several properties in Savannah, Georgia, from Thomas in 2014—and that Thomas’ mother still lives in one but does not pay rent to Crow. Thomas, essentially, has a wealthy patron whose ideological, economic, and partisan interests are advanced by Thomas’ jurisprudence—and he did not disclose any of these transactions, despite being required to do so.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas and Crow say the money that’s passed between them is just the result of a friendship that’s completely unrelated to Thomas’ work on the court. But that’s also how such arrangements were justified in earlier times, according to Richard White, an emeritus professor of history at Stanford University. “In the 19th century, relationships like those between Thomas and Crow were colloquially called friendship,” he said. “As Collis P. Huntington of the Southern Pacific and Central Pacific said, ‘We must take care of our friends.’” (Huntington, among other things, arranged for a friend who happened to chair the Senate’s Pacific Railroad Committee to receive 50,000 acres of valuable land—while also describing him as a “thoroughly honest” individual who would “bear no dictation” from the railroad.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s also a parallel between the current treatment of migrant children and the treatment of freed people’s children following the Civil War, when courts deemed Black parents incompetent and assigned their children to work for white employers, essentially creating a legal class of disposable laborers who didn’t have access to basic education. “While the countries of origin have changed, the belief that some people are too foreign to be Americans has not,” said Cathy Moran Hajo, the director of the Jane Addams Papers Project at Ramapo College in New Jersey. (Addams was a prominent social worker and activist in turn-of-the-century Chicago, and many of the children she worked with and advocated for were immigrants.)

Advertisement

While the White House claims that it has initiated a crackdown on child-labor practices, it does not have a strong record of matching its rhetoric to its actions regarding immigration abuses. Iowa and Arkansas, for their part, have recently rolled back laws that regulated the employment of workers as young as 14, which is certainly one way to prevent more violations from being recorded. Other Republican-run states are considering similar legislation.

“I thought, of all the social ills that Addams addressed, child labor was the one that wouldn’t revert,” said Hajo. In the Regressive Era, though, you should probably never say “never again.”