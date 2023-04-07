Is the Biden Administration Really Turning Against Transgender Students?

When Joe Biden’s Department of Education unveiled a proposed rule on Thursday regulating transgender students’ participation in school sports under Title IX, the announcement prompted two wildly different articles in the nation’s leading newspapers. The Washington Post reported that, “as a practical matter,” the regulation “would side with those who have opposed the inclusion of transgender athletes in high-profile cases.” (The paper later removed this sentence in a stealth-edit.) The New York Times, by contrast, led with the fact that the new rule would “prevent schools from enacting across-the-board bans,” though it would “block some transgender athletes” at a school’s “discretion.”

Advertisement

Who’s right? The New York Times is closer to the truth, but the reality is that it’s probably too soon to say how the rule will play out. Thursday’s proposal marks the Biden administration’s first effort to “compromise” on the rights of student-athletes. It is clearly designed to survive a legal challenge by locating a middle ground that grants protections to transgender students that are strong but not absolute. The rule is certainly a huge improvement from the Department of Education’s bigoted position under former President Donald Trump. But LGBTQ advocates expect much more of Biden, and any apprehension about the rule’s less-than-complete support for equality is understandable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The proposed rule itself is just a few sentences long. It states that, when a school restricts trans students’ participation in athletics, it triggers Title IX’s ban on discrimination “because of sex.” Thus, the policy must “be substantially related to the achievement of an important educational objective” and “minimize harm” to trans students. Mere hostility toward transgender people, the agency clarified, does not qualify as “an important educational objective.” But “fairness in competition” and “prevention of sports-related injury” do. The policy must also be tailored “for each sport, level of competition, and grade”—meaning the across-the-board bans passed in 20 states are impermissible. (To be clear, it still lets schools to enact more expansive protections for trans athletes, so blue jurisdictions can continue to guarantee 100 percent equal access to school sports.)

Advertisement

As the Department of Education acknowledges, the new standard is drawn from the Supreme Court’s equal protection jurisprudence, which applies “intermediate scrutiny” to sex-based classifications. The agency’s new rule would apply a form of intermediate scrutiny to school policies that discriminate against transgender athletes, on the grounds that anti-transgender discrimination is a form of sex discrimination. (Many courts, including the Supreme Court, have agreed with this logic.) The proposed test would, in effect, balance transgender students’ interest in playing sports against cisgender students’ interest in “fairness in competition” and avoiding injury. (The rule is aimed at K-12 education; the NCAA has adopted separate policies for college athletes that seem to satisfy the agency.)

Advertisement

The oddity here is that Title IX’s text does not actually incorporate this kind of balancing. It simply bars schools from discriminating “on the basis of sex.” When courts have applied this principle to transgender students, they have declined to weigh competing interests, instead just asking whether the student faced discrimination because of their identity. That’s one reason why the new rule surprised so many trans advocates: As journalist Erin Reed noted, portions of the document provoke the fear that schools will seize upon well-worn pretexts to “balance” transgender students’ rights into oblivion. Furthermore, claims that trans athletes have unfair advantages and imperil cisgender girls are conservative talking points against transgender equality. It was startling to see such ideas in a proposal from the administration of Joe Biden, who has called transgender discrimination “the civil rights issue of our time” for more than a decade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And yet, there are good reasons to adopt a more generous view of the new policy (while acknowledging that its rollout was borderline disastrous). GLAD, a renowned LGBTQ advocacy group, issued a statement “applaud[ing]” the proposal, praising the decision to let schools “adopt reasonable policies” that “take into account differences between sports and across levels of competition.” Shannon Minter, legal director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, told me that the Department of Education did “a good job of setting out a proposed standard that is reasonable, protects the dignity and equality of transgender students, and permits only very limited restrictions in elite competitions,” with a “baseline presumption” of inclusion. Minter added:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Given the relentless attacks on transgender people that have escalated over the past two years, it is understandable that some advocates are braced to fear the worst and concerned that the rule might be misinterpreted or misapplied to permit discrimination. But the Department’s explanation in the preamble to the proposed rule is very clear not only that blanket bans are unlawful, but that any restrictions must meet a stringent test and would pass muster only in the context of elite competitions.

Advertisement

That is likely the intent of the policy, as reflected through Thursday’s notice. The Department of Education stressed over and over again that an “educational objective” may not be “a pretext for an impermissible interest in singling out transgender students for disapproval or harm.” Moreover, schools may not “rely on overbroad generalizations that do not account for” the sport, “level of competition,” and grade of participants. Reading between the lines, the agency appears to think its rule will always protect students in elementary and middle school, where competition is less fierce and physical differences less pronounced. Only in high school will the proposal leave room for the (hopefully rare) exclusion of trans students.

Advertisement

For this rule to function in a manner that really promotes “fairness,” the agency is going to have to enforce it vigorously and consistently. In particular, it will need to shoot down inevitable efforts to dress up bigotry in the guise of an “important educational objective.” Before all that, however, the administration is going to have to defend this regulation in court—and there is news on that front, too: In a probable coincidence, the rule came out shortly after the Supreme Court refused to reinstate West Virginia’s blanket ban on transgender participation in school sports, with only two dissents. That order may have had more to do with West Virginia’s poor litigation strategy than the merits of the case. But it does raise the possibility that a majority of justices might believe that Title IX imposes some limits on trans sports bans.

If that’s the case, we can expect that the conservative justices will want some limiting principle to ensure that their decision does not create unfairness against cisgender students. Perhaps the best that can be said of the Department of Education’s proposal is that it establishes such a principle, however imperfectly, and seeks to create a standard that both the courts and the public view as sensible and equitable. Whether it fully succeeded is very much an open question. LGBTQ advocates have every right to be worried about the answer.