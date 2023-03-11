A tale of two Tuckers.

The star Fox News host was the leading figure in the news this week (again!), with two stories showing the chasm between what he says in public and in private. In public, on his show, he’s in the midst of doing revisionist history about Jan. 6. (He says it wasn’t that big of a deal.) And at the same time, more and more of his private correspondence, released as part of the filings in Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News, shows how passionately he hates Trump. (He literally texted, on Jan 4, 2021, “I hate him passionately” and that he was praying for the day when he would be “able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait.”) Carlson also said, of the Trump presidency, that “we’re all pretending we’ve got a lot to show for it because admitting what a disaster it’s been is too tough to digest. But come on. There really isn’t an upside to Trump.” When it came out that Trump wouldn’t attend Biden’s inauguration, Carlson said it was “hard to believe. So destructive,” and “It’s disgusting. I’m trying to look away.” He noted that Trump’s “deadly” anger had nearly “consumed” him in November 2020, when Trump lawyer Sidney Powell went after Fox. “It was very difficult to regain emotional control,” he said on Jan. 7, 2021, “but I knew I had to. We’ve got two weeks left. We can do this.” You’ll never hear Carlson try to explain all of this on his show. His viewers will also never know he felt this way. He will misdirect, misdirect, misdirect. The stock price, and Carlson’s job security, depends on it.